San Jose calendar: What's coming up

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Jose:

COVID FRIENDLY Trail Cleanup at Guadalupe River Park - Third Saturday San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 438 Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110

Help us clean up the Guadalupe River Park by picking up litter on the trails!!

SJSU Alumni Reunion San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: target, Fremont, CA 95110

San José State provides a world-class education—whether courses are online or in person. The university is expanding.

Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (San Jose) San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 453 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Learn how to apply psychology to websites, apps & digital campaigns. Complete both courses in just one week.

UAS Basic Operator, 3 Day San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 560 Bailey Avenue, San Jose, CA 95141

UAS Basic Operator-As a public safety first responder have you completed a POST certified class for Drone Operations?

Great Bridal Expo - San Jose, CA San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 170 South Market St, San Jose, CA 95113

Make your Wedding Dreams come true at Great Bridal Expo. Meet face to face with the best Wedding Professionals in the business. Everything for your wedding, honeymoon, and home is on display at Great Bridal Expo. Enjoy the stunning bridal fashion show, giveaways, prizes, live orchestra, and amazing DJs. Sample some of the best catering options while you explore aisle-after-aisle of exciting and informative exhibits. Follow our event page for all the latest on the show. Interested in becoming