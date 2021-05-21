Baltimore events coming up

(BALTIMORE, MD) Live events are coming to Baltimore.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baltimore:

The Art of Making Charcuterie Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 916 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Learn the lost art of preserving meats we call charcuterie

Baltimore Singles Events | Baltimore Speed Dating | Do You Relish? Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 W Franklin St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Baltimore Singles Events | Baltimore Speed Dating | Do You Relish?

TalkswithApril Presents: Goddess Empowerment Brunch Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:11 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:11 AM

Address: 100 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Hi dolls! If you’ve already purchased your tickets they’ll be moved to the new date and time.

Orbis Tertius Open Hours Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 16 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

Open Hours and tour of Orbis Tertius -Hlaer-to-Jangr- by TLaloC.

The Coal Scuttle's Legacy Gallery Exhibition Baltimore, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 120 West North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201

..to highlight the legacies of Baltimore artists, emerging and established...