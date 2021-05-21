Coming soon: Denver events

newsbreak-logo
(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denver:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGizx_0a7CIgFP00

2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from Home!, Denver, CO 80202

Did you know that National Pineapple Day takes place on June 27, 2021?!? How awesome is that?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3dFF_0a7CIgFP00

An Evening of American Single Malt Whiskey

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 1850 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202

Sip and socialize your way through "An Evening of American Single Malt Whiskey" on June 17th with Denver Whiskey Club and Fireside at Five!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fls9A_0a7CIgFP00

World of Whisky 101

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1855 Blake Street, #Suite 160, Denver, CO 80202

Prove to Dad you are not a fool! World of Whisky 101 @SevenGrand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Roz9f_0a7CIgFP00

N*SYNC, BACKSTREET BOYS & NKOTB - A VERY CHEESY DJ TRIBUTE TO THE BOY BANDS

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 1445 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 6TH, 2021 - AND ALL TICKETS WILL BE HONORED FOR THE NEW DATE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFsmz_0a7CIgFP00

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST, OUTKAST & DE LA SOUL - A FUNKY DJ TRIBUTE - NIGHT 2

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Address: 1445 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202

BASED ON COVID CONCERNS THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 26TH - ALL ORIGINAL TICKETS WILL BE HONORED FOR THE NEW DATE

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

