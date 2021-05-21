newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Live events Detroit — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 1 day ago

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VT70R_0a7CIXFk00

60 Minutes Free Virtual Yoga (Advanced) with Serena Xu — MI

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2 Woodward Avenue, #200, Detroit, MI 48226

Join our free hour long online yoga class with Serena! Intermediate/advanced vinyasa.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZmqh_0a7CIXFk00

Open House Event at 2644 Woodward

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 2644 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Gorgeous Brush Park townhome with Cathedral Ceilings, across from The District

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbTUT_0a7CIXFk00

Soulbox

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 4120-4140 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Soul Box event June 4th, 2021 at the Magic Stick and Alley Deck hosted by Kevin Ransom and music by DJ Blake Baxter affiliation KMS, UR

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkP8B_0a7CIXFk00

Peezy x Payroll Giovanni x Nova Nove & Friends Live

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3929 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

THE SUMMER EXPLOSION 21 FEATURING PEEZY X PAYROLL GIOVANNI X NOVA NOVE & FRIENDS LIVE!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO58B_0a7CIXFk00

Vanguard Artist Collective: Overture - Opening Reception 8-9p

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Sydney G. James, Scheherazade Washington Parrish, Rashaun Rucker and Tylonn J. Sawyer, together known as The Vanguard Artist Collective.

Learn More
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
458
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Brush Park#Stand Up Comedy#Free Events#Live Online#Long Live#Mi#Sun May#Cathedral Ceilings#Magic Stick#Live Talks#Live Content#Live Formats#Fri#Alley Deck#Online Yoga Class#Sat#Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Related
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are lots of free events in Metro Detroit this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Saturday, May 22 from noon to 4 p.m. See reptile exhibits, take a hike led by a naturalist, and see nesting bald eagles...
Detroit, MIWXYZ

Banquet hall owner baffled by COVID restrictions that 'don't make sense'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center told 7 Action News Monday that she would have had to close their doors if not for the money they bring in with the golf side of her business as a result of the state's restrictions on banquet centers, which have been devastating to that part of her business.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Detroit Public TV

May 19th Virtual Town Hall – How We Got Here: The Asian American Experience in Metro Detroit

Watch on the One Detroit Facebook page or YouTube channel. In the aftermath of the Atlanta spa shootings in March, the nonprofit organization, Stop AAPI Hate, released a report stating that there were almost 3,800 reported hate incidents from March 2020-Feb. 2021 nationwide. But for Asian Americans, discrimination in this country they call home is not a new issue. There’s much more to the story.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Only In Detroit

Cranbrook Art Museum Is A Scenic Outdoor Spot Near Detroit That’s A Nature Lover’s Dream Come True

When you think of Detroit, scenic outdoor spots probably don’t come to mind. But if you write off Motown as ‘just another urban metropolis,’ you’d be missing out on a lot. Tucked away in the small, inner-ring suburb of Bloomfield Hills, Cranbrook Art Museum is one of the area’s greatest hidden gems. Cranbrook Art Museum […] The post Cranbrook Art Museum Is A Scenic Outdoor Spot Near Detroit That’s A Nature Lover’s Dream Come True appeared first on Only In Your State.