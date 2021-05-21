Live events Los Angeles — what’s coming up
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Live events are coming to Los Angeles.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Los Angeles:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 1516 E. Florence Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90001
FREE OIL FILTER IN EXCHANGE FOR YOUR USED OIL FILTER. Visit FreeFilterLA.com to download a coupon to redeem yours.
Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: Los Angeles, CA 90001
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM
Address: 3401 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30AM - 1:30PMLocation: Salt Lake Park, 3401 East Florence Avenue
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 8461 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Support your local small businesses! We will have *over 20 small businesses *Food *Family Fun *Raffles *Music *Kids are free!!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM
Meet Wrestling Superstar, Alex Gracia at 6085 State St, Huntington Park, CA 90255-3172, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm