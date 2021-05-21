Dallas calendar: What's coming up

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dallas area:

Sunday Funday Dallas, TX

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 2533 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

VEIWS FROM THE PENTHOUSE!!! COME UPSTAIRS TO LOOK DOWN AT THE AWESOME VIEW!!

Dallas Microblading/Shading Training: Slay With Purpose Earn 6 Figures Dallas, TX

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Dallas, TX 75201

Early Bird Price: $1600 for Two-Day Intensive Training Students are responsible for providing their own model

The Southern Social Issue 6 Launch party Dallas, TX

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2330 Flora Street, #200, Dallas, TX 75201

Join us for an evening on the rooftop terrace at The Artisan in Dallas to launch Issue 6!

FLINT TO DALLAS TAKEOVER Dallas, TX

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 211 North Ervay Street, #Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75201

FRI JUN 25TH FLINT TO DALLAS CANCER BASH FOR ICEBERG & BIG DANTE THE TEXAS TAKEOVER POWERED BY @SOLIDIFIED & LIFESTYLE ENT @EGUSI LOUNGE

Afternoon Tea at Hotel Crescent Court Dallas, TX

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201

A Dallas Tradition, we invite you to join us for Afternoon Tea at Hotel Crescent Court.