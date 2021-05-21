newsbreak-logo
Louisville, KY

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/21)

By Danielle Grady
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNot sure if you’ve heard the news, but we’re told people are beginning to have fun again: shows, food, drinks, music, laughs… all of it. We all deserve it… and this show brings it. Lajuan Bell hosts a lineup including Louisville comedians SlowYourRoll and Meech Dog. Ric Sexton is in town from Cincinnati for “a dope musical performance,” as well as “a very special performance from the lovely ladies of RUDE Burlesque.” Nirvana’s kitchen will be open for food, its bar keeping glasses full… and good times all around. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., and organizers request you bring a mask.

Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Barbarella nightclub in downtown Louisville up for sale for $2M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular nightclub in downtown Louisville is up for sale. Barbarella Louisville was listed at $2 million on Monday by Gant Hill & Associates. The nightclub at 116 E. Main St. closed in mid-March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and only reopened briefly last July before closing once again, according to its Facebook page.
Louisville, KYwymt.com

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Comedian Jeff Dunham headed to KFC Yum! Center this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham will make a stop in Louisville this summer as part of his "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" tour, the KFC Yum! Center announced Monday. He'll make his appearance July 14 with puppets Peanut, Walter, Bubba J. and more in tow. What You Need To Know. Jeff...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Archdiocese of Louisville lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the Archdiocese of Louisville has lifted mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. Effective immediately, anyone who received their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior is not required to wear a mask during worship services or other church events. Kurtz said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
Kentucky StatePosted by
US105

Win a US105 Flyaway to See Eric Church in Kentucky

Eric Church kicks off his "Gather Again" tour in Lexington Kentucky on September 17, 2021 at Rupp Arena, and US 105 wants to send you and a guest to opening night. Eric Church is arguably the best entertainer in country music, and we want you to be there to experience his music and showmanship live and in-person. After a year of no live music, you know this will be a night to remember.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Mask wearing requirement lifted for Louisville Catholics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville who have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can once again attend Mass with wearing a face covering or mask. In a letter to priests of the Archdiocese dated today, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the update of...
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Louisville, KYWinchester Sun

Children will suffer if state walks away from Sunrise

The Commonwealth of Kentucky had existed only 77 years when Sunrise Children’s Services was organized. A group of ladies at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville recognized a need to care for orphaned children living on the streets. Their focus was on providing care for children in crisis and Sunrise Children’s Services was born.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Louisville, KYWave 3

Brazilian variant of COVID-19 found in Louisville wastewater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Brazilian strain of the coronavirus was detected in Jefferson County wastewater. A University of Louisville Co-Immunity Project looked at wastewater samples which showed the Brazilian strain, known as P.1, in western Jefferson County in April. “The ability to detect viruses early, such as in this...