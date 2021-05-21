newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

These Twitter Reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's New Album "Sour" Are *Chef's Kiss*

By Carolyn Twersky
seventeen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reviews are in: Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, is the album of the summer and fans are obsessed. Immediately after it's release early Friday morning, Twitter was swarmed with reactions to the banger "Brutal" and the savage, "Traitor" and many of them are just as entertaining as the album itself. So, we rounded up the best tweets about Sour, from the hilarious to the relatable. And yes, there are many about Joshua Bassett too.

www.seventeen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Music Video#Ladies And Gentlemen#Twitter Reactions#Pop Music#Debut Album#Asian#Oliviasour#Winestainedtay#Iivirodrigo#Sour Album#Chef#Lauren#Lily#Pic#Karla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicNewsTimes

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Is One Sweet Entreé Into a Lifetime of Music-Making: Album Review

Chances are that, on the first or second listen, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” will remind you of Billie Eilish’s own freshman effort from a little over two years ago. It’s not so much that, at 18, Rodrigo is still young enough to count a 19-year-old as an influence — although you do get the distinct impression at times that she’s taken a few lessons from Eilish to go along with the many, many pieces of homework she’s taken home from Taylor Swift. It’s more to do with feeling that same sensation with “Sour” that you might have when “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” first came across the midnight transom: If she’s this strong in her first very first at-bat, how mighty might she be when she’s 30? And then, why are we worrying about a dozen years down the line when there’s an album this good right in front of us? How sweet it is.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Is Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" About Joshua Bassett? Fans Are Convinced

Olivia Rodrigo has given fans another taste of her debut album, Sour, with the release of her latest breakup anthem "Good 4 U." The angsty track sees the star experimenting with a pop punk sound that's reminiscent of Paramore. After taking a look at the lyrics, fans are asking if Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" is about Joshua Bassett. He was highly speculated to have inspired her other hit songs "Drivers License" and "deja vu," so it's only natural fans would make the connection once again.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Why Taylor Swift Got a Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo's Album

When the songwriting and production credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated debut album Sour were released on Thursday, fans quickly noted writing credits for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on Rodrigo’s fourth track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The two numbers even make a “13,” a subtle nod to important numerology in the Swiftverse.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these ‘Sour’ reviews are here to prove it

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver’s license at 17 and hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, “Drivers License,” the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Rege-Jean Page-starring “Saturday Night Live” sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.
Beauty & FashionGreenwichTime

Olivia Rodrigo Is a Revelatory New Pop Voice on 'Sour.' Deal With It

In the first few seconds of her debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo declares, “I want it to be, like, messy!” That shouldn’t be too difficult for a pop star who emerged seemingly out of nowhere in January, a Disney actress whose hit “Drivers License” ignited widespread interest in a love triangle between her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars. Rodrigo belted extremely relatable, heart-wrenching lines about doing something you were supposed to do with your partner but are now doing alone — and it gave us a glimpse of her songwriting potential. It’s only May, but “Drivers License” is already the song of the year. We’ve given Rodrigo the keys. We’re just lucky to be along for the ride.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Drop Everything Now! Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Album Interpolates a Taylor Swift Song

We all knew Olivia Rodrigo was a big Taylor Swift fan, but she just took it up a notch with her Sour album. With the album being released at midnight local time on Friday, New Zealand fans got the first listen to the new tracks and noted that "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" features Swift and Jack Antonoff as writers. POPSUGAR can confirm that Swift and Antonoff have writing credits on the song, but did not collaborate on the track. While fans initially thought the track sampled Swift's "New Year's Day" from Reputation, it's actually an interpolation of the song. Fittingly, the song also includes a few Easter eggs. The track title includes the numbers 1 and 3, which combined is Swift's lucky number, 13. Also, if you add up the release date of the album, 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 + 0 + 5 + 2 + 1, it equals 13 as well. Sneaky!
Musicsweetyhigh.com

23 Emotional Lyrics From Olivia Rodrigo's Sour to Use as Your Next Instagram Captions

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour is out today, May 21, and fans who were expecting perfection have received it—and then some. It goes without saying that this is the heartbreak album of the year, with 11 mighty songs demonstrating Olivia's prowess as a songwriter. Each one will prove to leave you nearly as heartbroken as Olivia must have been when she penned them.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
Musicwfav951.com

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Borrowed’ Elements Of Taylor Swift Song For New Album

Olivia Rodrigo's new album includes a co-write credit with Taylor Swift, but the two didn't actually collaborate. On a song called “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” Rodrigo borrowed melodic elements from one of Taylor Swift's songs, “New Year's Day.”. And to clear up any confusion that's going on between...
Theater & Dancebuzzfeednews.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” Is The Perfect Pandemic Summer Song

Early this morning, noted lowercase girl Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour. Hot off the successes of her singles “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U,” which are all perfect pop canticles for teenage girls (and adults regressing into pubescence), the record is similarly excellent: It’s moody, poppy, punky, bratty, funny, sweet, sad, and speaks to the crushing feelings of being alive and being in unrequited love.
MusicEsquire

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Is a Universal Story of Surviving Your Teenage Years

I told my boyfriend the other day that I loved him, but it didn't feel the same as the first time I fell in love. "That's got to be for the best," I explained, trying to soften what came out as an unintended blow. "Everything felt so much more extreme," I said, not making matters better for myself. As I permanently tied myself to the shovel I was using to dig a hole, he surprised me and said, "I get that." We talked about what it's like to love someone in your 30s and what happens over the course of the, say, dozen years it takes for you to get there.
MusicBillboard

Every Song Ranked on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’: Critic's Picks

It feels like a lifetime has passed since the unexpected crash landing of Olivia Rodrigo’s record-breaking debut single “Drivers License” in January, a song that has already gathered the social capital of a classic. The 18-year-old singer’s sticky follow up “Deja Vu” swatted away concerns of such a massive debut swallowing her career whole. Her third single, the venomous pop-punk rager “Good 4 U,” tapped into the sweltering annoyance that bubbled under the surface of her apparent sweetness. Now approaching the halfway mark of her breakout year, Rodrigo has released her highly-anticipated debut album Sour.