Miami calendar: What's coming up

(MIAMI, FL) Live events are lining up on the Miami calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Miami:

Webinar - All About The Certified Network Defender (CND) Certification Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 10:40 AM

Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101

Gain insights into how the EC-Council's Certified Network Defender (CND) Certification will help your team defend

barre3 South Tampa-Community Free Class! Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 702 S. Albany, Tampa, FL 33269

Barre3 is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio & mindfulness.

Beyond Van Gogh - May 21st Miami, FL | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:15 PM

Address: 1400 N Miami Ave

Immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh like you've never experienced before. Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Cafe Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Set to a symphonic score and using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Guests will leave with a new appreciation of this prolific artist's stunning work.

FREE EVENT - Microsoft Azure Administrator Master Class Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101

Register now for MICROSOFT AZURE ADMINISTRATOR Master Class – A special and complementary offer to NetCom Learning and Microsoft clients.

ATV Records & DJEMBE Present RICH MEDINA / DJINJI BROWN Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

After a years hiatus , we are pleased to announce Djembe is back .