Brooklyn calendar: What's coming up
(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Brooklyn area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 1731 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Game Night, Lets have fun. Dinner will be served at 7PM Sharp .
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Join us for Public Skating! Come celebrate by enjoying a few hours of skating, music, and more!
Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 71 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Debutea is delighted to invite you to our flower centerpiece design workshop at our newly opened flagship store in Brooklyn!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM
Address: 21 Clark Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Interactive national cultural awareness exhibition premiering in NYC honors LGBT+ seniors and advocates for a more accepting future.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM
Address: Near the Monument, Brooklyn, NY 11201
A day for enjoying the park and coming together as a community to learn about ranked choice voting before the primary election in June.