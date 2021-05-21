What’s up Fort Worth: Local events calendar

(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Worth area:

ARTIST TALK | Layla Luna & Martha Elena Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Please join Artspace111 as we welcome Layla Luna and Martha Elena for an Artist Discussion on Thursday, June 3 from 6-7 pm!

60 minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Texas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

Comedy 4 Cancer Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Comedy 4 Cancer is a unique event with a fun day full of laughs in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Inaugural Emerging Leaders Event (FDRSTC) Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1515 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

We have some amazing featured guests! We will be enlightened on topics such as: Policy v. Personality, Social Awareness, and Economics!

FAMILY YOGA Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

ArtFlow and Nanda Yoga would love to invite you to FAMILY YOGA outside in the Artspace111 sculpture garden!