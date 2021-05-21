San Antonio calendar: Events coming up

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Live events are coming to San Antonio.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Antonio:

In-Person Spiritual Healing Circle San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4414 Centerview Drive, Suite 273, San Antonio, TX 78228

Come share with us what's going on in your life, as we find the spiritual healing medicine from the difficulties.

Brunch & Paint San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1025 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228

Join us for a class led, sipping, brunching, painting & shopping event! Complimentary Mimosa at the door, BYOB welcomed.

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7703 Floyd Curl Dr., Lower Level (simulation Lab), San Antonio, TX 78229

ATLS: This program was developed by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and designed to assist physicians in providing the

Heartsaver CPR/AED/First Aid Certification (American Heart Association) San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1518 Blanco Road, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78212

Heartsaver Adult, Child, and Infant First Aid and CPR/AED Training (American Heart Association)

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: PARTICIPATE FROM HOME, San Antonio, TX 78284

Join us for our eighth annual Father’s Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2 virtual race! Father’s Day is June 20, 2021!