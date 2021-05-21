newsbreak-logo
Fort Worth, TX

What’s up Fort Worth: Local events calendar

Tarrant County Today
(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Worth area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgvNn_0a7CIQ4f00

ARTIST TALK | Layla Luna & Martha Elena

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Please join Artspace111 as we welcome Layla Luna and Martha Elena for an Artist Discussion on Thursday, June 3 from 6-7 pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ve6Ez_0a7CIQ4f00

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Texas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReouC_0a7CIQ4f00

Comedy 4 Cancer

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Comedy 4 Cancer is a unique event with a fun day full of laughs in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqe3j_0a7CIQ4f00

Inaugural Emerging Leaders Event (FDRSTC)

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1515 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

We have some amazing featured guests! We will be enlightened on topics such as: Policy v. Personality, Social Awareness, and Economics!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoCpu_0a7CIQ4f00

FAMILY YOGA

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

ArtFlow and Nanda Yoga would love to invite you to FAMILY YOGA outside in the Artspace111 sculpture garden!

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Fort Worth require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Support Representative - Dallas, TX 2. Customer Service Representative 3. Customer Service Assistant - FT / PT 4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Work remotely in Fort Worth — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Scheduling Coordinator = $15/hour + $4000 in Monthly Commissions; 2. Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Sales Agent; 3. Work at Home Property & Casualty Sales Agent; 4. Senior Living Customer Care - Remote; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Virtual Customer Service Representative; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 9. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent;
This is the cheapest gas in Fort Worth right now

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at Circle K at 4200 Bridge St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Fort Worth

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Worth: 1. Owner Operators Earn 98% Solo/Teams Welcome!; 2. Sales Representative; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Remote Bilingual Customer Relations Agent **15 An Hour!!**; 5. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 7. Administrative Support; 8. Owner Operators Needed; 9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 10. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On;
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth will have a new mayor, but here’s who has the real power in Cowtown

On the last day of early voting in April, while mayoral candidates campaigned and visited polling sites, Fort Worth’s top leader was in a downtown coffee shop tinkering with his phone as he waited for a reporter to arrive. He didn’t have to worry about turnout or vote totals because the May 1 election had no bearing on his job. Neither will the forthcoming runoff between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. Whatever happens, David Cooke will still be in charge of the city.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Fort Worth, TXspectrumnews1.com

Fort Worth's Grace Hula Dance Company spreading aloha spirit

FORT WORTH, Texas — Census Bureau data recorded in 2017 indicates there are about 73,000 native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders living in Texas. There were also 1.7 million Asian Americans in Texas living in Texas then. The highest numbers of both Asian American and Pacific Islander populations in Texas were found in Harris County, followed by Dallas County and Tarrant County.
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Fort Worth

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Worth: 1. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 2. Recent High School Graduate- Solar Appointment Setter; 3. Client Engagement Manager; 4. Account Executive; 5. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agent Virtual Selling!; 6. Outbound Member Engagement Scheduling Coordinator - Dallas; 7. Engineering/Tiltwall Administrative Assistant; 8. Package Sorter - Overnights (Dallas); 9. Valuation Services Specialit; 10. Retail Merchandiser;
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
These condos are for sale in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Fort Worth or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Fort Worth, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Virtual meeting to discuss high-speed transportation connections study

The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold the next series of virtual public meetings in May to discuss the latest developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study. The virtual public meetings are scheduled for noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday offering North Texans an opportunity to...