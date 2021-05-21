newsbreak-logo
Lincoln, NE

What’s up Lincoln: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 1 day ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttWRj_0a7CISq700

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68502

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nljs7_0a7CISq700

NDLA Sponsorships 2021

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 333 S. 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

NDLA, now doing business as the Nebraska Digital Learning Association is hosting its 20th Annual Conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYnXA_0a7CISq700

Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!)

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 2110 Sheridan Boulevard, Lincoln, NE 68502

Sanctuary Worship sign-up for Westminster Presbyterian, Lincoln, NE. Guidelines are in full Event Description.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbExf_0a7CISq700

Love is Love Wedding Expo 2021

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 925 Robbers Cave Road, Lincoln, NE 68502

An All Inclusive Wedding Expo like never before seen in Lincoln. An LGBTQ+ hand crafted expo to help you produce your wedding day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQUc7_0a7CISq700

14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference

Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join us in Lincoln for the 14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference from November 8th-9th, 2021!

ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln gas at $2.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 110 West O St. Regular there was listed at $2.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 1107 Belmont Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Lincoln YMCA’s holding swimsuit drive to support youth swim lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Community Learning Centers in Lincoln are emphasizing the importance of swimming safety among children through their summer programs. According to the CDC, two children 14 and under die from unintentional drowning a day. According to that same study, for every child that dies another five receive emergency care for non-fatal injuries.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Shinedown coming to Pinewood Bowl Theatre

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shinedown with Special Guest The Struts and Zero 9:36 will perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at Noon. You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Official Ticketmaster app....
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

Only 4 new COVID cases in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 31,255. The total number of deaths remains at 235. More than 28,700 people have recovered from the virus and more than 141,800 people have been fully vaccinated in...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 17

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 26 with 17 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and nine from other communities (one on a ventilator). Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Vaccinations administered:. Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,374. Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Calendar, 5-14 Friday

Blue Valley quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center,5-10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Branched Oak Observatory stargazing — 7:30-11 p.m. James Arthur Vineyards, $33 per person, admission to observatory, appetizers and wine, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com. Community Action’s...
Lincoln, NEkzum.org

Give to Lincoln Day Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Ten years ago, when nonprofits were still struggling from the impact of the recent recession, the Lincoln Community Foundation staff attended a national conference where they were introduced to a new way to help local nonprofits: giving days. The LCF staff left the conference excited by this concept and immediately started planning to bring it to Lincoln. Barbara Bartle, president of the LCF, says they were the 6th community foundation nationally to launch a giving day.
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

Entire Week of Vaccination Clinics Offered in Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2021) Starting today (5/14), COVID vaccination clinics are offered everyday in Lincoln. Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses. Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store.
Lancaster County, NEklkntv.com

COVID death reported in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports another death due to COVID-19. This brings the community total to 235. The individual has been identified as a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized. In addition, 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to...
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

One COVID-19 Death Friday, 16 New Cases In Lancaster County

The Lincoln – Lancaster County Health Department reports another COVID-19 death Friday, a woman in her 80’s who was hospitalized. That brings the number of deaths to 235. There are 16 new cases Friday bringing the total number to 31,241. Recoveries are at 28,612. Weekly positivity rate:. May 2 through...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Nature Center Hosts Preschool Open House in May

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites parents/guardians to attend a Preschool and Pre-kindergarten Open House, May 25 through 28 at the Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Call 402-441-7895 to schedule a 15-minute visit. Current directed health measures will be followed during the event. Established in 2000, the preschool uses natural...
Lancaster County, NEne.gov

South Salt Creek Projects Public Open House

A public open house will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Park Middle School, 855 South 8th Street in the Commons area. Enter Door #1. The public open house will offer residents a way to learn more and offer feedback about Cooper Park and Park Middle School planned improvements, and street improvement projects planned for the area. Information presented will include:
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One new death from coronavirus was reported to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday. LLCHD said the death was a man in his 90s who was hospitalized. Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were also reported in the county. Weekly positivity rate:. May 2 through 8:...