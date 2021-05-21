Miami calendar: What's coming up
(MIAMI, FL) Live events are lining up on the Miami calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:
Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 10:40 AM
Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101
Gain insights into how the EC-Council's Certified Network Defender (CND) Certification will help your team defend
Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:30 AM
Address: 702 S. Albany, Tampa, FL 33269
Barre3 is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio & mindfulness.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:15 PM
Address: 1400 N Miami Ave
Immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh like you've never experienced before. Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Cafe Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Set to a symphonic score and using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Guests will leave with a new appreciation of this prolific artist's stunning work.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM
Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101
Register now for MICROSOFT AZURE ADMINISTRATOR Master Class – A special and complementary offer to NetCom Learning and Microsoft clients.
Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM
Address: 1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136
After a years hiatus , we are pleased to announce Djembe is back .