newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 1 day ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Seattle calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seattle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1So0m7_0a7CI5rt00

We are Emerald City Seattle Virtual Run

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101

Virtual Experience & Run the Great Emerald City Seattle! See what makes Seattle such a beautiful place to visit or even live in one day!

Learn More

PA Invoice & Revenue Management

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6th Floor Admin Bldg, Room 608, Seattle, WA 98101

For King County Employees Only PA Invoice & Revenue Management – This class covers how to monitor your invoice status, troubleshoot problems with invoices, how to monitor your aging, and reconcile revenue/invoice control accounts. This class is designed for users who have already taken the Project Billing course. Recommended for BFO’s, Accountants, or anyone else who monitors grant billing and receivables. 1.5 hours

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzcDK_0a7CI5rt00

Duo Comedy Showcase

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

LIVE and onstage at the Market Theater in Pike Place Market

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4danOa_0a7CI5rt00

Speed Dating - Seattle Singles

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 321 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98101

The Fun Single throws weekly singles mixers and speed dating events in Seattle ( https://thefun.singles/seattle ) for different age groups.Every week on Friday we get together with the team and randomly pick applicants from The Waiting List and send them a free ticket to our upcoming Speed Dating events for 20s30s, 30s 40s and 45+ age groups.If you want to attend an event in three weeks please get a ticket to the Waiting List event for that week.IMPORTANT:Getting a ticket means you're on the Wai

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uqy0_0a7CI5rt00

WomenTech Seattle - Connect Online (Employer Tickets)

Seattle, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Seattle, Seattle, WA 98101

Diversity hiring events connecting women in tech with top companies focusing on software engineering, product management, UX & design roles.

Learn More
Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
427
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerald City#Live Events#Free Events#Event Venues#Wa#Project Billing#Bfo#Ux Design#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Speed Dating Events#Live Content#Weekly Singles Mixers#Tech#Digital Formats#Digital Tools#Sat#Invoices#Revenue#Entertainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Seattle require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. SalesForce Administrator (IT System Administration-Entry), R21039 3. Truck Driver Trainee (NO CDL required), $10k sign-on bonus, home weekends! 4. Call Center Representative -up to $19/h, great growth opportunities 5. Entry Level Sales, Weekly pay+Benefits 6. TRUCK DRIVER TRAINEE - CDL-A REQUIRED - GR300 DC Northwest 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Class A Truck Driver 9. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
tmpresale.com

Caamp at Showbox SoDo in Seattle – pre-sale password

The Caamp presale password everyone has been waiting for is here! This official Caamp pre-sale is for the 2021 tour and grants immediate access to Caamp tickets for a short time. Your access to this Caamp presale is instant after you have joined.. Remember that this is probably the last...
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Greyson Chance in Seattle, WA – presale password

The Greyson Chance pre-sale password has just been posted. While the Greyson Chance presale is underway YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy show tickets before they go on sale!!!. If you don’t get your tickets to Greyson Chance’s performance in Seattle during the presale you might not be...
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Drag Is Back at Julia’s

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.
Seattle, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Pike Brewing announces a new partnership with SHG

Pike Brewing joins a team of iconic Northwest businesses. Seattle’s iconic brewery continues to focus on the future with new investments from Seattle Hospitality Group and Ethan Stowell Restaurants. When Charles and Rose Ann Finkel started Pike Brewing Company in 1989, they imagined creating a brewery that would last for...
Kent, WAauburnexaminer.com

Kent, Renton, and Seattle Southside Chambers host 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit

The second annual PNW Economic Equity Summit, produced in partnership with the Kent Chamber, Renton Chamber, and Seattle Southside Chamber, aims to gather regional business leaders, policymakers, and the community together to find real solutions to the challenges our community faces; specifically the economic inequities and systemic racism in housing, healthcare, and policy in the Pacific Northwest.