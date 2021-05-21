newsbreak-logo
Alameda, CA

Live events on the horizon in Alameda

The Alameda Daily
 1 day ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Live events are coming to Alameda.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alameda area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpSQ6_0a7CHvHH00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Oakland

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Oakland, CA 94501

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqGvK_0a7CHvHH00

"Schools Out! " Beginning 'Rock' Band Camp

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 740 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501

Welcome to our Eventbrite Booking Page. Here you can register and submit your deposit to hold your spot at camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrkCF_0a7CHvHH00

CRUCERO DE PERREO - Yacht Party

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square, Alameda, CA 94501

LIMITED TICKETS: CASH ONLY BAR! Dress to impress! Exotic dancers on board!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486TXD_0a7CHvHH00

Mt. Eden Class of 96, 97, 98, 99 and 00 High School Reunion

Alameda, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 2394 Mariner Square Drive, Alameda, CA 94501

You are invited to Mt. Eden Class of 96, 97, 98, 99 and 00 High School Reunion on a Luxury Boat Cruise around the Bay Area.

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda calendar: What's coming up

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Speed Reading Class - Oakland; 3. "Disney and Movie Favorites" Kids 'Rock' Band; 4. "Get Lost in It-Trombone" Beginning Brass and Improvisation; 5. "Campfire Songs" Kids 'Rock' Band July 12-16;
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Park It: Some East Bay swim facilities to reopen Memorial Day weekend

After a year of closures, there’s good news on the waterfront — the East Bay Regional Park District will reopen some of its swim facilities starting Memorial Day weekend, though at limited capacity due to COVID-19 and available staffing. Swim areas planned for reopening are Contra Loma Regional Park in...
Alameda County, CAMercury News

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
Alameda, CAfuncheap.com

“Drag Yourself to Brunch” at the Alameda Comedy Club

Join our amazing cast of drag performers for an unforgettable drag brunch experience! This is one brunch you’ll want to drag yourself to!. Our brunch service consists of a prix fixe menu featuring our deluxe waffle platter with bacon, sausage, salmon, fresh fruit along with butter and syrup. It includes your choice of a mimosa, Bloody Mary, or non-alcoholic drink (vegetarian option available).
San Francisco, CAindependentnews.com

Crystal Smiles Denta

The following person(s) doing business as: Crystal Smiles Dental, 3028 West Jack London Blvd, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Colin Young DMD, Inc., 842 31st Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Colin Young, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 20, 2021. Expires April 20, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4868. Published May 13, 20, 27, June.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Alameda

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Michael Gourkani - Agt: 925-3519207 - Great investment opportunity for owner to occupies in one and rent the other 2 units. "OR" for a large extended family for each to have their own space - This property is consistent of 2 units apartment one upstairs an one downstairs - each unit has 3 large bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area in each unit, one car garage, with large separate storage building per each unit. Approximate size of each unit is about 1,100 Sq-Ft with it's own privacy. Each unit pays for their own utilities, 4 parking spaces to accommodate the occupants of each unit, also a much larger lot than public record shows, Wrought Iron Security fence and gate for safety and security, Property is centrally located to Highway 580, to interstate I-80, close to BART, AIRPORT & other Transportation options. Close to Schools, Churches, Shopping centers, restaurants & entertainment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Gourkani, Main Street Realty at 925-679-8357</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> M. Nobu Ito - 415-297-6623 - Well-maintained renovated Oakland duplex with cash flow. 6 beds and 4.5 bathrooms. Live in one and rent out the other! Need a huge backyard for an urban garden? This is the place! Both units have separate entrances, updated kitchens, and bathrooms, large living rooms, washer/dryers, recessed lighting, and designer finishes. The top unit has beautiful city views, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, currently rented on a month-to-month basis. The first floor unit has 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths. There are separate meters, separate entrances, a very large sunlit backyard that's great for gardening or entertaining. The Garage has interior access to the units. Washer and Dryer in both units. Sweet neighborhood with access to public transportation, Fruitvale BART, FWY, shops, and stores.<p><strong>For open house information, contact M. Nobu Ito, Keller Williams San Francisco at 415-483-9285</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Best value for house in the Bay Area! Convenient location close to Freeway entrance and 10 min walk to Fruitvale BART Station. New windows and electric systems were done in the last two years.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wilko Schutzendorf, Berkshire Hathaway-Franciscan at 415-664-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Jonathan Minerick - 888-400-2513 - This modern end unit with tasteful finishes is located in the Jingletown neighborhood near several coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and transportation options, offering all of the benefits of urban living without compromising on space or comfort.A thoughtful floor plan with bonus front room provides great flexibility and privacy with plenty of room to breathe.Enjoy keyless entry, a deeded parking space with EV charging, gigabit internet connection, smart thermostats, in-unit laundry, luxury laminate flooring and an on-site fitness center. As an added bonus, unit may come furnished if desired.Whether you're dining al fresco from your private balcony, kayaking down the tranquil Oakland Estuary, biking to the beach, BARTing to the city or simply admiring the wonders of this vibrant community, you'll be pleased to call this place home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, HOMECOIN.COM at 888-400-2513</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Union City, CAindependentnews.com

Andersen Bakery

The following person(s) doing business as: Andersen Bakery, 31097 Courthouse Dr., Union City, CA 94587, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Hans Bakery, Inc., 30703 San Clemente Street, Hayward, CA 94544. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 10/15/20. Signature of Registrant/s/: Arthur Kao, Secretary. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 28, 2021. Expires April 28, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4863. Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2021.
California StatePleasanton Weekly

Flagship Lucky California store opens in Pleasanton

Revamped market to act as testing ground for new innovations for locations throughout state. After years of development and months of construction, a new-concept Lucky California grocery store has opened its doors in Pleasanton, serving as the flagship location for the company's reimagined shopping experience. Doors to the redesigned Pleasanton...
Alameda, CAEast Bay Times

Alameda briefs: Island’s July Fourth parade canceled for second year

The city of Alameda’s popular Fourth of July parade usually attracts more than 60,000 people but will not take place again this year due to the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response. City officials hope to let the parade return in 2022 and urge residents to instead celebrate July 4 with neighbors, friends and family in other activities compliant with pandemic safety restrictions.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Judith Cimino, Wise Choice VA

The following person(s) doing business as: Judith Cimino, Wise Choice VA, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Judith Anne Cimino, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Judith Anne Cimino, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 26, 2021. Expires April 26, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4865. Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2021.
San Francisco, CAalamedasun.com

Magpie & Thorn Blooms at Historic Towata Flower Shop

The building is iconic — a greenhouse in the middle of town, emblazoned with green Vitrolite glass, and a double-take inducing neon sign: “flowers”. Only one thing would really fit here, a flower shop. This month it has become one once again. The old John S. Towata Flowers store at...
San Lorenzo, CAindependentnews.com

Amvicious Lashes LLC

The following person(s) doing business as: Amvicious Lashes LLC, 16183 Ashland Avenue #108, San Lorenzo, CA 94580, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Danielle Adona, 16183 Ashland Avenue #108, San Lorenzo, CA 94580. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 3/1/2021. Signature of Registrant/s/: Danielle Adona, Managing Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 28, 2021. Expires April 28, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4867. Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2021.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

52 Bay Area Restaurants Awarded $3,500

The California Restaurant Foundation and PG&E announced Monday that 52 restaurants in Alameda and San Francisco counties will each receive $3,500 to help rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A joint statement from the foundation and PG&E said the utility giant donated $500,000 to the program, which awarded...
Alameda, CAfuncheap.com

All Star Showcase at the Alameda Comedy Club

Join us for a great evening of comedy featuring Xander Beltran, Ryan Goodcase, Brooke Heinichen, Johnny Steele, and Paul Conyers. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost:...