Manhattan, NY

Manhattan calendar: Coming events

 1 day ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GYqy_0a7CIDqS00

Surface & Coatings 2021

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 88 Bangna Trad Road(KM.1), Bangna, Khwaeng Bang Na, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260

ASEAN’s Most Comprehensive Technology & Solutions Exhibition for Surface Treatment, Paints, and Coatings - 8th Edition Packs of Chemical & Coatings application Essential processing to prevent and protect various products with your innovations. Connecting the solutions and networks for success business. For more information please visit show website http://www.surfaceandcoatings.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4da6YY_0a7CIDqS00

Giornata del Gioco

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: Salita Padre Denza 9, 10024 Moncalieri

Un pomeriggio per festeggiare insieme la Giornata Mondiale del Gioco

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjwiX_0a7CIDqS00

Mothers of Songs: Tribute to Female Singer-Songwriters @ Central Park

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Central Park, New York, NY 10024

A special concert for mother's day @ Central Park

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z401J_0a7CIDqS00

InterMold Thailand 2021

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 88 Bangna Trad Road(KM.1), Bangna, Khwaeng Bang Na, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260

ASEAN’s Most Comprehensive Exhibition on Mold & Mold Components Making Technology - 28th Edition Only shows in ASEAN to focus  on  Mold & Die Manufacturing. Enhance your brand visibility  among prospective target  groups and overseas delegates. Opportunity to expand your  market base through networking  with a variety of industries. For more information please visit show website http://www.intermoldthailand.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8PEW_0a7CIDqS00

Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 165 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

The Russian Arts Theater and Studio is pleased to reopen its theater with The Overcoat, based on the masterpiece by Nikolai Gogol.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

