Philadelphia, PA

Live events coming up in Philadelphia

Philly Report
 1 day ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wk3Oj_0a7CI9On00

Storytime in the Square

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA

Head to the Franklin Square Pavillon to listen to stories read by the librarian from the Independence Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Children of all ages are invited to participate in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1carIs_0a7CI9On00

Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8am-6pmSundays, 9 am - 4 pm Location: 51 North 12th Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SquH_0a7CI9On00

Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

Mark Cortale presents Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls for two shows only, direct from Broadway with Mary-Mitchell Campbell at the piano! An Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, Kristin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEv9H_0a7CI9On00

Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Seats are LIMITED so be sure to register today!  Our class sizes are kept small, at a 4 person per class max, with the intent to provide ade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR1AD_0a7CI9On00

(New Date) Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

Seen Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin? Loved it? Hated it? Help your fellow Philadelphia Theater visitors by leaving the first review. Everyone will love you for it, we promise!

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Philadelphia, PApostperspective.com

Directing and Shooting the Docuseries Philly D.A.

Philly D.A., which premiered at this year’s Sundance, is a docuseries that follows radical civil rights attorney Larry Krasner as he leads a group of activists attempting to end mass incarceration by taking over the district attorney’s office in Philadelphia. “We spent three years filming Krasner’s team trying to reinvent...
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Philadelphia, PAEater

Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.
Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Philadelphia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Philadelphia: 1. Account Director; 2. Benefits Coordinator - Sales - Remote / Office; 3. Customer Service Assistant; 4. Optician - Full-time/Part-Time - Private Practice - Springfield, PA (Greater Philadelphia); 5. Urgent Hiring - Shipt Shopper; 6. Administrative Coordinator; 7. Dayshift and Overnight - Available in Exton and Morgantown, PA!; 8. Sorter; 9. Amazon Package Sorter - $1000 Sign On Bonus!; 10. Owner Operators Needed;
Restaurant Week returns to Center City on May 17

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Restaurant Week is returning to Center City on May 17, according to CBS 3. Over 60 restaurants will be taking part this year. Customers will have the option of choosing a three-course dinner for $35 per person as well as three-course lunches at participating locations for $20.
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Philadelphia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Philadelphia: 1. Social Media Content Review and Customer Care (Evening/overnight shift);2. Office Assistant;3. Retail Associates - Part Time and Full Time;4. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On;5. Class A CDL Truck Drivers - $5000 Sign On Bonus!;6. CDL Truck Driver Team - Earn Up to $190,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus;7. Truck Driver - Paid on-the-job Training;8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/3/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks;9. Salesforce Administrator;10. CDL-A OTR Reefer Drivers - 3K Miles Per Week - 2 Yrs EXP Req'd;
TRENDING local news happened around Philadelphia

1. Residents Of 2 Philadelphia Neighborhoods ‘Can’t Get Away’ From ATV, Dirt Bike Noise All Hours Of Day | 2. Philadelphia Police Department faces manning crisis as officers opt for retirement and force struggles to attract recruits | 3. Philadelphia police union hands out Mister Softee ice cream outside DA’s office to show he's ‘soft on crime’