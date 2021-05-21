newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 1 day ago

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dallas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KI2v0_0a7CI36R00

Sunday Funday

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 2533 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

VEIWS FROM THE PENTHOUSE!!! COME UPSTAIRS TO LOOK DOWN AT THE AWESOME VIEW!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424gVm_0a7CI36R00

Dallas Microblading/Shading Training: Slay With Purpose Earn 6 Figures

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: TBD, Dallas, TX 75201

Early Bird Price: $1600 for Two-Day Intensive Training Students are responsible for providing their own model

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pddSX_0a7CI36R00

The Southern Social Issue 6 Launch party

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2330 Flora Street, #200, Dallas, TX 75201

Join us for an evening on the rooftop terrace at The Artisan in Dallas to launch Issue 6!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQcAX_0a7CI36R00

FLINT TO DALLAS TAKEOVER

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 211 North Ervay Street, #Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75201

FRI JUN 25TH FLINT TO DALLAS CANCER BASH FOR ICEBERG & BIG DANTE THE TEXAS TAKEOVER POWERED BY @SOLIDIFIED & LIFESTYLE ENT @EGUSI LOUNGE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNj5I_0a7CI36R00

Afternoon Tea at Hotel Crescent Court

Dallas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201

A Dallas Tradition, we invite you to join us for Afternoon Tea at Hotel Crescent Court.

Learn More
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
416
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come Upstairs#Live Events#Sun May#Dallas Tradition#Dallas Cancer Bash#Venues#Mckinney Avenue#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Live Content#Awesome#Digital Formats#Flora Street#Sat#Entertainers#Digital Tools#Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Dallas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dallas: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Insurance Sales Agent; 4. Facilities Assistant; 5. Scheduling Coordinator - Work From Home (Dallas-Fort Worth Based); 6. ExpoCare Specialist (Customer Coordinator) ~ Immediate Hire; 7. Package Sorter - Early Mornings (Coppell); 8. Traveling Retail Merchandiser; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Where's the cheapest gas in Dallas?

(DALLAS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dallas area offering savings of $1.62 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 1015 W Mockingbird Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.37 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Start immediately with these jobs in Dallas

These companies in Dallas are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Texas; 2. Work at Home Property & Casualty Sales Agent; 3. Customer Retention Representative; 4. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 5. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent;
Addison, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Dallas, TXDallas News

More apartments on the way on East Dallas’ Ross Avenue

Dallas-based apartment builder Trammell Crow Residential has beaten a path east down Ross Avenue. It has already built three rental communities in the Ross Avenue corridor east of downtown. Now the developer is eyeing another apartment project in the 5100 block of Ross Avenue. The 384-unit Alexan Cathedral Arts will...
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise, and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts near 8 inches possible through Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Work remotely in Dallas — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 2. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Texas; 3. Entry Level Sales Rep (Remote-Home Based Worker); 4. Virtual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service or Sales - Bilingual Spanish - Remote; 6. Call Center Sales Representative; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Agent;
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.