newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 1 day ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brooklyn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etig0_0a7CIACH00

Game Night

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1731 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Game Night, Lets have fun. Dinner will be served at 7PM Sharp .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MVGc_0a7CIACH00

Friday Evening Skate May 21, 2021 6-8pm

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Join us for Public Skating! Come celebrate by enjoying a few hours of skating, music, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDda1_0a7CIACH00

Centerpiece Floral Design Workshop

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 71 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Debutea is delighted to invite you to our flower centerpiece design workshop at our newly opened flagship store in Brooklyn!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMuLL_0a7CIACH00

Not Another Second: LGBT+ seniors share their stories - Art Exhibition

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 21 Clark Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Interactive national cultural awareness exhibition premiering in NYC honors LGBT+ seniors and advocates for a more accepting future.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWUg5_0a7CIACH00

Community Day in the Park: How to Rank Your Vote

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: Near the Monument, Brooklyn, NY 11201

A day for enjoying the park and coming together as a community to learn about ranked choice voting before the primary election in June.

Learn More
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
2K+
Followers
370
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Community Events#Furman Street#Lgbt#Smith Street#Nyc Honors#Dinner#In Person Events#Fun#Live Content#In Person Attendance#June#Clark Street#Game Night#Entertainers#Public Skating#Digital Formats#Remote Audiences#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Job alert: These Brooklyn jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Jr/Mid Sales Account Manager ($60k base, $100k+ OTE); 2. Client Support Manager; 3. Shipping, Receiving, Logistics (SRL) Associate; 4. 3 Month Temp to Perm AR/Billing Admin. Assistant 18.00-21.00 Per Hour; 5. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Licensed Life Insurance Sales Positions - Pre-Set Appointments; 9. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

NYC proposal would raise gas prices to pay for Brooklyn pipeline despite a year of protests against it

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) The New York Department of Public Service and National Grid filed a joint proposal on Friday that would increase the cost of gas for residents of Brooklyn, Staten Island and parts of Queens and Long Island in order to pay for a pipeline that activists have been protesting against for about a year, BKReader reported.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn gas at $2.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKLYN, NY) According to Brooklyn gas price data, you could be saving up to $2.01 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Sale at 68-27 Woodhaven Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.3 at Shell at 9612 Seaview Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Brooklyn, NYtheknockturnal.com

VITAL Brooklyn Takes Climbing To The Next Level

If you’re like me, there is only so much of a treadmill I can enjoy when I want to work out. The same old routine of just running in place can get tiring and monotonous. And recently, we just discovered a fun alternative to working out and that is rock climbing and bouldering. All around the U.S. more and more rock climbing and bouldering gyms have popped up, to what can almost be described as a “Bouldering Boom.” People have slowly begun to discover the fun of bouldering and rock climbing, taking advantage of the full body workout it provides but also giving people the excitement of solving tons of different paths and puzzles all to reach to the top. Luckily, VITALBrooklyn brings rock climbing and bouldering to Brooklyn and is the first East Coast location following the successful launches in California and Washington. Founded by David Sacher and Nam Phan, VITAL Brooklyn is a gorgeous new gym that sprawls over 45,000 square feet. The space is primarily dedicated to rock climbing and bouldering but also features a gym with all the equipment you possibly need as well as a variety of classes like yoga, spin, and Bouldering 101. And the cherry on top for VITAL Brooklyn is that this gym is open 24/7, which means you can get your climbing fix at any point of the day no matter what.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

City to invest $31 million in Brooklyn parks, including new park in Williamsburg

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New York City will spend $31 million on a new park in Williamsburg and renovations in three existing parks, the Brooklyn Paper reported. “Increasing access to open space and improving parkland is integral to building healthy communities,” said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, per the Brooklyn Paper. “These four projects set to begin work in Brooklyn reflect our effort to continuously invest in our neighborhoods and offer New Yorkers much needed respite and recreation.”
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Brooklyn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Brooklyn: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Port of NY/NJ A Class Driver; 3. Inside Sales Representative; 4. Office Assistant/Sales; 5. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Grocery Shopper - Hiring Immediately; 8. Shipping and Receiving Clerk; 9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Cutting Edge Lead Management Platform; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,300-$1,500/Week+ $5,000 Sign-On;
Brooklyn, NYBillboard

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Returns With Headliner Ari Lennox

BRIC, a Brooklyn-based arts and media institution, announced the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival will return once again to the Prospect Park bandshell with live, in-person performances. Last year’s season of the concert series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reinvented as a virtual two-day event. For the...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Coming soon: Brooklyn events

1. Sunday Afternoon Skate May 16, 2021 3:30-5:30pm; 2. DTBK Presents: Zumba with Dodge YMCA; 3. Not Another Second: LGBT+ seniors share their stories - Art Exhibition; 4. Friday Evening Skate May 14, 2021 6-8pm; 5. Community Day in the Park: How to Rank Your Vote;
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!