Live events coming up in Philadelphia

Storytime in the Square Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA

Head to the Franklin Square Pavillon to listen to stories read by the librarian from the Independence Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Children of all ages are invited to participate in...

Reading Terminal Market Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8am-6pmSundays, 9 am - 4 pm Location: 51 North 12th Street

Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

Mark Cortale presents Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls for two shows only, direct from Broadway with Mary-Mitchell Campbell at the piano! An Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, Kristin...

Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today! Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max, with the intent to provide ade

(New Date) Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

Seen Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin? Loved it? Hated it? Help your fellow Philadelphia Theater visitors by leaving the first review. Everyone will love you for it, we promise!