Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis events coming up

Posted by 
Minneapolis Digest
 1 day ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9rVf_0a7CIh8800

Webinar - Why Microsoft 365 Backup is Critical in the Modern Age

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:40 AM

Address: 301 South 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Introduce you to the unique risks of not ensuring off-site backups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrV9H_0a7CIh8800

Polo Scott Presents: Free Fridays

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 322 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

EVERY FRIDAY! Sounds By Polo Scott 2 bottles for $400 Until 11:30 PM (Text 612-512-5100) Monarch Night Club *FREE w/ RSVP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Hvov_0a7CIh8800

Minneapolis Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 730 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYJkX_0a7CIh8800

All-New 18 & Up Micro Wrestling at Wild Greg's Saloon Minneapolis!

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 315 North 1st Avenue, #N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

18 & UP EVENT! The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. It’s going to be pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action. Here is what you can expect: Two Single Matches: Who are the toughest Micro Wrestlers? Come find out! Micro Brawl: Body slams, suplexes, and punches to the face can take place anywhere in the venue! Get ready for up-close and personal Micro a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22i4gE_0a7CIh8800

Summer Series: Yoga Flow with Goldie Graham

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 314 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Join us on the Brick x Mortar rooftop all summer long!

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis, MN
120
Followers
125
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

