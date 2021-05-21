St. Louis calendar: Coming events

(ST. LOUIS, MO) St. Louis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St. Louis:

Playhouse Hosted by Fav Foreign Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 1122 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101

It’s official ! PlayHouse invades Reign , Sunday May 23rd were back with another day party you don’t want to miss! For booths (314)712-0880

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

2022 St. Louis New Year's Eve (NYE) Bar Crawl Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: TBA, TBA, St. Louis, MO 63101

3...2….1 create the experience you dream in 2022 in the moments right before the clock strikes midnight! Party with Bars for NYE!

Bourbon Friday @ Home // May 21, 2021 Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: Online, St. Louis, MO 63101

Bourbon Friday is a weekly social gathering celebrating the St. Louis startup scene.

True Colors - A Pride Month Kick Off Party! Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 1114 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63101

Ivory Haze of Pride and Pole Noah Mazzaratie Steele Sofie de Sade Auralie Wilde And returning live, Rydyr!