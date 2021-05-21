Live events Orlando — what’s coming up
(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orlando:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM
Address: 114 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
"On The Seventh Day We Play!" The ultimate Sunday Funday party returns to ROOM 22!!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 30 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Join us for "CAMs, Cocktails, and Charcuteries" an Evening at the Speakeasy! Brought to you by CAM University and Sponsored by BEHR.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Address: To be announced
For full details please visit orlandovangogh.com This event has a no refund policy.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 304 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
FarMor is excited to return for a second year with RISE UP, but, this time with a major tweak...as we partner with Talking with Shanique!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32801
Montgomery Drive Presents: Take Lead with Special Guests SolaFide! and Venture Motel