Cleveland events calendar

(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cleveland:

Sound Bath and Meditation Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2026 Murray Hill Rd, Suite 208, Cleveland, OH 44106

Minimal Sound Bath and Meditation in a Luminous Environment Spaced 6' apart. Relax to crystal singing bowls and guided meditation

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — Cleveland Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH 44101

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

MEMORIAL WEEKEND TRIP - FLORIDA KEYS! Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Ohio, Cleveland, OH 44101

2021 is looking good! Join us for this fun adventure in The Florida Keys!

2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101

Without teachers, life would have no class. Did you know that Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up at the beginning of May?

The 2021 High Garden Experience: An Exclusive Summer Day Party Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 10825 East Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106

The 2021 High Garden Experience... An Exclusive Summer Day Party #JuneteenthEdition