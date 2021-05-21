newsbreak-logo
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
 1 day ago

(ST. LOUIS, MO) St. Louis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St. Louis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayHlT_0a7CIjta00

Playhouse Hosted by Fav Foreign

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 1122 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101

It’s official ! PlayHouse invades Reign , Sunday May 23rd were back with another day party you don’t want to miss! For booths (314)712-0880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403z5s_0a7CIjta00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Louis, MO 63101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrF2N_0a7CIjta00

2022 St. Louis New Year's Eve (NYE) Bar Crawl

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: TBA, TBA, St. Louis, MO 63101

3...2….1 create the experience you dream in 2022 in the moments right before the clock strikes midnight! Party with Bars for NYE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgzGp_0a7CIjta00

Bourbon Friday @ Home // May 21, 2021

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: Online, St. Louis, MO 63101

Bourbon Friday is a weekly social gathering celebrating the St. Louis startup scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAGdy_0a7CIjta00

True Colors - A Pride Month Kick Off Party!

Saint Louis, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 1114 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63101

Ivory Haze of Pride and Pole Noah Mazzaratie Steele Sofie de Sade Auralie Wilde And returning live, Rydyr!

St. Louis Today

St. Louis, MO
With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Hiring Now: These roles are open in St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Assistant General Manager; 2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 3. Dry Van Company Driver - CDL A - Up to $89,000/Year; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Excellent Benefits; 5. Truck Driver - CDL - Starting at $1,500/WEEK - Home every weekend; 6. Client Services Representative/ Dispatch; 7. Inbound Customer Sales Representative ~ Property & Casualty Insurance; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Customer Service Representative; 10. Customer Service Representative;
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

St. Louis COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in St. Louis: 1. 3535 S Jefferson Ave Apt/Suite S-2 314-685-8721; 2. 4100 Gravois Ave (314) 762-0752; 3. 7334 Lindbergh Blvd (314) 892-8352; 4. 6211 Delmar Blvd (314) 955-3998; 5. 4250 Rusty Rd (314) 892-6428; 6. 4255 Hampton Ave (314) 802-0123; 7. 3431 Union Blvd (314) 381-3007; 8. 7580 Watson Rd (314) 475-5520; 9. 6113 Ridge Ave (314) 230-9050; 10. 4365 Chippewa St #100 (314) 832-2480; 11. 10248 Big Bend Rd 314-965-7076; 12. 10735 W Florissant Ave 314-521-3800; 13. 13455 Manchester Rd 314-822-7200; 14. 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd 314-892-5579; 15. 3900 S Grand Blvd 314-875-0121; 16. 1400 N Grand Blvd 314-534-3853; 17. 10700 Page Ave 314-447-1804; 18. 2315 S Kingshighway Blvd 314-773-2767; 19. 5550 S Grand Blvd 314-352-7122; 20. 7339 Gravois Ave 314-752-0722; 21. 12098 Lusher Rd 314-355-0500; 22. 651 Lemay Ferry Rd 314-631-4769; 23. 1225 Union Blvd 314-367-8211; 24. 2202 Chambers Rd 314-388-1022; 25. 6071 Telegraph Rd 314-846-9265; 26. 3822 S Kingshighway Blvd 314-773-1384; 27. 3300 Brown Rd 314-427-6221; 28. 7199 Natural Bridge Rd 314-382-9926; 29. 4218 Lindell Blvd 314-371-4286; 30. 3920 Hampton Ave 314-351-2100; 31. 3631 Gravois Ave 314-772-4446; 32. 3720 N Kingshighway Blvd 314-383-6721; 33. 5764 S Lindbergh Blvd 314-842-3372; 34. 10741 W Florissant Ave 314-521-3422; 35. 3270 Telegraph Rd 314-845-8544; 36. 7437 Watson Rd 314-687-1216;
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

St. Louis Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in St. Louis: Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Rockwell Beer to open new location in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based craft brewery Rockwell Beer is planning to open a second location at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood in south city. The new location, called Rockwell Beer Garden, will be located next to the Francis Park tennis courts. It will feature a walk-up food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining and gathering space.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.
University City, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Woman in her 70s fatally shot in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman in her 70s has died after a shooting in University City that left a second person injured. Police say the shooting happened late Saturday night on Delmar Boulevard in the St. Louis suburb. Two people traveling eastbound were struck by bullets. The driver drove to a hospital.