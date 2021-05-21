Live events Orlando — what’s coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: RARE offering of a beautifully appointed private 2/2 PENTHOUSE in a recently renovated historical building. Prime location in downtown Orlando, steps from beautiful Lake Eola Park. This penthouse is only one of nine, it is privately located on an exclusive floor with 4 other penthouses. This floor has a private elevator that only services the penthouse floors. It comes with two prime assigned parking spaces in a secured parking garage. This unit boosts the largest square footage in the building with over 1,900sq. In entering you will be overwhelmed by the contemporary and serene feel of this home. It is spacious and overflowing with natural light, floor to ceiling windows in living area and the master suite. It has abundant storage. Recent updates throughout cant be missed! Boosts high ceilings, wood floors, custom woodwork, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new wine cooler, dry bar, separate laundry room and more. In the oversized master bedroom you will find two spacious master closets, double sinks, separate tub/shower and toilet closet. The building has 24/7 front desk and security. The interior of the building was recently renovated in modern tones. The building has great amenities including a gym and beautiful pool areas overlooking Lake Eola Park. HOA includes sewer, hot water and trash with monthly credit for cold water cooling of 125.43 reflected in avg HOA dues. Doesnt get better than this! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Amazing 3 bedroom 3 FULL bathroom corner condo with 2,475 square feet NOW available at the Sanctuary Downtown located just two blocks from Lake Eola! Enjoy the views from your two balconies over looking the pool and the beautiful Downtown Skyline. Nicely appointed with beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, porcelain tile in the kitchen, travertine in the bathrooms, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, plantation shutters on all the windows, built in closets and much more. Condo comes with 2 side-by-side parking spaces on the 3rd floor and an air conditioned storage unit on the 10th floor. Building includes 24 hour security, concierge, infinity edge pool, spa, and gym. Centrally located in Downtown Orlando within walking distance to Lake Eola, Publix, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, many restaurants and bars. Call today to view! Come See This beautifully renovated corner unit 2/2 split Junior Penthouse Suite is located in the sought-after Waverly building downtown Orlando. Grand floor-to-ceiling windows allow for natural light and panoramic views of the skyline and Lake Eola. Relax on your balcony and view the incredible rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center This residence was beautifully updated with quality & detailed finishes throughout including custom closets, crown molding, upgraded appliances, granite countertops, marble flooring, and much more. Enjoy an abundance of amenities including 24/7Concierge, secured parking, resort-style pool, outdoor barbeque, fitness center, community computers/printer, lending library, gathering social room, and private spa space. The most desirable parking spot in the complex. Walk out your front door and you are at the foot of the shopping, bars, restaurants, and all the entertainment Orlando has to offer. Downtown living at its finest!