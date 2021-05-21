Seattle calendar: What's coming up

(SEATTLE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Seattle calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seattle:

We are Emerald City Seattle Virtual Run Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101

Virtual Experience & Run the Great Emerald City Seattle! See what makes Seattle such a beautiful place to visit or even live in one day!

PA Invoice & Revenue Management Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6th Floor Admin Bldg, Room 608, Seattle, WA 98101

For King County Employees Only PA Invoice & Revenue Management – This class covers how to monitor your invoice status, troubleshoot problems with invoices, how to monitor your aging, and reconcile revenue/invoice control accounts. This class is designed for users who have already taken the Project Billing course. Recommended for BFO’s, Accountants, or anyone else who monitors grant billing and receivables. 1.5 hours

Duo Comedy Showcase Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

LIVE and onstage at the Market Theater in Pike Place Market

Speed Dating - Seattle Singles Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 321 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98101

The Fun Single throws weekly singles mixers and speed dating events in Seattle ( https://thefun.singles/seattle ) for different age groups.Every week on Friday we get together with the team and randomly pick applicants from The Waiting List and send them a free ticket to our upcoming Speed Dating events for 20s30s, 30s 40s and 45+ age groups.If you want to attend an event in three weeks please get a ticket to the Waiting List event for that week.IMPORTANT:Getting a ticket means you're on the Wai

WomenTech Seattle - Connect Online (Employer Tickets) Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101

Diversity hiring events connecting women in tech with top companies focusing on software engineering, product management, UX & design roles.