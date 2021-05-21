newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Milwaukee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milwaukee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42navZ_0a7CIoJD00

60 minutes Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — WI

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpAlo_0a7CIoJD00

All is Flux(us): Brady Street Live!

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 1737 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Welcome to a slightly smaller re-boot of 2018's crowd-pleaser of a walk: "All is Flux(us)"! We all need to have a little fun now, don't we?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uu5em_0a7CIoJD00

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber's "Out in the Kitchen"

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 North Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us at Discovery World for our signature food tasting event, Out in the Kitchen. Thanks to our presenting sponsor - Pick 'n Save.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKBnq_0a7CIoJD00

Spa Buzz | Midwest

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 139 East Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join the Spa Buzz in Milwaukee for connection with peers, an opportunity to see some great brands and get inspired.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkgyX_0a7CIoJD00

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1213 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday February 19th, 2022! We're turning Milwaukee into Bourbon Street for the biggest Mardi party!

Learn More
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
98
Followers
135
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Free Events#Live Theater#Free Time#Sun May#Discovery World#Mardi Gras Bar Crawl#Spa Buzz#Fun#Live Formats#Live Content#Yoga Class#Bourbon Street#Standup Comedy#Flux#Kitchen#Drive#Remote Versions#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages

MILWAUKEE - If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three-hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries. New stop on...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New stop on the City Tours MKE

From Pub Crawls to Private tours, City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages and wants to take you on your next adventure across the city. Brian is outside at a sculpture in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward that’s normally present at barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

‘New Beginnings’ Group Show at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery

“Places I’ve been and may never see again,/ I won’t say haunted but I get visited/ and it follows me around wherever I go./ Begin to begin, begin to begin.”. If we’re not haunted by the last dreaded year, it surely still follows us around, at the very least with masks, whether pocketed or making us strangers to friends. Worst of all is a plague of recollected fright, sickness and loss.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

It’s Milwaukee’s First Asian Restaurant Week

Ready to expand your palette and Milwaukee’s economy? Milwaukee’s first ever Asian Restaurant Week runs from May 16th through the 22nd. More than 40 restaurants are participating, representing a diverse array of dining options and experiences. The week, hosted by local advocacy group ElevAsian, overlaps with Asian American Pacific Islander...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Salute to Service: Marco Ostricki

Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic. Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 2nd 'Parade of Honor' to take place May 23

MILWAUKEE - Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s (SSHF) second "Parade of Honor" will take place on Sunday, May 23 when more than 100 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans will take part in a car parade from the Uecker Lot of American Family Field through downtown Milwaukee, past the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, and back to the Uecker Lot.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

B&E WEekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 5/16 – 5/22/21

It finally feels like summer, and Milwaukee’s music scene is ready for a busy few months. There’s tons of new music in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, including new tracks from So Zuppy, MNTRY, B~Free and many more! Don’t forget that you can follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more weekly playlists, and check out this week’s Weekly Jams below:
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

On the Burger Trail: The Banh Mi Burger at Mekong Cafe

In this series, we’ll be hiking the burger trail to find the latest, greatest and most delicious burgers in Milwaukee. Click here for an explanation of the criteria used to rate each burger. Where have we been? Check out the complete catalog of burger reviews here. Mekong Cafe. 5930 W....
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Garden Returns

In 2014, the budget-strapped Milwaukee County Parks hoped to generate $100,000 in revenue by operating a Traveling Beer Garden for two-week stints in six locations. The repurposed fire truck, now a bar, exceeded its goals by the third stop, raising $250,000 by the end of the season, about half of which was profit. Sprecher Brewing Company, the sole provider of beverages, contributed an additional $32,000 that year. The tour has continued to expand in popularity and in size. There are now two traveling beer gardens one called the Roll Out The Barrel Tour, the other called the Pass Me a Pint Tour. They were some of the very few annual events (indoor or outdoor) to be held last year.