newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis events coming soon

Posted by 
Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 1 day ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xw6sS_0a7CIkmJ00

Burlesque Ballyhoo (Saturday)

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

An evening of burlesque and dance hosted by Lloyd & Harvey.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCY3k_0a7CIkmJ00

Harebrained Comedy presents Squabble

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

A hilarious show where four funny people compete for your vote in a ridiculous & heated discussion of pressing issues & complete nonsense.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scQSD_0a7CIkmJ00

The Burlesque Bingo Bango Show (Friday 6/11)

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1116 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

It's the Burlesque Bingo Bango Show. Your one-stop-shop for tomfoolery. Check out this weird and wild gameshow only at The White Rabbit .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCCu6_0a7CIkmJ00

HANDS-ON MACRO PHOTOGRAPHY AT GARFIELD PARK CONSERVATORY W/ JOHN GERLACH

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203

We have the use of the Garfield Park Conservatory for 2 hours with famed nature photographer, John Gerlach for a hands-on macro class.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLfXX_0a7CIkmJ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
123
Followers
143
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Burlesque#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Dance Music#Lloyd Harvey#Sun Nov 11#Rsvp Today#Bingo#Music Clubs#Stand Up Comedy#Live Content#Sat#In Person Formats#Professional Singles#Live Remote Experience#Famed Nature Photographer#Bars#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Indianapolis, INGifts & Decorative Accessories

Indianapolis Prepares for Sweets & Snacks Expo

For the first time in the history of the Sweets & Snacks Expo, more than 400 candy and snack companies will head to Indianapolis to celebrate two years of the industry’s most innovative products. Indianapolis has played host to important events this year, including the NCAA Men’s March Madness basketball tournament, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo will join these events to give the candy and snack industries the chance to get back to business and deliver the latest innovations from candy and snack companies.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Safety template works at IMS

I really didn’t know what to expect this past Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After all, while they’ve taken every precaution to make the Cathedral of Motorsports safe, it’s ultimately up to the race fans who pass through the gate to be responsible for their own health and safety during this ongoing pandemic.
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Second Stadium Vaccination Clinic Set for May 21 – 22

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer, and Lucas Oil Stadium will host their second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The clinic is open to Indiana residents age 18 and older. The first clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium was...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Victory Field Capacity to Increase for June Games

INDIANAPOLIS - The crowd at Victory Field will soon be growing. The Indianapolis Indians have announced the ballpark will operate at 50% capacity beginning in June, after starting the season earlier this month at 25%. The Indians will have two homestands totaling 12 games from June 1-6 against the Columbus...
Indianapolis, INindianapolismotorspeedway.com

GMR Grand Prix Fans Encouraged To ‘Plan Ahead’ with IMS.com

Fans attending the GMR Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 14-15 are encouraged to “Plan Ahead” through IMS.com/PlanAhead, an interactive web page that serves as a home base for fans headed to the track this weekend. The “Plan Ahead” page features detailed information about...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the market in Indianapolis

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Calling on all of my investors, excellent investment opportunity in the up-and-coming BOOMING Brookside neighborhood! Tons of development happening on the Near Eastside! Minutes to Mass Ave, Circle City Industrial Complex, Rabble Coffee, Tick Tock Lounge, Beholder, and much more. This property was once assessed as a two unit property but has been used as a single-family dwelling. Could be converted back to a double or finish it off to your liking, lots of potential. Also there’s no running water, will be up to buyer to get water connected for any inspections!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Miguel Rodriguez, Keller Williams Indy Metro W at 317-271-5959</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUlCT1IlMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTIwQ29ycG9yYXRpb24uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUlCT1JJTi0yMTc2MzM5MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> All new everything right down to the studs, plumbing, electric, mechanicals, flooring, drywall, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, appliances, windows, roof. Gorgeous bathroom, beautiful open concept kitchen/living room with granite counters, large bedrooms, large covered front porch. Come check out this beauty.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Patrick Ploughe, Keller Williams Indy Metro W at 317-271-5959</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUlCT1IlMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTIwQ29ycG9yYXRpb24uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUlCT1JJTi0yMTc3MTE0OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Move right in to this turn key 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath home located near popular Holy Cross and Woodruff Place neighborhoods! This home features two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms on the main floor. The open kitchen has lots of cabinet space - Appliances Stay! Upstairs you'll find a Large open room that could be your Home Office, Master Retreat or a Bonus Room. So much potential! Located just across the street from the Elementary School and a short drive to I65/I70, this location is ideal. Just blocks from Shopping and all Downtown Indy has to offer!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephanie Evelo, Keller Williams Indy Metro NE at 317-564-7100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUlCT1IlMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTIwQ29ycG9yYXRpb24uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUlCT1JJTi0yMTc2NzcxMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> CALL 317-884-5000 The Scott Smith Realty Group to see this property or for more information, please go to ScottSmithTeam.kw.com. Welcome home to this beautifully updated bungalow! As you walk up to the house, notice the large covered porch, perfect for sipping your morning coffee! Head in the front door to the spacious living room featuring tons of natural light! Make your way into the dining room with gorgeous french doors, ideal for family gatherings and holiday dinners! Home features fresh paint and new flooring throughout! As you make your way around, notice the adorable master suite on the main floor. Head upstairs to 2 large bedrooms providing a plethora of space to spread out. Between the bedrooms is a stunning modernized bathroom with details galore! Head outside to the fenced-in backyard and sweet 1-car garage. Don&apos;t miss your opportunity to see this beauty!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Scott Smith, Keller Williams Indy Metro S at 317-882-5900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUlCT1IlMjBTZXJ2aWNlJTIwQ29ycG9yYXRpb24uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUlCT1JJTi0yMTc2ODk1NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Indianapolis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indianapolis: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions; 2. Dollar General Driver, Up to $2033/wk Mentors up to $151K/yr; 3. Dollar Tree Driver, Up to $1,533/wk, Mentors up to $114K/yr; 4. Sales Representative - Training Provided; 5. Driver/Fabricator Indianapolis IN; 6. Flatbed Utility Driver - Home Daily; 7. Warehouse Package Handler; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $1,500/Week + $4.5k Sign-On; 10. CDL- A Regional Owner Operator Truck Drivers;
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Get hired! Job openings in and around Indianapolis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indianapolis: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions;2. Experienced Ambitious Sales Reps - $50k - $150k+ + , work from home, warm leads;3. Insurance Sales Producer;4. Flatbedders Earn Up to $0.99 per Mile + Transition Pay;5. Retail Sales Consultant;6. Retail Zone Lead;7. Cassette Packer;8. Operation Clerk;9. Regional Tanker Driver - $5k Sign On - 60 CPM - Home Weekly - Indianapolis, Indiana;10. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Avg. $215,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On;
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Ready for a change? These Indianapolis jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Indianapolis: 1. Make over 10K gross per week Owner Operator CDL A Hazmat;2. Outside Sales Representative;3. Insurance Sales Producer;4. Assistant Restaurant Manager;5. Customer Service - Benefits Specialist;6. Retail Sales Associate - Part-Time;7. Sit Down Forklift Operator - Shipping and Receiving;8. Closing Team Member;9. Licensed Health Plan Advisor - LHPA;10. Retail Assistant Manager;
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indianapolis Bulletin

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Indianapolis

Check out these Indianapolis-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Excellent Incentives;2. Public Services Associate II;3. Customer Relation Specialist;4. Restaurant Crew Leader - Up To $15/hr;5. CDL A OTR Lease Operator - Make 90% of Gross Line Haul;6. Local Truck Driver - Home Daily + $1,000 Sign-On - No CDL Required;7. Merchandiser $14/hr;