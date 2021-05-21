Live events coming up in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Investor alert!! This amazing single story townhome is settled in the corner of the park like community of Maryland Heights. Home has a 1 year lease starting April 1st for $1,600 monthly generating $19,200 annually. The oversized fenced in partially covered patio creates a private setting and with the large extended covered parking there is plenty of room for a large vehicle. Owner has removed all of the carpet and replaced with all tile and luxury vinyl. This home has being meticulously maintained by the owner and has too many upgrades to list but some include newer AC (7yrs), upgraded ceiling fans, built in organizers in all of the closets, canned lights including in the closets, and new light fixtures to name a few. Possible attractive seller financing with 25% down. DON'T miss the opportunity to live in the beautiful lakeside community of Northshore. You will love this tasteful modern 2 bed 2 bath condo~ giving you a spacious 1,208 sqft open floor-plan, wood and travertine floors throughout, large patio w/ fire place, stainless steel appliances, Large kitchen island & nest smart home system. Complex amenities include heated pool/spa, BBQ & full gym. Direct access to tempe town lake, perfect for biking/walking/ paddle boarding and more. 24/7 Security, cameras throughout building~ access to building is strictly controlled with fob access~ Gated/ under surveillance underground garage with 2 parking spaces for unit. Short walk away from ASU football stadium~ minutes from Old Town Scottsdale~ Tempe Marketplace ~ Mill Ave. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION New AC replaced in 2017 with a transferable maintenance warranty, newer water heater with recirculation pump. Tranquil and private south facing corner yard with beautiful landscape with a Kiva patio gas F/P. You will love this gated neighborhood with resort like community pool/spa area.Fabulous location near all that Scottsdale has to offer. Minutes to the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Talking Stick Resort and Golf, Salt River Field for events and Spring Training, Top Golf, world class shopping and dining. Ideal Location w fast easy access to the 101 FT. OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, A LARGE & BEAUTIFUL LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, DINING AREA, TWO BATHROOMS AND 4 PATIOS! *ONLY 1 PARTIALLY ATTACHED WALL *MAINTAINED VERY WELL BY ORIGINAL OWNER FAMILY SINCE 1973! *ETNRY HALL ATRIUM REMOVED AT TIME OF BUILDING *BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS AND EACH HAS IT'S OWN PATIO! THE OUTSIDE IS A SANCTUARY LIKE COMBINATION OF MATURE PARK-LIKE LANDSCPING AND DESERT PLANTS *POSSIBLITIES GALORE *TWO CAR GARAGE WITH ROOM TWO SLAB SPOTS (UNUSUAL FOR COMMUNITY) *AIR CONDITIONER AND ROOF REPLACED IN PAST 10 YEARS *THE COMMUNITY FEATURES 2 HEATED POOLS, JACUZZI, CABANA AREA, UPDATED WORKOUT ROOM AND CLUBHOUSE *VERY CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE, CHAPARRAL LAKE & PARK, FASHION SQUARE MALL, WATERFRONT, SHOPS, GALLERIES, CAFES & MORE! SEE THIS ONE BEFORE IT IS GONE!