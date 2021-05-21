Live events coming up in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Tucson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tucson:

Saturday On The Plaza - Red Feather Duet Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Saturday night enjoy live music from some of Tucson's best musicians and songwriters! Red Feather Duet return this week.

Jazz Friday at the Cup Cafe with Al Rodriguez Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E. Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Every Friday, The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress present great jazz on our plaza. Tonight we feature Al Rodriguez!

Rialto Gift Certificate Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, AZ 85701

Gift Certificates never expire and are good for any Rialto show!

decker. Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

One of our favorite Arizona songwriters, decker., performs on the Club Congress Plaza!

National Park Radio Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

The indie-folk duo from the Ozarks performs on the plaza stage!