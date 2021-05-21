Las Vegas calendar: What's coming up

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

420 Experience Las Vegas Tour Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 222 E Carson Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

The 420 Experience – Las Vegas provides an opportunity to get a glimpse into Las Vegas cannabis culture. Visit high-end dispensaries, Grow

Big Valley Pro Wrestling's LOUD AND PROUD! Fundraiser for The Center Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 401 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Big Valley Wrestling is LOUD AND PROUD to help raise funds for the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada! BVW returns to public events June 26th!

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: TBA, las vegas, NV 89101

Treat your kids to a fun day of music, snacks, dancing and a great time in learning.

DAYS OF THE DEAD : LAS VEGAS VENDOR REGISTRATION October 2021 Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 North Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Days of the Dead is coming back to LAS VEGAS!!

Las Vegas Diecast Super Convention Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

For 14years, Hot Wheel collectors around the world have traveled to this event for FUN!