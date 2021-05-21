Live events coming up in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Walnut Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walnut Creek:

Jesse Saunders w/ Henry Navarro & Sean Space | We Are Family Release Party Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Jesse Saunders w/ Henry Navarro & Sean Space: "We Are Family" Release Party

U.S. BifiPV Workshop 2021 Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 2355 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Join us for insights into the latest bifacial R&D trends, project development strategies and financing tools.

Exhibition Tour: A Beautiful Mess (Weavers and Knotters of the Vanguard) Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Join us for an in-person, exclusive curator tour of the exhibition "A Beautiful Mess", now reopened at the Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek.

MDW: Sundae Funday with SHWAYZE, Live Acts, DJ's and Mimosas Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come to this Sundae Funday in the Retro Junkie Beer Garden and see SHWAYZE perform LIVE!

Walnut Creek, CA DMK Skin Revision Training- NEW UPDATED 2021 Program One Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2050 North California Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Walnut Creek, CA DMK Skin Revision Training- NEW UPDATED 2021 Program One