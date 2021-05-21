newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Chicago calendar: What's coming up

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 1 day ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Live events are lining up on the Chicago calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chicago area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFSKZ_0a7CIZ1C00

Open Bar Sunset Tiki Cruise on Lake Michigan

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:45 PM

Address: 400 East Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60601

Relax to island tunes as you cocktail and cruise the Chicago Lake front with an open bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5HHl_0a7CIZ1C00

House VS. Freestyle Boat Party Ft: Gino Rockin Romo & Richie Rich

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

House VS Freestyle Boat Party FT: The Bad Boy Richie & Gino Rockin Romo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYRhV_0a7CIZ1C00

All-Weather Architecture & History Tour with classic Chicago snack

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 108 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60602

2 Hour walking tour of Chicago's key sights and architecture. Learn the city's amazing history and see things from a local's perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cy0Zx_0a7CIZ1C00

Chicago River Tiki Cruise

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:15 PM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

Relax to island tunes as you cocktail and cruise the Chicago River with an open bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifSFe_0a7CIZ1C00

CRAFT TIKI COCKTAIL TASTING & WORKSHOP ON THE CHICAGO RIVER

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

MIX EQUAL PARTS OF FUN & LEARNING, ADD GOOD COMPANY, DRINKS & JOIN US FOR ONE OF THE BEST CHICAGO OUTDOOR CRAFT COCKTAIL EVENTS

ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Chicago

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Chicago: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Sales Representative; 4. Class A Spotter/Fork Lift Driver #4518801; 5. Retail Sales | Design Associate |Home Furnishings (Full time); 6. Dispatcher / Scheduler / Customer Service Representative; 7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Package Handler - Immediate Hire - 4 Consecutive Days; 10. Airplane Cabin Cleaners (Overnight) at O'Hare International Airport;
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Review: Soul & Smoke deserves to join the ranks of the Chicago area’s best barbecue

Before you pull up to Soul & Smoke in Evanston to grab your pickup order (because you will likely want to almost instantly after reading this), know that I am not playing an elaborate joke on you. Sure, instead of a recognizable restaurant, you’ll find a charmless squat brick building stuck in an out-of-the-way industrial zone. But inside is one of the best barbecue operations in the Chicago ...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

6 Craft Beers in You Can Find in Rogers Park

Are you a college student? Do you love beer? Knowing from experience, yes you do. Beer is like the staple drink of choice when you’re in college. It’s the cheapest to buy and the easiest to drink. And Chicago is known for some of the coolest and best places to grab a pint of the best craft beers. So if you’re a college student, living in or around Rogers park, here are 6 bars/restaurants/breweries you need to check out. All offering some staples, these places are a must if you’re looking to chill out and grab a couple with some friends (or by yourself, I won’t assume you have friends).
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.
Chicago, ILswiowanewssource.com

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILChicago Public Radio

Racial Inequality In How Chicago-Area Homes Are Valued Is Increasing

Don Robinson wonders if he should start a whitewashing business. It would help Black homeowners erase their presence — taking down Black photographs and artwork so their properties can sell at a higher price. “One of the things that really hurt us most is that we do have to take...
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Chicago, ILStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 17

Here’s what riders are finding as they return to the CTA and Metra (Tribune) A look at the CTA’s “When you’re ready, we’re ready” campaign (CTA) Chicago area traffic is increasing as more people return to driving (ABC 7) Chicago’s Congressional reps are requesting funds for infrastructure improvements (Daily Herald)
Illinois StatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Sense of normalcy returning to Chicago area as Illinois begins to reopen

CHICAGO - On Thursday, Variety Magazine reported that Lollapalooza will be back this summer in Grant Park and now two more festivals are happening in Chicago this year. Riot Fest will return to Douglass Park this September. The annual outdoor music festival will be held the weekend of September 17th with headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins and Run the Jewels. Three day passes are already sold out.