Live events Detroit — what’s coming up

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Detroit:

60 Minutes Free Virtual Yoga (Advanced) with Serena Xu — MI Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2 Woodward Avenue, #200, Detroit, MI 48226

Join our free hour long online yoga class with Serena! Intermediate/advanced vinyasa.

Open House Event at 2644 Woodward Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 2644 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Gorgeous Brush Park townhome with Cathedral Ceilings, across from The District

Soulbox Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 4120-4140 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Soul Box event June 4th, 2021 at the Magic Stick and Alley Deck hosted by Kevin Ransom and music by DJ Blake Baxter affiliation KMS, UR

Peezy x Payroll Giovanni x Nova Nove & Friends Live Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3929 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

THE SUMMER EXPLOSION 21 FEATURING PEEZY X PAYROLL GIOVANNI X NOVA NOVE & FRIENDS LIVE!

Vanguard Artist Collective: Overture - Opening Reception 8-9p Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4719 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Sydney G. James, Scheherazade Washington Parrish, Rashaun Rucker and Tylonn J. Sawyer, together known as The Vanguard Artist Collective.