Brooklyn calendar: What's coming up

Game Night Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1731 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Game Night, Lets have fun. Dinner will be served at 7PM Sharp .

Friday Evening Skate May 21, 2021 6-8pm Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Furman Street, Pier 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Join us for Public Skating! Come celebrate by enjoying a few hours of skating, music, and more!

Centerpiece Floral Design Workshop Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 71 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Debutea is delighted to invite you to our flower centerpiece design workshop at our newly opened flagship store in Brooklyn!

Not Another Second: LGBT+ seniors share their stories - Art Exhibition Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 21 Clark Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Interactive national cultural awareness exhibition premiering in NYC honors LGBT+ seniors and advocates for a more accepting future.

Community Day in the Park: How to Rank Your Vote Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: Near the Monument, Brooklyn, NY 11201

A day for enjoying the park and coming together as a community to learn about ranked choice voting before the primary election in June.