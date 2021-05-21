Oakland events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlFK1_0a7CIRxO00

RAM-en Fest 2021: Be Bowl'd For Jesus

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 1801 N Loop Rd, Alameda, CA

Coastline Christian Schools' fundraiser goal is $200,000. Support us by purchasing a ramen meal, T-shirt, neck gaiter, or flat donation. About this event Coastline Christian Schools' mission is to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKDv9_0a7CIRxO00

TRANSMISSION: A Celebration of World Goth Day

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1445 Webster St, Alameda, CA

TRANSMISSION: A CELEBRATION OF WORLD GOTH DAY - AN OUTDOOR MARKET EVENT #worldgothday2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKLor_0a7CIRxO00

TINY TOWNS OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES - John Doe (from X) - LIVE!

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ivy Room & The Fireside Lounge will be hosting TINY TOWNS OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES in ALAMEDA, CA. This concert series will continue through the end of 2021. WOOT! Super excited to share our season...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBdt4_0a7CIRxO00

Oakland Art Ride

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1234 RPSC, Oakland, CA 94601

Every Month we roll through on our bikes & check out Oakland Art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpWZA_0a7CIRxO00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Oakland, CA 94601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

