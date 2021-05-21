5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (5/21)

Not sure if you’ve heard the news, but we’re told people are beginning to have fun again: shows, food, drinks, music, laughs… all of it. We all deserve it… and this show brings it. Lajuan Bell hosts a lineup including Louisville comedians SlowYourRoll and Meech Dog. Ric Sexton is in town from Cincinnati for “a dope musical performance,” as well as “a very special performance from the lovely ladies of RUDE Burlesque.” Nirvana’s kitchen will be open for food, its bar keeping glasses full… and good times all around. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., and organizers request you bring a mask.