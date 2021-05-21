newsbreak-logo
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore events coming up

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 1 day ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Live events are coming to Baltimore.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baltimore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMHQP_0a7CI7dL00

The Art of Making Charcuterie

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 916 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Learn the lost art of preserving meats we call charcuterie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBiOQ_0a7CI7dL00

Baltimore Singles Events | Baltimore Speed Dating | Do You Relish?

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 W Franklin St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Baltimore Singles Events | Baltimore Speed Dating | Do You Relish?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVyyR_0a7CI7dL00

TalkswithApril Presents: Goddess Empowerment Brunch

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:11 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:11 AM

Address: 100 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Hi dolls! If you’ve already purchased your tickets they’ll be moved to the new date and time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOMDI_0a7CI7dL00

Orbis Tertius Open Hours

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 16 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Open Hours and tour of Orbis Tertius -Hlaer-to-Jangr- by TLaloC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6TTq_0a7CI7dL00

The Coal Scuttle's Legacy Gallery Exhibition

Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

..to highlight the legacies of Baltimore artists, emerging and established...

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Baltimorean

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Baltimore

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688; 7. 1000 S Charles St (410) 752-9087; 8. 630 S Exeter St (410) 962-6520; 9. 934 N Charles St (410) 685-2187; 10. 6340 York Rd 410-377-4400; 11. 7920-30 Belair Rd 410-882-6220; 12. 5150 Sinclair Ln 410-485-2772; 13. 4622 Wilkens Ave 410-247-5802; 14. 601 E 33rd St 410-649-4181; 15. 4624 Edmondson Ave 410-362-1375; 16. 6620 Reisterstown Rd 410-649-8181; 17. 1801 Whetstone Way (410) 528-1244; 18. 3779 Boston St (410) 522-0804; 19. 4380 Park Heights Ave 410-664-8644; 20. 4600 W Northern Pkwy 410-358-9777; 21. 5624 Baltimore National Pike 410-719-7608; 22. 4339 Ebenezer Rd 410-529-6171; 23. 5804 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-3775; 24. 2801 Foster Ave 410-732-0523; 25. 1400 Sulphur Spring Rd 410-737-9221; 26. 6402 Golden Ring Rd 410-866-2500; 27. 2855 Smith Ave 410-484-3200; 28. 1000 E Eager St 410-675-5696; 29. 250 W Chase St 410-752-4473; 30. 6300 York Rd 410-323-0838; 31. 2610 Boston St 410-675-3802; 32. 2401 N Charles St 410-261-6112; 33. 4401 Harford Rd 410-319-8620; 34. 6410 Petrie Way Rd 410-686-2683; 35. 4419 Falls Rd Suite B (410) 878-1031; 36. 2560 Quarry Lake Dr 410-486-4966; 37. 6323 Baltimore National Pike 410-744-0306; 38. 900 N Washington St #1 410-522-5639; 39. 1030 W 41st St SUITE E 410-235-0002; 40. 29 Shipping Pl #31 410-282-0020; 41. 238 McMechen St 410-523-4704; 42. 6838 Loch Raven Blvd 410-825-8900; 43. 300 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 410-539-2532; 44. 3935 Erdman Ave #37 410-342-2606; 45. 4214 Frankford Ave 410-488-3500; 46. 2700 Remington Ave #500 410-235-2128; 47. 3700 Falls Rd 410-467-7004; 48. 7535 Holabird Ave 410-282-4020; 49. 140 Back River Neck Rd 410-238-0511; 50. 6 Carroll Island Rd 410-335-2323; 51. 6622 Security Blvd 410-944-6611; 52. 711 W 40th St 410-467-3343; 53. 903 E Fort Ave 410-962-5546; 54. 7649 Harford Rd 410-444-4700; 55. 2001 W Patapsco Ave 410-646-2059; 56. 8050 Liberty Rd 410-496-2117; 57. 1300 E North Ave 410-889-1359; 58. 4020 Eastern Ave 410-534-8656; 59. 19 E Fayette St 410-625-1817; 60. 9621 Belair Rd 410-529-2864; 61. 3801 Liberty Heights Ave 410-367-8100; 62. 4025 W Northern Pkwy 410-764-9570; 63. 401 Compass Rd E 410-780-4770; 64. 5740 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-2127; 65. 6301 York Rd 443-524-4535;
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Hagerstown store

A $50,000 winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Hub City Liquors in Hagerstown's South End, according to the Maryland Lottery. A Baltimore resident won the prize playing Gold Rush X100, according to information from lottery spokesman Seth Elkin. The ticket was among the winning prizes reported for the past week.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, Department of Transportation Kickoff Bike to Work Week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- On Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott, Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey, Baltimore Metropolitan Council Executive Director Michael Kelly, and the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Commission Chair Jon Laria will kick off Baltimore's Bike to Work Week. To celebrate biking in the Baltimore region, Bike to Work Week...
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces Second Round of Nonprofit Relief Fund Dollars to Support Baltimore Nonprofits Impacted by COVID-19

(Monday, May 17, 2021) — Today, in partnership with the Baltimore Civic Fund, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that nonprofit organizations located in Baltimore City will be eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding to help address the ongoing negative financial impacts of COVID-19. The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund...
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 W North Avenue

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBA550832. ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 06/02 @ 10:00 am. Ends 06/03 @ 11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. Unique Opportunity to Purchase 8 Commercially Zoned Parcels on Highly Trafficked North Avenue. Located in the Penn North Area, Properties are just blocks to Numerous Destinations including Druid Hill Park (Home of the Maryland Zoo); Druid Lake, Penn North Metro Station, & so much more! Minutes to the many attractions of Historic Mt. Vernon & Downtown Baltimore. Properties will be sold together. Refer to Lot information, for Individual Parcel details.10% Buyer+GGs Premium will be added to the high bid- $20,000 Deposit of certified funds required at time of sale. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
The Baltimorean

Baltimore gears up for virtual Bike to Work Week

(Harry Engels/Getty Images) (BALTIMORE) The Department of Transportation announced that Baltimore will participate in the 24th annual Bike to Work Week this month. Bike to Work Week will be held virtually from May 17 to May 23. The event celebrates biking to work and promotes public awareness of bicycling and bike safety.
Baltimore, MDbleedingcool.com

The 2021 Baltimore Comic-Con Is Officially Happening

The COVID-19 pandemic is a tragedy that will be felt for decades to come. Some of us lost friends and loved ones, but all of us lost events and activities we have always taken for granted as annual traditions. Comic book and entertainment conventions were not spared, and as such, almost every convention was canceled for 2020, and the 2021 events were in jeopardy as well. But with the rise in vaccinations and dropping infection rates around the United States, we're starting to see some positive developments with getting these much loved and anticipated annual events back. On that note, the always-great Baltimore Comic-Con in Baltimore, Maryland, has announced that their 2021 event is a go for this Fall!
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

2022 Navy-Notre Dame game to be played at M&T Bank Stadium

The 2022 Navy-Notre Dame game will be played on Nov. 12 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. "Every time we come to Baltimore, the Navy football family has an extraordinary experience in one of the finest facilities in all of sports," Naval Academy Athletics Director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Navy-Notre Dame Football Clash Returning To Baltimore

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) Navy and-Notre Dame have the third-longest uninterrupted college football . They have played every season since 1927. Next year that rivalry returns to Baltimore. The Ravens and the Naval Academy announced Monday morning that the game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2022. It...
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.