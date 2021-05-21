newsbreak-logo
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland events calendar

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cleveland:

Sound Bath and Meditation

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2026 Murray Hill Rd, Suite 208, Cleveland, OH 44106

Minimal Sound Bath and Meditation in a Luminous Environment Spaced 6' apart. Relax to crystal singing bowls and guided meditation

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — Cleveland

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH 44101

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

MEMORIAL WEEKEND TRIP - FLORIDA KEYS!

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Ohio, Cleveland, OH 44101

2021 is looking good! Join us for this fun adventure in The Florida Keys!

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

The 2021 High Garden Experience: An Exclusive Summer Day Party

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106

The 2021 High Garden Experience... An Exclusive Summer Day Party #JuneteenthEdition

Cleveland, OH
Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Cleveland

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020; 8. 2323 Broadview Rd 216-661-5077; 9. 3402 Clark Ave 216-961-9414; 10. 11702 Lorain Ave 216-671-1411; 11. 10250 Brookpark Rd 216-265-0012; 12. 3415 Clark Ave 216-651-0212; 13. 16100 Lakeshore Blvd 216-383-3803; 14. 4281 W 130th St 216-941-8702; 15. 11401 Union Ave 216-751-2902; 16. 4265 State Rd 216-739-9659; 17. 16803 Lorain Ave 216-252-3102; 18. 4071 Lee Rd 216-561-1318; 19. 10000 Brookpark Rd 216-741-7340; 20. 3400 Steelyard Dr 216-661-2406;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Work remotely in Cleveland — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Work From Home Customer Representative; 3. Remote Call Center Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Call Center Agent; 6. Licensed Insurance Agent (Remote) - Top Agents Make $150k+;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Kings of Leon coming to Blossom Music Center this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Kings of Leon will hit the road this summer and fall for a world tour, which will stop by Blossom Music Center for a show on Aug. 19. It’s the latest concert announcement for Blossom Music Center, which has been adding to its summer and fall schedules regularly in the past few weeks, following a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Several new murals coming to Cleveland from local schools, artists and festivals

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (CLEVELAND) Cleveland's walls will soon have a lot more to say with the announcements of several mural projects starting soon throughout the city. Brooklyn High School, the City of Cleveland Heights, MidTown Cleveland and a local artist focusing on racial injustice have announced they will be either commissioning new murals or painting them themselves over the next few months.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio Statetmj4.com

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...
Cleveland, OHclevelandbrowns.com

Browns support City of Cleveland's vision to enhance lakefront connectivity

The Browns have offered their full support to the City of Cleveland as it looks to take the next big steps in enhancing the connectivity between downtown and the lakefront. The team has worked closely with the City as it's gone through a preliminary visioning process that has stretched over the past two-plus years. After significant research and consultation with city planners, landscape architects and stakeholders, the City of Cleveland is poised to take the next, big, exciting step with plans for a transformational pedestrian pathway that would increase the number of natural public spaces accessible to all while unlocking substantial economic development opportunities in the areas surrounding Cleveland's North Coast Harbor.
Cleveland, OHtmpresale.com

Caamp in Cleveland, OH – presale code

The Caamp presale password is finally here!! During this exclusive presale period you have got the chance to acquire show tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this epic opportunity to see Caamp’s show in Cleveland!. Caamp performance information:. Artist Presale. Starts Mon, May 17 @ 10:00 am EDT.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Canton, OHCleveland Scene

Gervasi Vineyards Continues to Expand its Upscale Offerings in Canton

Gervasi Vineyard, which is situated on a scenic 55-acre estate in Canton, continues to expand its already bountiful offerings. Fans of the destination can enjoy estate-grown wines, beers and cocktails in three distinct concepts that include an upscale Italian bistro, casual wine bar, and coffeehouse/cocktail lounge serving Prohibition-era cocktails using proprietary spirits.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Xinji Noodle Bar Is The Perfect Place For Ramen & Cocktails In Cleveland

Once upon a time, ramen noodles were a cheap dish for college students and kids with picky palates. However, nowadays, hungry diners likely aren’t referring to instant noodles when they talk about this dish. Ramen has, believe it or not, become a gourmet dish in many Asian-inspired restaurants throughout the U.S. Here in the Best […] The post Xinji Noodle Bar Is The Perfect Place For Ramen & Cocktails In Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State.