Indianapolis events coming soon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Calling on all of my investors, excellent investment opportunity in the up-and-coming BOOMING Brookside neighborhood! Tons of development happening on the Near Eastside! Minutes to Mass Ave, Circle City Industrial Complex, Rabble Coffee, Tick Tock Lounge, Beholder, and much more. This property was once assessed as a two unit property but has been used as a single-family dwelling. Could be converted back to a double or finish it off to your liking, lots of potential. Also there's no running water, will be up to buyer to get water connected for any inspections! All new everything right down to the studs, plumbing, electric, mechanicals, flooring, drywall, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, appliances, windows, roof. Gorgeous bathroom, beautiful open concept kitchen/living room with granite counters, large bedrooms, large covered front porch. Come check out this beauty. Move right in to this turn key 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath home located near popular Holy Cross and Woodruff Place neighborhoods! This home features two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms on the main floor. The open kitchen has lots of cabinet space - Appliances Stay! Upstairs you'll find a Large open room that could be your Home Office, Master Retreat or a Bonus Room. So much potential! Located just across the street from the Elementary School and a short drive to I65/I70, this location is ideal. Just blocks from Shopping and all Downtown Indy has to offer! CALL 317-884-5000 The Scott Smith Realty Group to see this property or for more information, please go to ScottSmithTeam.kw.com. Welcome home to this beautifully updated bungalow! As you walk up to the house, notice the large covered porch, perfect for sipping your morning coffee! Head in the front door to the spacious living room featuring tons of natural light! Make your way into the dining room with gorgeous french doors, ideal for family gatherings and holiday dinners! Home features fresh paint and new flooring throughout! As you make your way around, notice the adorable master suite on the main floor. Head upstairs to 2 large bedrooms providing a plethora of space to spread out. Between the bedrooms is a stunning modernized bathroom with details galore! Head outside to the fenced-in backyard and sweet 1-car garage. Don't miss your opportunity to see this beauty!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Scott Smith, Keller Williams Indy Metro S at 317-882-5900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUlCT1IlMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTIwQ29ycG9yYXRpb24uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUlCT1JJTi0yMTc2ODk1NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>