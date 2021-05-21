Live events Portland — what’s coming up

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portland:

Free 60-Minute Online Virtual Yoga All Levels with Kadisha Aburub -- OR Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 Southwest 4th Avenue, #110, Portland, OR 97204

Join our free live 60-minute virtual online yoga class with instructor Kadisha Aburub! Free Yoga Class and Online Yoga for Beginners

July Film Walk: Analog Adventures #2 Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 2 Southwest Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97204

We would like to invite you on a film photo walk through the dynamic Portland Saturday

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Paris Chansons Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 7pm | Show at 8pm | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Jackie Venson Portland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final