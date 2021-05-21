Coming soon: Austin events

newsbreak-logo
Austin, TX

Austin Post
Austin Post
 1 day ago

(AUSTIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Austin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxBrK_0a7CIi0r00

Faithless Forum 2021

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701

The Faithless Forum is coming back for a third year! We're very excited and hope to see you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roTRT_0a7CIi0r00

Haunted W Austin Hotel Halloween & Costume Party

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 200 Lavaca St., Austin, TX 78701

Haunted W Austin Hotel Halloween & Costume Ball. Dress up in your favorite costumes for a night of cocktails, dancing, and spooky times!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqSPj_0a7CIi0r00

Soul House Pop-Up: Medicine Man Revival, Swimming with Bears & More

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:59 PM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78701

Soul House Pop-Up: Medicine Man Revival, Swimming with Bears, Vace & WDRL at Antone's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWUAJ_0a7CIi0r00

60 Minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — Austin

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaboD_0a7CIi0r00

Urban Fêtes Industry Panel, Showcase & Media Lounge 2022

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

(Austin, TX)  In its 6th year, the Urban Fêtes Industry Panel, Showcase & Media Lounge has become an annual staple of SXSW Music Conference. This event kicks off with an insightful Panel Discussion where attendees will have the chance to network with new leaders and emergent entrepreneurs offering insight on how to thrive in a constantly evolving industry. Panelist participants include a variety of Label Representatives, Industry Influencers, Brand Strategists and Media Professionals. Immediatel

Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Work remotely in Austin — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Texas; 2. Senior Account Manager, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative; 4. Part Time Customer Service - REMOTE OPPORTUNITY, 20-25 hours per week; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 7. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 8. Remote - Associate Sales Agent; 9. Work from Home ANYWHERE IN TEXAS -;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Austin

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Austin: 1. Sales / Customer Service; 2. Owner Operators Needed; 3. Home Health Sales Representative; 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Personal Assistant; 7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Delivery Associate - DAU7 Austin, TX (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 9. Trademark Intake Specialist; 10. Traveling Retail Merchandiser;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Austin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(AUSTIN, TX) According to Austin gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas. H-E-B at 1801 E 51St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

These Austin companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Appointment Setter 2. Entry Level - Customer Service/Security Specialist 3. Entry Level Sales 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $72,000/Year
Austin, TXEater

Turns Out Soho House Austin Isn’t Opening a Public Restaurant

Members-only club and hotel Soho House is aiming to open that first Texas location on South Congress in late May, but with a major change. The private social club within the Music Lane development isn’t going to feature the originally announced public restaurant. Instead, that restaurant space is home to the Austin location of Chicago Mediterranean restaurant Aba, which opened last fall.
Austin, TXirei.com

Carr Properties enters Austin market

Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress Avenue, a 22-story, 419,785-square-foot, class A office tower, located in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. This acquisition marks Carr Properties’ entry into the Austin market, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and investment in innovation markets. A sales price was not disclosed.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Austin Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Austin: Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Public input needed for Shoal Creek audio walking tour

Public input is needed for a free, self-guided Shoal Creek audio walking tour being developed by the Shoal Creek Conservancy, the environmental nonprofit championing Shoal Creek and its surrounding urban watershed, in partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation. The tour will educate listeners on significant cultural spaces and events that...
Texas StateAustin Chronicle

Texas Book Festival Goes Hybrid in 2021

The Texas Book Festival survived the pandemic in 2020 with a completely virtual version that was spread across three weeks. In 2021, the festival will be back online, but only in part. Live events will make their return during a week-long celebration scheduled for Oct. 25-31. That's the big news...
Texas StateLaw.com

Texas Bar Buys $3.25M Historic Building to Expand Austin Headquarters

The State Bar of Texas is expanding its headquarters with the $3.25 million purchase of a 4,100-square-foot historic building in downtown Austin. Located at 15th and Lavaca Streets, which is adjacent to the existing Texas Law Center, the building must undergo renovations before the bar uses it to expand staff offices and create more meeting spaces for lawyers who volunteer on bar committees and sections. It could also benefit attorneys who might take continuing legal education in the space at some point.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

TRENDING local news happened around Austin

1. Bill that would ban abortion at 6 weeks heads to Gov. Abbott's desk to become Texas law | 2. Tony Hinchcliffe faces backlash for viral video of anti-Asian jokes against Peng Dang at recent comedy show | 3. Annette Gordon-Reed’s ‘On Juneteenth’ complicates notions of Black history
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Austin

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Austin: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Account Executive (TX); 4. Technical Recruiter-Temp to direct; 5. Content Specialist; 6. Vendor Management Office Coordinator; 7. Title Specialist Representative ($16.50/HR, OT Required Paying $25/HR!); 8. Visual Merchandiser; 9. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $16.30/hr!; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On;
Texas StateKVUE

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central...