Live events coming up in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Tucson is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tucson:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Saturday night enjoy live music from some of Tucson's best musicians and songwriters! Red Feather Duet return this week.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM
Address: 311 E. Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
Every Friday, The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress present great jazz on our plaza. Tonight we feature Al Rodriguez!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Address: 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, AZ 85701
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:30 PM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
One of our favorite Arizona songwriters, decker., performs on the Club Congress Plaza!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
The indie-folk duo from the Ozarks performs on the plaza stage!