Live events Sacramento — what’s coming up

Posted by 
 1 day ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sacramento:

LAUGH IT FORWARD - Community Give Back Comedy Show

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 1207 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

THIS SHOW WILL BE HELD INDOORS in our newly renovated showroom. ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 916-446-8128.

The Queers

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

The Queers LIVE at Holy Diver with guests The Moans

Indoor Worship at St. John's Lutheran Church

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 1701 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Join us for weekly in-person worship at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Toys for tots charity/comedy night

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM

Address: 1207 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Toys for tots charity comedy show purchase tickets on the website listed on the flyer small tips and donations less than ticket price here

Vulva Painting

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 723 S Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Join us as we use the act of creativity to shine a light on the stigma and shame around our vulvas.

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sacramento, CASacramento Magazine

Placer Wine Trail’s Spring VIP Weekend

With summer just around the corner, the Sacramento wine region is bustling with in-person events and themed festivals. The next big wine event on the calendar is the inaugural Spring VIP Weekend on the Placer Wine Trail, taking place May 21–23. Eighteen wineries are participating with a selection of custom curated experiences which include a wide range of activities such as barrel samples, food pairings, tastings of new releases and library selections, tours, education, and live music. Some wineries will also be offering special discounts for ticket holders.
Sacramento, CAstartupsac.com

Startups in the News Plus This Week’s Startup Happenings

There’s lots of good news on the local startup and tech company front in recent Sacramento Business Journal headlines. From IPOs to Investment Rounds, it’s been hard to keep up! In case you’ve missed it, I’ve rounded up those from the last few weeks below. Origin Materials, a chemical and...