Orlando, FL

Live events Orlando — what’s coming up

Orlando Times
 1 day ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orlando:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4vrt_0a7CIpwi00

ON THE SEVENTH DAY| The Ultimate SUNDAY FUNDAY Brunch After Party

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 114 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

"On The Seventh Day We Play!" The ultimate Sunday Funday party returns to ROOM 22!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjwPX_0a7CIpwi00

"CAMs, Craft Cocktails, & Charcuteries" An evening at the Speakeasy

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 30 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Join us for "CAMs, Cocktails, and Charcuteries" an Evening at the Speakeasy! Brought to you by CAM University and Sponsored by BEHR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mazIw_0a7CIpwi00

Immersive Van Gogh (Peak)

Orlando, FL | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: To be announced

For full details please visit orlandovangogh.com This event has a no refund policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCU3h_0a7CIpwi00

Rise Up: Crown of Beauty Conference

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 304 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32801

FarMor is excited to return for a second year with RISE UP, but, this time with a major tweak...as we partner with Talking with Shanique!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvaGC_0a7CIpwi00

Take Lead with Special Guests SolaFide! and Venture Motel

Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32801

Montgomery Drive Presents: Take Lead with Special Guests SolaFide! and Venture Motel

Orlando, FL
99
Followers
141
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

