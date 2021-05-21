Fairfield calendar: What's coming up

newsbreak-logo
Fairfield County Charter
 1 day ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siXoi_0a7CI4zA00

Al Di Meola Tickets

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 70 Sanford St, Fairfield, CT

Di Meola’s “Across the Universe” U.S. Tour will feature an exclusive preview of his new tribute album to the Beatles with Al’s unique approach and vision of those beloved classics. Al Di Meola’s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7bRt_0a7CI4zA00

Prom for the Prom-less

Fairfield, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1351 South Pine Creek Road, 1351 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

This night will be a celebration for any 2020 or 2021 senior. This Prom is a formal event all attendees must be dressed in formal attire.

ANA POPOVIC

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 70 Sanford St, Fairfield, CT

Ana Popovic FRI 5/21 • The Warehouse *Limited Capacity In-Person Concert **Only 159 Tickets Sold in Pods of Two, Three, or Four People Four-time nominee for the Living Blues Awards The...

Gaelic Storm

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 70 Sanford St, Fairfield, CT

Ticket listings for Gaelic Storm (Rescheduled from 12/16/2020) at StageOne at Fairfield Theatre Company in Fairfield, CT on 6/10/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEaYq_0a7CI4zA00

Lake Avenue Project - Fairfield - Summer Concert Series '21

Fairfield, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Music event in Fairfield, CT by Lake Avenue Project on Saturday, June 26 2021

Fairfield County, CT
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state's southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

