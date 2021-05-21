newsbreak-logo
Walnut Creek, CA

Live events coming up in Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Live events are coming to Walnut Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walnut Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FAvE_0a7CIGUd00

Jesse Saunders w/ Henry Navarro & Sean Space | We Are Family Release Party

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Jesse Saunders w/ Henry Navarro & Sean Space: "We Are Family" Release Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JypQd_0a7CIGUd00

U.S. BifiPV Workshop 2021

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 2355 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Join us for insights into the latest bifacial R&D trends, project development strategies and financing tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Xo2X_0a7CIGUd00

Exhibition Tour: A Beautiful Mess (Weavers and Knotters of the Vanguard)

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Join us for an in-person, exclusive curator tour of the exhibition "A Beautiful Mess", now reopened at the Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCRss_0a7CIGUd00

MDW: Sundae Funday with SHWAYZE, Live Acts, DJ's and Mimosas

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come to this Sundae Funday in the Retro Junkie Beer Garden and see SHWAYZE perform LIVE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGtGx_0a7CIGUd00

Walnut Creek, CA DMK Skin Revision Training- NEW UPDATED 2021 Program One

Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2050 North California Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Walnut Creek, CA DMK Skin Revision Training- NEW UPDATED 2021 Program One

ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Walnut Creek, CAMercury News

How COVID uncorked a new dining scene in downtown Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK — With summer fast approaching, the dining scene in downtown Walnut Creek has dramatically perked up, a far cry from the same time last year when restaurants were feeling the full sting of stay-at-home health orders. “We’re a thousand times better off than we were last May,” Candace...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Get weather-ready — Walnut Creek’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
Walnut Creek, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Walnut Creek holding a joint study session on dealership development

Walnut Creek officials will hold a large joint session Tuesday to discuss Toyota Walnut Creek’s plan to convert six acres of its property north of Ygnacio Valley Road into a mixed-use development with approximately 600 units of housing. The Walnut Creek City Council, planning commission, design review commission, and transportation...
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Park It: Some East Bay swim facilities to reopen Memorial Day weekend

After a year of closures, there’s good news on the waterfront — the East Bay Regional Park District will reopen some of its swim facilities starting Memorial Day weekend, though at limited capacity due to COVID-19 and available staffing. Swim areas planned for reopening are Contra Loma Regional Park in...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Saturday sun alert in Walnut Creek — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
Contra Costa County, CAMercury News

Home sales in Contra Costa County, May 15

253 Remington Loop, Danville; $3 million; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 3,308 square feet; built in 1977 on 0.44 acres; renovated house offers many features, including hardwood walnut planks throughout, high ceilings, triple-pane windows with blinds in between, French doors and built-ins; gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, marble mosaic, granite countertops, island, warming drawer and walk-in pantry; family room boasts hearth fireplace, custom cabinetry, sound system and wet bar; backyard has redwoods, solar pebbled pool and spa, terraced yard, meditation retreat structure, antique greenhouse, firepits with conversation areas, flagstone patio, custom lighting, leathered granite countertop, outdoor kitchen, flagstone steps and walkways, and views of Mount Diablo.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Forecast: The next 4 days in Walnut Creek

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny;
Contra Costa County, CAfuncheap.com

$5.50 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose

SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE / As of December 7, 2020 Contra Costa County has banned drive-in movies until January 4, 2021 which likely will affect Solano Drive-In in Concord. Santa Clara County has made no statement either way and doesn’t appear to ban drive-ins so it looks like Capitol Drive-In in San Jose is still open. Please contact the venues to confirm.
Walnut Creek, CAfuncheap.com

Open Air Artisan Faire “Makers Market” (Walnut Creek)

MAKERS MARKET – An outdoor Marketplace of the Best Local Makers and Great Vibes in Walnut Creek!. Come on out y’all! Soak up the sun in the beautiful Broadway Plaza and shop small from your local community!. > Saturday, May 22nd. > 11am-5pm > near Starbucks/ Macy’s in Broadway Plaza...
Walnut Creek, CAdiablomag.com

New Art Unveiling in Walnut Creek - Pard Morrison: Estimated Prophet

The Patinated Aluminum sculpture at the front of 1954 Trinity Avenue in Downtown Walnut Creek complements the modern architecture of the new 12 Unit Lenox Homes condominium. Inspired by cathartic and dynamic responses to color and how particular combinations lead to elation. Created by artist Pard Morrison, his works expand upon minimalist traditions. Morrison colors the aluminum forms of his sculptures in an enameling process he calls patination. The smooth surfaces of these works belie the brushstrokes that are visible throughout his elaborate arrangement of color. Brain Gross Fine Art is pleased to announce the opening of internationally acclaimed artist Pard Morrison: BLOOM. Exhibition open for viewing through July 19th, 2021.
Orinda, CAEast Bay Times

Orinda’s new Brothers Public Kitchen open for Italian food, wine, cocktails

A new Italian restaurant with an emphasis on fresh pasta, pizza and cocktails is reviving Orinda’s Theatre Square. Brothers Public Kitchen is a family venture, owned and operated by brothers Jason and Blair Bagneschi, who grew up in the Bay Area, graduated from De La Salle High School and fell in love with seasonal cooking from watching their Italian immigrant parents and grandparents.
Walnut Creek, CAdiablomag.com

Top Tickets, At-Home Edition: May 13-19

If you’re in the mood for breath of fresh air, Valley Art Gallery is currently featuring a selection of artworks by local creatives within the windows of stores in Walnut Creek. For details about where each work is located, head to the gallery’s website. (Valley Art Gallery is also highlighting the landscape pieces of Debby Koonce within the gallery itself through June 12.) valleyartgallery.org.