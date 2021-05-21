Jacksonville calendar: Coming events

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

60 Minutes Free Advanced Virtual Yoga with Serena Xu — Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 421 West Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join our free hour long online yoga class with Serena! Intermediate/advanced vinyasa.

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get Tour Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 A Philip Randolph Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get Tour

Jax Summer Fest 2021 Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 N Ocean St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Jacksonville's Biggest All-Indie Annual Concert Series is BACK! #SUPPORT Black-owned brands Support #SmallBusiness and Indies

Remy and Roses Rooftop Party Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 303 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Remy and Roses! 3Levels! 3DJs! Rooftop Setting! Grown and Sexy! Business Professionals! Taking Over Downtown Jax! For 1Nite Only! Let's Go!!

Adult Mental Health First Aid - IN-PERSON CLASS Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Jessie Ball duPont Center, 40 E. Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance abuse issues.