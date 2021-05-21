What’s up Lincoln: Local events calendar

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Yoga with Coach Pegah Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68502

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

NDLA Sponsorships 2021 Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 333 S. 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

NDLA, now doing business as the Nebraska Digital Learning Association is hosting its 20th Annual Conference.

Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!) Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 2110 Sheridan Boulevard, Lincoln, NE 68502

Sanctuary Worship sign-up for Westminster Presbyterian, Lincoln, NE. Guidelines are in full Event Description.

Love is Love Wedding Expo 2021 Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 925 Robbers Cave Road, Lincoln, NE 68502

An All Inclusive Wedding Expo like never before seen in Lincoln. An LGBTQ+ hand crafted expo to help you produce your wedding day!

14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join us in Lincoln for the 14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference from November 8th-9th, 2021!