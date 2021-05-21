What’s up Fort Worth: Local events calendar
(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Fort Worth area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Please join Artspace111 as we welcome Layla Luna and Martha Elena for an Artist Discussion on Thursday, June 3 from 6-7 pm!
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 200 Texas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Comedy 4 Cancer is a unique event with a fun day full of laughs in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 1515 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
We have some amazing featured guests! We will be enlightened on topics such as: Policy v. Personality, Social Awareness, and Economics!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
ArtFlow and Nanda Yoga would love to invite you to FAMILY YOGA outside in the Artspace111 sculpture garden!