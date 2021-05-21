Milwaukee calendar: Events coming up

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Milwaukee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milwaukee:

60 minutes Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — WI Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

All is Flux(us): Brady Street Live! Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 1737 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Welcome to a slightly smaller re-boot of 2018's crowd-pleaser of a walk: "All is Flux(us)"! We all need to have a little fun now, don't we?

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber's "Out in the Kitchen" Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 North Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us at Discovery World for our signature food tasting event, Out in the Kitchen. Thanks to our presenting sponsor - Pick 'n Save.

Spa Buzz | Midwest Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 139 East Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join the Spa Buzz in Milwaukee for connection with peers, an opportunity to see some great brands and get inspired.

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1213 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday February 19th, 2022! We're turning Milwaukee into Bourbon Street for the biggest Mardi party!