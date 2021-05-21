Indianapolis events coming soon
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
An evening of burlesque and dance hosted by Lloyd & Harvey.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
A hilarious show where four funny people compete for your vote in a ridiculous & heated discussion of pressing issues & complete nonsense.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
It's the Burlesque Bingo Bango Show. Your one-stop-shop for tomfoolery. Check out this weird and wild gameshow only at The White Rabbit .
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
We have the use of the Garfield Park Conservatory for 2 hours with famed nature photographer, John Gerlach for a hands-on macro class.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.