Cincinnati, OH

Coming soon: Cincinnati events

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 1 day ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Live events are coming to Cincinnati.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cincinnati area:

20-21c Pride Block Party

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 609 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Wear your rainbow colors proud and party with the Yellow Penguins Saturday, June 26th from 4-8pm!

Saturday Night Showgurls April & May @ 8pm

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1122 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Welcome to the New Normal. In light of current events we are taking additional precautions for safty of our guests & staff during this time.

Market Muscles 2021!

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 1801 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Join Us for season FOUR of Quidwell's Market Muscles, in partnership with Findlay Market!

Studio 54 Pride Drag Brunch

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1120 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Studio 54 Pride Drag Brunch @ Below Zero. ONLY Brunch Packages of 2 or 4 available. (Cost is $31 per person) All ages are welcome!

Winton Place Youth Center's Annual Fundraiser

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1203 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Come raise your glass and enjoy a meal with us as Winton Place Youth Center hosts its first in-person fundraiser in over a year!

ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

