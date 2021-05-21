newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Live events coming up in Houston

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 1 day ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Houston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rL1C_0a7CIY8T00

Saturday Night Speed Dating in Houston (Ages 24-36) | Seen on BravoTV!

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 809 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002

Saturday Night Speed Dating in Houston (Ages 24-36) | Seen on BravoTV!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHPE7_0a7CIY8T00

Johnny's 30th Birthday Party + Art Show

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 1515 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77002

Celebrating 30 journeys around the sun and some thought-provoking personal pieces.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueeJs_0a7CIY8T00

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening Training Tour - Houston

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: tba, HOUSTON, TX 77002

Flavor Beauty Bar Teeth Whitening Training  its time to earn up to $1200+ a day! Flavor Beauty Bar presents the Professional Cosmetic Teeth

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdZLO_0a7CIY8T00

Immersive Van Gogh (Prime)

Houston, TX | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: To be announced

  For full details please visit HoustonVanGogh.com/ This event has a no refund policy

Buy Tickets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GGok_0a7CIY8T00

The Secret Room! Bachata Night in Downtown at El Big Bad 06/26

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 419 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002

Bachata Night Party in Downtown at El Big Bad! We will have lessons, dancing, awesome music and tons of fun! Secret private room!

Learn More
Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
162
Followers
124
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Saturday Night Live#Live Theater#Live Music#Flavor Beauty Bar#Houstonvangogh Com#Congress St#Bachata Night Party#Live Content#In Person Events#Austin Street#Downtown#Awesome Music#Dancing#Standup Comedy#Travis Street#The Sun#Dating#Bravotv#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Houston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. Commercial Relationship Manager; 2. Owner Operators Needed; 3. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 4. Customer Fulfillment Specialist; 5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Administrative Secretary; 7. Night Shift Customer Service Representative; 8. Traveling Retail Merchandiser; 9. AVG. $1,500-$1,800 WEEKLY DRIVING FOR BASIN; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Work remotely in Houston — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Care Representative; 2. Customer Service Rep-Work from Home TX; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 4. Remote - Associate Sales Agent; 5. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 7. Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Agent;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Houston?

(HOUSTON, TX) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.51 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2401 S Wayside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2100 Hamilton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Job alert: These Houston jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Sales Closer (up to $200K/Year); 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Insurance Verification Specialist/Administrative Assistant; 7. Call Center Manager; 8. Shipping/Receiving Clerk (Spring, TX); 9. Local Shuttle Driver - $20.50/Hour Baytown, TX; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Austin, TXjasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Houston, TXWLFI.com

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Houston Press

Tonight's Performance of Fatherland at The Gordy Rescheduled

Stages theater has just announced that because of the threat of severe weather in the Houston area, tonight's performance of Fatherland by Candice D'Meza has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 5. The digital production, which premiered during Stages, 4th annual Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival, will be viewed by...
Houston, TXourtribune.com

‘Downtown Kingwood’ may get ‘new life’

Kingwood’s “downtown,” the four corners bounded by Kingwood Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway, may get some much-needed revitalization. While two of the four corners have been rejuvenated with the H-E-B Center on one corner and the new CVS Pharmacy on another, two of the corners sport multiple empty buildings.
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Houston Chronicle

New Houstonian 50 Cent wants to teach HISD students how to make big bucks

Students attending three Houston ISD schools and who want to start a business — a club or a candy shop, say — soon can get help, courtesy of the city’s newest celebrity resident. Rapper, actor and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who announced his move to the Bayou City earlier...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.