Manhattan calendar: Coming events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Top floor updated modern condo with NYC views and parking. The skylight fills your living area with light from above while the oversized windows provide a view of the NYC Skyline from the living room and the bedroom. Your oasis has a recently remodeled bathroom, granite and stainless kitchen and engineered hardwood flooring throughout. There is abundant storage with a double coat and pantry closet as well as a California walk-in-closet in the bedroom and additional space for personal storage in the garage. In-home washer/dryer and space for a work from home desk and quiet central air and heat, allow you to multitask and get it all done if that is your wish. Modern elevator building with recently updated halls and lobby and a fitness room. Close to shopping and many transit recreation, craft and activity options. PATH train, Light Rail, Ferry, Bus and Car Parking! Some rooms staged. Purchase as an investment or renovate and create your dream home. Central air and heat and solid hardwood floors. The Dixon Mills complex features several common outdoor spaces with gas grills, a full-time concierge, an 8000 sq. ft.+ common area that includes a gym with sauna, a basketball court, a community center, a screening room and much more. Moments away from the Grove Street PATH and all that downtown Jersey City has to offer. Cooking gas included in maintenance fee. One parking space included. *Please note that the renovated kitchen and bathroom pictures listed are pictures of what the property might look like after renovations.** This condo offers an open concept living area. The kitchen opens to a spacious living and dining room area. The bedroom easily fits a queen size bed and leads to your private terrace. Updated tiled bathroom Other features include central air, washer/dryer in apartment, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and an abundance of closet space. Convenient to both the Path and bus service to NYC. Also, close to park, restaurants, cafes and more! Step inside to find an inviting entry that leads to an updated modern kitchen displaying newly designed cabinetry, new tile flooring, Zodiac Quartz counter top with integrated sink, and top of the line hardware & a finishing touch of subway tiled backsplash. Large open living room with dining area features a floor to ceiling window allowing for great natural light. A bedroom retreat with a floor to ceiling window and a designer closet. Full size bath offers a marble vanity that was installed in 2020 and a jetted tub, perfect for unwinding. In addition, this home is enhanced by central air and heat, in home washer & dryer, crown, base & chair rail molding, designer closets, custom blinds, recessed lighting and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The Huntington is a concrete and steel structure which offers amenities such as two elevators, gym, common courtyard and an INCREDIBLY LOW MAINTENANCE FEE!! Centrally located in the Columbus Park neighborhood with an easy commute to NYC- a bus stop a block away and other options such as NJT light rail and Path trains within walking distance. Onsite rental parking may be available for an additional monthly cost.