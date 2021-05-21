Live events coming up in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Houston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002

Saturday Night Speed Dating in Houston (Ages 24-36) | Seen on BravoTV!

Johnny's 30th Birthday Party + Art Show Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 1515 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77002

Celebrating 30 journeys around the sun and some thought-provoking personal pieces.

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening Training Tour - Houston Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: tba, HOUSTON, TX 77002

Flavor Beauty Bar Teeth Whitening Training its time to earn up to $1200+ a day! Flavor Beauty Bar presents the Professional Cosmetic Teeth

Immersive Van Gogh (Prime) Houston, TX | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: To be announced

For full details please visit HoustonVanGogh.com/ This event has a no refund policy

The Secret Room! Bachata Night in Downtown at El Big Bad 06/26 Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 419 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002

Bachata Night Party in Downtown at El Big Bad! We will have lessons, dancing, awesome music and tons of fun! Secret private room!