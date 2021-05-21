Coming soon: Cincinnati events

(CINCINNATI, OH) Live events are coming to Cincinnati.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cincinnati area:

20-21c Pride Block Party Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 609 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Wear your rainbow colors proud and party with the Yellow Penguins Saturday, June 26th from 4-8pm!

Saturday Night Showgurls April & May @ 8pm Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1122 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Welcome to the New Normal. In light of current events we are taking additional precautions for safty of our guests & staff during this time.

Market Muscles 2021! Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 1801 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Join Us for season FOUR of Quidwell's Market Muscles, in partnership with Findlay Market!

Studio 54 Pride Drag Brunch Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1120 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Studio 54 Pride Drag Brunch @ Below Zero. ONLY Brunch Packages of 2 or 4 available. (Cost is $31 per person) All ages are welcome!

Winton Place Youth Center's Annual Fundraiser Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1203 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Come raise your glass and enjoy a meal with us as Winton Place Youth Center hosts its first in-person fundraiser in over a year!