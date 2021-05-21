Coming soon: Austin events

(AUSTIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Austin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:

Faithless Forum 2021 Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701

The Faithless Forum is coming back for a third year! We're very excited and hope to see you there!

Haunted W Austin Hotel Halloween & Costume Party Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 200 Lavaca St., Austin, TX 78701

Haunted W Austin Hotel Halloween & Costume Ball. Dress up in your favorite costumes for a night of cocktails, dancing, and spooky times!

Soul House Pop-Up: Medicine Man Revival, Swimming with Bears & More Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:59 PM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701

Soul House Pop-Up: Medicine Man Revival, Swimming with Bears, Vace & WDRL at Antone's

60 Minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — Austin Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

Urban Fêtes Industry Panel, Showcase & Media Lounge 2022 Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

(Austin, TX) In its 6th year, the Urban Fêtes Industry Panel, Showcase & Media Lounge has become an annual staple of SXSW Music Conference. This event kicks off with an insightful Panel Discussion where attendees will have the chance to network with new leaders and emergent entrepreneurs offering insight on how to thrive in a constantly evolving industry. Panelist participants include a variety of Label Representatives, Industry Influencers, Brand Strategists and Media Professionals. Immediatel