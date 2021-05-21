newsbreak-logo
Bronx, NY

Bronx calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
 1 day ago

(BRONX, NY) Bronx is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bronx:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hT7Cm_0a7CICxj00

Bronx Femme Run Friday

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Macombs Dam Bridge, The Bronx, NY 10451

Come run, run-walk or walk with us! We invite womxn from across NYC to be active in a supportive group setting. All paces welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRGEA_0a7CICxj00

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East 161 Street, The Bronx, NY 10451

Take me out to the ball game! Join ASGC for a late spring baseball game at Yankee Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAt6X_0a7CICxj00

Spring Tea 2021 at La Finca Del Sur South Bronx Farmers

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 E 138th St, Bronx, New York, NY 10451

We invite you to the GreenThumb community gardens on Open Garden Day to safely reconnect with community through tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rph33_0a7CICxj00

BOOZY ZUMBA BRUNCH MIX & MINGLE POP-UP

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 558 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451

All the best in food, people, views, and drinks collide at the GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN spotlighting small business AZARIAH ACTIVE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKZ37_0a7CICxj00

SBC IV/IIB Family Day- June 4, 2021

Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: East 158th Street, Bronx, NY 10451

We are so excited to have our first in-person school-wide event!

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

