Atlanta, GA

Atlanta calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 1 day ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Live events are coming to Atlanta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Atlanta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrMsg_0a7CHyvS00

Hush Pool Party 2021 | Sunday July 4th | Atlanta GA

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Within 30 mi of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA 30303

ATL's #1 Pool Party Returns Shhh! Hush Pool Party Sunday July 4th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1eVj_0a7CHyvS00

“Atlanta Pop Up Car & Bike Shop”

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Mix & Mingle, network and shop exclusive gear for him/her, custom t-shirts, car/bike accessories , jewelry, music , food and drink vendors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgMGB_0a7CHyvS00

Desires x Short Circuit Presents: Sweely May 21, 2021

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 182 Courtland Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

Desires and Short Circuit present French live house act Sweely for his anticipated US debut tour at Crazy Atlanta, May 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E87OH_0a7CHyvS00

60 minutes Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — GA

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 55 Trinity Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303

Join our free live 60-minute virtual yoga class with instructor Jeremy Simon! Free Yoga Class and friendly Online Yoga for Beginners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6zy3_0a7CHyvS00

Looking Glass Self: How the Mind Shapes the Body by Ian Harmon

Atlanta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 92 Peachtree St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Tickets must be reserved individually per each attendee. Masks are required for entry and must be worn fully for the duration of your visit.

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA Posted by
ATL Daily

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Atlanta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Atlanta: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Sales Representative; 3. Client Services Coordinator; 4. Temporary, Associate Servicing ($18/hour); 5. Warehouse (Weekend Shifts Available) - Earn up to $16.65/hr; 6. In-Store Shopper (Overnight Shifts Available); 7. Traveling Retail Merchandiser; 8. Dispatcher Customer Service Representative; 9. Full time positions with packa; 10. NO Driver Facing Cameras! You are a professional, be treated like one.;
Atlanta, GA

Clubbing in Atlanta

Electronic dance music atlases is constantly happening and very hot music in America and Europe nowadays. DJs spinning irresistible records in clubs across the globe are always on the lookout for new talent. If you wish to be among the top DJs around, then you should ensure that you possess the very best electronic dance music Atlanta tickets so that you may be known as one of the most renowned DJs in the business. Such ticket would entitle you to roam around and play in nightclubs and other posh places. It is therefore important to purchase such tickets in advance to avoid disappointments. Let us look at some of the fabulous places where you could experience the true flavor of electronic dance music.
Atlanta, GA Posted by
ATL Daily

No experience necessary — Atlanta companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Warehouse Packer 2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 3. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 4. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Atlanta, GA

Chick-fil-A’s New Concept Coming to Metro Atlanta

Chick-fil-A is launching a new delivery-only concept, and it plans to bring it to Georgia. The Atlanta-based fast food chain said it is starting a stand-alone delivery kitchen concept — something other restaurants have experimented with as a way to get food to consumers without the cost of traditional dining rooms.
Georgia State Posted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GA

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GA

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Hampton, GA

Event takes street racing off the streets and onto the track at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. - Law enforcement across metro Atlanta has been cracking down on illegal street racing that has taken over shopping centers and even busy intersections over the past year. But an event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday brought it off the streets. Take It To The Track was...
Chamblee, GA

Getting a taste of Thailand at Tum Pok Pok

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Its name comes from the sound of chilis being beaten and ground in a mortar — but the sound you’re most likely to hear inside Chamblee’s Tum Pok Pok is that of satisfied customers clearing their plates. Tum Pok Pok is a new addition to metro Atlanta’s...
Atlanta, GA

Investing in the science of reading can end Atlanta’s illiteracy crisis and establish a national model for reform

A bold, new commitment to literacy for all its children is underway in Marietta. The goal of Literacy and Justice for All is to eradicate illiteracy by investing in the science of reading from birth through 3rd grade. Literacy and Justice for All partners are working to ensure child-facing adults have the knowledge, skills, and agency to implement:
Atlanta, GA Posted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens announces run for Mayor

Thursday afternoon, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens announced his candidacy for Mayor. Dickens is a southwest Atlanta native and a graduate of Mays High School and Georgia Tech. He currently is chair of the council transportation committee. “Atlanta is a great city with many wonderful people and an inspiring history....
Atlanta, GA Posted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Georgia State

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.