newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 1 day ago

(MIAMI, FL) Live events are lining up on the Miami calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfSS0_0a7CIbpm00

Webinar - All About The Certified Network Defender (CND) Certification

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 10:40 AM

Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101

Gain insights into how the EC-Council's Certified Network Defender (CND) Certification will help your team defend

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PckM_0a7CIbpm00

barre3 South Tampa-Community Free Class!

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 702 S. Albany, Tampa, FL 33269

Barre3 is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio & mindfulness.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396lGG_0a7CIbpm00

Beyond Van Gogh - May 21st

Miami, FL | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:15 PM

Address: 1400 N Miami Ave

Immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh like you've never experienced before. Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Cafe Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Set to a symphonic score and using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Guests will leave with a new appreciation of this prolific artist's stunning work.

Buy Tickets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPdCP_0a7CIbpm00

FREE EVENT - Microsoft Azure Administrator Master Class

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101

Register now for MICROSOFT AZURE ADMINISTRATOR Master Class – A special and complementary offer to NetCom Learning and Microsoft clients.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VI4X5_0a7CIbpm00

ATV Records & DJEMBE Present RICH MEDINA / DJINJI BROWN

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

After a years hiatus , we are pleased to announce Djembe is back .

Learn More
Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
90
Followers
137
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Live Theater#Microsoft Theater#Art#The Ec Council#Fl 33101#Netcom Learning#Sun May#Djembe#Microsoft Azure#Miami Avenue#Live Formats#Live Content#Cafe Terrace#Workout#Albany#Time#Stand Up Comedy#Live Remote Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
Miami News Alert

Ready for a change? These Miami jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Miami: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Medicare Sales Agent - Florida; 3. Bilingual Insurance Sales Representative; 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. General Manager; 6. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Administrative Assistant; 8. Delivery Associate - DMF5 Miami, FL (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 9. Retail Sales - Uncapped Commission; 10. Book Keeper / Administrative Assistant;
Miami, FLPosted by
TravelNoire

Save Money This Summer By Taking A Train To Miami

With its world-famous nightlife, diverse neighborhoods, and stunning blue Biscayne Bay vistas, it’s no wonder that Miami consistently ranks as a top tourist destination. It’s a tagline typically associated with New York City, but Miami is another city that never sleeps. Explore art deco, go gallery hopping, feast on their fabulous cuisine, dance to the Latin rhythms, or get sun-drenched on one of their beautiful beaches. It’s pretty much always the right time to head to South Florida. And you don’t necessarily need to fly or drive. A train ride to Miami is a great way to soak in the scenery and on occasion, enjoy fine dining during the journey.
Miami, FLhopculture.com

Miami’s Newest Brewery, Shōjō Beer Co, Features One Heck Of A Crazy Backstory

Over the last several years, one of the most engaging craft beer personalities on Instagram has been Haidar Hachem, aka @thirsty_samurai_piggy. Whether posing in a pair of short shorts or on a brewing deck, the Lebanese-American brewer brings infectious good energy to his beer photography. Even if you don’t know him personally, you want good things to happen to him and his partner, Marilyn Orozco, an Instagram personality in her own right who goes by @littlemariii. Big supporters of everyone else, Hachem and Orozco are now launching their own project: Shōjō Beer Co, a Japanese-inspired beer brand based in South Florida.
Tampa, FLtherealdeal.com

Home run: Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M

Miami Marlins co-owner and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter scored a home run with the sale of his waterfront estate in Tampa. Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who had rented the Davis Islands mansion to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Miami, FLcalleochonews.com

4 of the Best Japanese Restaurants in Miami

Miami offers an array of stellar Japanese restaurants that’ll bring Tokyo to you. When it comes to Japanese restaurants and food, the first thing that pops into most people’s heads is sushi. However, there’s plenty of frying, grilling, steaming, and simmering going on in Japanese kitchens as well! Think soy-marinated fish fillets, udon, ramen, yakitori, and sukiyaki, teriyaki— the list of distinctive, mouthwatering dishes from the “Land of the Rising Sun” can go on and on! Now, if you love Japanese cuisine, you don’t have to dream about a trip to Tokyo. The following are some of our favorite ones—enjoy!
Miami, FLClick10.com

New COVID vaccine pop-up site opens in downtown Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local business leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning at a new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The vaccination site will be open from Monday, May 17,...
Miami, FLPosted by
Miami News Alert

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Miami

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Miami: 1. Account Excecutive (FL); 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Marketing Representative; 4. Concrete Cutter; 5. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 6. Medicare Sales Agent - Florida; 7. Entry-level Appointment Setter; 8. Talented Sales Rep Needed NOW: $5,000 - $10,000 / month; 9. OTR CDL Driver Class A - Hot Shot - Teams are welcome!; 10. Local Class A Driver - No Touch;
Miami, FLMiami Herald

This top Miami chef is bringing his mainland pizzeria to South Beach

One of Miami’s best pizza shops is taking its talents to South Beach. Harry’s Pizzeria, where James Beard award-winner Michael Schwartz branched out from fine dining to finely topped artisanal pies, will open its third location in July, this one on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, according to a press release.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Fame Tattoos Now Offering Complimentary Tattoo Design Consultations

One of the nation’s leading tattoo shops is now offering no-cost consultations. HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering free in-person tattoo design consultations. “We're very excited to offer a free one-hour, in-person tattoo design consultations...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Miami, FLclick orlando

Burger King bringing back crown-shaped nuggets

A fan favorite is making a comeback at Burger King. After being pulled from the fast-food chain a decade ago, crown-shaped nuggets will return to locations around South Florida. [TRENDING: Search ongoing for missing Fla. girl | Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]
Miami, FLMiami New Times

The Ten Best Parks in Miami

Driving through Miami-Dade, runners and bikers can be seen traversing through manmade turf as kayaks and paddleboarders navigate the serene and sometimes choppy waters of the county’s coastline. Picnickers and family reunions share greenspace with solitary birdwatchers and hikers seeking to commune with native flora and fauna. The city's parks offer a respite from the chaos — and that shouldn’t be taken for granted.