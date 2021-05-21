Live events coming up in Phoenix

newsbreak-logo
Phoenix, AZ

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 1 day ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Live events are coming to Phoenix.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phoenix:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K42qO_0a7CI2Di00

Arizona Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops, October 9-10, 2021

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 33 South Third Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Enjoy Hundreds of Pop Up Shops, Samples, Tastings, Beauty Treatments, Fashion Shows, DIY Craft Workshops, Celebrity Speakers and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUttS_0a7CI2Di00

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Main, Phoenix, AZ 85003

4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gG5oM_0a7CI2Di00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — AZ

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkrmY_0a7CI2Di00

Yes for Phoenix Union Campaign Kick-Off

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Join us on May 25th at Fair Trade Café to support the Phoenix Union High School District M&O and DAA Override campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qYUb_0a7CI2Di00

THE GARDEN

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:59 PM

Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

THE GARDEN - live in Phoenix! December 10th 2021 at Crescent Ballroom

Possible attractive seller financing with 25% down. Short walk away from ASU football stadium~ minutes from Old Town Scottsdale~ Tempe Marketplace ~ Mill Ave. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION SEE THIS ONE BEFORE IT IS GONE! SEE THIS ONE BEFORE IT IS GONE!
