newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Live events Portland — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 1 day ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH1zU_0a7CIHNM00

Free 60-Minute Online Virtual Yoga All Levels with Kadisha Aburub -- OR

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 Southwest 4th Avenue, #110, Portland, OR 97204

Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Kadisha Aburub! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZf1E_0a7CIHNM00

July Film Walk: Analog Adventures #2

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 2 Southwest Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97204

We would like to invite you on a film photo walk through the dynamic Portland Saturday

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mlRO_0a7CIHNM00

Kristen Grainger & True North: "Ghost Tattoo" 1 Year Anniversary Show

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43I2BD_0a7CIHNM00

Paris Chansons

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 7pm | Show at 8pm | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkmrW_0a7CIHNM00

Jackie Venson

Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final

Learn More
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
467
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Entertainers#4th Avenue#Free Events#Free Time#Show Time#Live Content#Live Talks#Live Formats#Stand Up Comedy#Naito#Yoga Class#Sat#Doors#Bar W Id#Instructor Kadisha Aburub#Remote Versions#Kadisha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Regal Fox Tower in downtown Portland to reopen on Friday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regal Cinemas in downtown Portland will reopen on Friday, KOIN reports. Regal Fox Tower on Park Avenue opened more than two decades ago and is downtown Portland’s oldest movie theater. After the theater’s lease expired during the pandemic, its future at the Fox Tower location became unclear.
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Portland Report

In-N-Out considering adding Beaverton location

(BEAVERTON, Ore.) In-N-Out Burger may be opening another location in Oregon soon, this time in Beaverton, KATU reports. The franchise is eyeing the Hawaiian Time building near Southwest 107th Avenue. The building sits next to a Chick-fil-A. Neighbors were invited to discuss concerns over adding the franschise along Beaverton Hillsdale Highway on Thursday.
Portland, ORCNBC

Laura Wheatman Hill

Laura Wheatman Hill lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She teaches English and drama when not living in an apocalyptic dystopia. She has written for Real Simple, Parents, JSTOR Daily, Parent Map, She Knows and others. You can find her at www.laurawheatmanhill.com and on Medium.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Top condo units for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Portland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Portland, ORInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Posted by
Portland Report

Local news digest for the past few days in Portland

1. The 7 Most Terrible Lines from KOIN's "Is Portland Over?" Article | 2. Portland residents scared to visit ‘trashed’ downtown amid riots: poll | 3. How this 22-year-old TikTok creator decorates her $1,400-a-month apartment with thrift store finds and DIYs
Portland, ORbrewpublic.com

Portland Cider Co. Releases New Imperial Peach Tea Cider

A new Imperial Cider Series from Portland Cider Co. brings together the experience from Steven Smith Teamaker on the series launch this month. Imperial Peach Tea Cider brings together Assam black tea, Washington peaches and Northwest apples packaged in 12oz cans. Imperial Peach Tea Cider packs a punch at 9.5%...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Open mic vigils in Portland will create ‘chain reaction of acknowledgment’ for those who have died

Just before the coronavirus pandemic threw most of the world into a series of lockdowns, Andre Middleton lost an uncle to an overdose. Though the death of his uncle was devastating, Middleton, the executive director of Friends of Noise, a youth arts nonprofit, said he was able to grieve his uncle in ways that helped process the loss -- he viewed the body and celebrated his uncle’s life.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Portland Filmmaker Fundraises for Mother of Color: “How can our ancestors help us in this moment?”

In Portland filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone’s in-progress film Mother of Color, protagonist Noelia is a single mother trying to balance career ambitions with caring for her children in a society that doesn’t make things easy for working parents. In one scene, as she is faced with an impossible choice of going to an important job interview or making sure her kids are properly looked after, Noelia senses a metaphysical intervention.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: "The best unit in the complex!" This beautifully updated condo looks over a serene courtyard setting that drowns out the noises of the city. Centrally located, it is right on the beautiful South Park Blocks; close to the streetcar, PSU, restaurants, shops and farmers market. This condo features Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in closet, deck, A/C & Washer/Dryer. Common areas include garden courtyard, gym, hot tub, rooftop sundeck & community room. Prime parking space and storage included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Klisak, MORE Realty at 503-353-6673</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great second-floor unit with a balcony that makes you feel like you're part of the vibrant city life below. South-facing and with plenty of direct sunlight throughout the day and newly installed luxury laminate flooring, steps away from the PSU campus and its Farmers Market, the Max train, popular food carts... A charming view of the I-5 bridge really makes you feel like you're part of the unique fabric of Portland. This is an amazing opportunity to own your own space or as an investment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Shawn Yu, Shawn Realty at 503-515-4499</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Build your dream home with award-winning Westlake Development Group on this remarkable, oversized lot in West Linn! More than enough room for a luxury single level home. Incomparable location convenient to shopping, commuting, schools, parks & trails, and more. Don't miss this unique opportunity to build the home of your dreams from start to finish with Oregon's premiere custom home builder. *Price represents estimate of total cost to build a custom home on lot.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennie Hill, Keller Williams Realty Portland Premiere at 503-597-2444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy luxurious living at The Strand. This stylish walk out unit includes newly refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Large island, custom floating shelves, spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. Concierge service, secure underground parking & excellent schools in a quiet, tranquil location. Gorgeous unit!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robin Springer, Windermere Realty Trust at 503-233-7777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Portland, ORWWEEK

How Can I Get a Job Raising and Lowering Portland’s Bridges?

Operators need to be available 24/7/365. The river never sleeps!. So how much training do the people who raise and lower Portland’s beautiful bridges get/require? Is it hard to push the button to make the bridge go up or down? How much do they make for this oh-so-taxing work? And how can I get that job? —Forrest C.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Dear Karen, Your MAC club decal...

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. ... does not entitle you to park wherever the fuck you want. Hi, it's me, the fellow with half a leg whom you thought had no right to be...