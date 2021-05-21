Live events coming up in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pleasanton area:

DC Young Fly Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5104 Hopyard Rd, Pleasanton, CA

MUST READ Before purchasing your tickets For your safety and ours, we will follow all requirements established by the City Of Pleasanton COVID-19 business reopening plan. These include: • Staff...

Michael Blackson at Tommy T’s Comedy Club Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 5104 Hopyard Rd, Pleasanton, CA

Michael Blackson performing live comedy on Saturday May 22 4:00 PM at Tommy T’s Comedy Club in Pleasanton

"Night with the Stars" 8th Grade Celebration Walk Thru Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 5001 Case Ave, Pleasanton, CA

To all 8th Grade families! We are excited to be able to celebrate in person with you all, we hope by now you have received your printed invitation to our "Night with the stars" event on Friday May...

The Machine at Main Street Brewery Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 830 Main St, Pleasanton, CA

Come out and enjoy the powerful music of The Machine at Main Street Brewery! Excellent crowd, food, spirits, dancing and live music! See you there!

Jackson Rohm at Cellar Door in Pleasanton, CA Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 4469 Railroad Ave, Pleasanton, CA

Join me on the outdoor patio at Cellar Door from 7:30 - 10:30 on Friday, 5/21! Super fun venue and a full bar.