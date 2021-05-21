Bronx calendar: What's coming up

(BRONX, NY) Bronx is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bronx:

Bronx Femme Run Friday Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Macombs Dam Bridge, The Bronx, NY 10451

Come run, run-walk or walk with us! We invite womxn from across NYC to be active in a supportive group setting. All paces welcome.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 East 161 Street, The Bronx, NY 10451

Take me out to the ball game! Join ASGC for a late spring baseball game at Yankee Stadium.

Spring Tea 2021 at La Finca Del Sur South Bronx Farmers Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 E 138th St, Bronx, New York, NY 10451

We invite you to the GreenThumb community gardens on Open Garden Day to safely reconnect with community through tea.

BOOZY ZUMBA BRUNCH MIX & MINGLE POP-UP Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 558 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451

All the best in food, people, views, and drinks collide at the GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN spotlighting small business AZARIAH ACTIVE!

SBC IV/IIB Family Day- June 4, 2021 Bronx, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: East 158th Street, Bronx, NY 10451

We are so excited to have our first in-person school-wide event!