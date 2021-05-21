Live events coming up in Tucson

newsbreak-logo
(TUCSON, AZ) Tucson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tucson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IP1Hy_0a7CInQU00

Saturday On The Plaza - Red Feather Duet

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Saturday night enjoy live music from some of Tucson's best musicians and songwriters! Red Feather Duet return this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SV7V0_0a7CInQU00

Jazz Friday at the Cup Cafe with Al Rodriguez

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E. Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Every Friday, The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress present great jazz on our plaza. Tonight we feature Al Rodriguez!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIMvm_0a7CInQU00

Rialto Gift Certificate

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, AZ 85701

Gift Certificates never expire and are good for any Rialto show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09v2rA_0a7CInQU00

decker.

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

One of our favorite Arizona songwriters, decker., performs on the Club Congress Plaza!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1053qo_0a7CInQU00

National Park Radio

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

The indie-folk duo from the Ozarks performs on the plaza stage!

ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

