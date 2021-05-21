Live events coming up in Phoenix
(PHOENIX, AZ) Live events are coming to Phoenix.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phoenix:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 33 South Third Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Enjoy Hundreds of Pop Up Shops, Samples, Tastings, Beauty Treatments, Fashion Shows, DIY Craft Workshops, Celebrity Speakers and more!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: Main, Phoenix, AZ 85003
4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles)
Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 200 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly
Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Join us on May 25th at Fair Trade Café to support the Phoenix Union High School District M&O and DAA Override campaigns.
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:59 PM
Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
THE GARDEN - live in Phoenix! December 10th 2021 at Crescent Ballroom