Jacksonville calendar: Coming events
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 421 West Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Join our free hour long online yoga class with Serena! Intermediate/advanced vinyasa.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 300 A Philip Randolph Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get Tour
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 15 N Ocean St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Jacksonville's Biggest All-Indie Annual Concert Series is BACK! #SUPPORT Black-owned brands Support #SmallBusiness and Indies
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 PM
Address: 303 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Remy and Roses! 3Levels! 3DJs! Rooftop Setting! Grown and Sexy! Business Professionals! Taking Over Downtown Jax! For 1Nite Only! Let's Go!!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: Jessie Ball duPont Center, 40 E. Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance abuse issues.