Chicago calendar: What's coming up

(CHICAGO, IL) Live events are lining up on the Chicago calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chicago area:

Open Bar Sunset Tiki Cruise on Lake Michigan Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:45 PM

Address: 400 East Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60601

Relax to island tunes as you cocktail and cruise the Chicago Lake front with an open bar

House VS. Freestyle Boat Party Ft: Gino Rockin Romo & Richie Rich Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

House VS Freestyle Boat Party FT: The Bad Boy Richie & Gino Rockin Romo

All-Weather Architecture & History Tour with classic Chicago snack Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 108 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60602

2 Hour walking tour of Chicago's key sights and architecture. Learn the city's amazing history and see things from a local's perspective.

Chicago River Tiki Cruise Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:15 PM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

Relax to island tunes as you cocktail and cruise the Chicago River with an open bar

CRAFT TIKI COCKTAIL TASTING & WORKSHOP ON THE CHICAGO RIVER Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

MIX EQUAL PARTS OF FUN & LEARNING, ADD GOOD COMPANY, DRINKS & JOIN US FOR ONE OF THE BEST CHICAGO OUTDOOR CRAFT COCKTAIL EVENTS