Live events Sacramento — what’s coming up

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sacramento:

LAUGH IT FORWARD - Community Give Back Comedy Show Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 1207 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

THIS SHOW WILL BE HELD INDOORS in our newly renovated showroom. ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 916-446-8128.

The Queers Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

The Queers LIVE at Holy Diver with guests The Moans

Indoor Worship at St. John's Lutheran Church Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 1701 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Join us for weekly in-person worship at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Toys for tots charity/comedy night Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM

Address: 1207 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Toys for tots charity comedy show purchase tickets on the website listed on the flyer small tips and donations less than ticket price here

Vulva Painting Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 723 S Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Join us as we use the act of creativity to shine a light on the stigma and shame around our vulvas.