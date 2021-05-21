Live events on the horizon in Alameda
(ALAMEDA, CA) Live events are coming to Alameda.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Alameda area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Oakland, CA 94501
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 740 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
Welcome to our Eventbrite Booking Page. Here you can register and submit your deposit to hold your spot at camp.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Address: 2394 Mariner Square, Alameda, CA 94501
LIMITED TICKETS: CASH ONLY BAR! Dress to impress! Exotic dancers on board!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM
Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501
You are invited to Mt. Eden Class of 96, 97, 98, 99 and 00 High School Reunion on a Luxury Boat Cruise around the Bay Area.