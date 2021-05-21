Live events Detroit — what’s coming up
(DETROIT, MI) Detroit is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 2 Woodward Avenue, #200, Detroit, MI 48226
Join our free hour long online yoga class with Serena! Intermediate/advanced vinyasa.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM
Address: 2644 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201
Gorgeous Brush Park townhome with Cathedral Ceilings, across from The District
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 4120-4140 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201
Soul Box event June 4th, 2021 at the Magic Stick and Alley Deck hosted by Kevin Ransom and music by DJ Blake Baxter affiliation KMS, UR
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 3929 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201
THE SUMMER EXPLOSION 21 FEATURING PEEZY X PAYROLL GIOVANNI X NOVA NOVE & FRIENDS LIVE!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201
Sydney G. James, Scheherazade Washington Parrish, Rashaun Rucker and Tylonn J. Sawyer, together known as The Vanguard Artist Collective.