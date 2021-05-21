newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Birkin NFT Featuring Baby in All Stages of Pregnancy Sells for Thousands of Dollars

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs controversy continues to swirl around the environmental impact of NFTs, the form has taken another headlines-garnering turn with the sale of a 3D animation of a Hermès Birkin bag. The piece from artists Mason Rothschild and Eric Ramirez, titled “Baby Birkin,” was designed as an “ironic nod” to the...

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Gunna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Brand Design#Kim And Kanye#Birkin Nft Featuring Baby#Highsnobiety#Mschf#Birkin Bags#Sale#Accessory#Daughter#Pop Culture#Money#February#Rare#July#Creative Process#Headlines#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animation
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
Related
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Kanye West's Goyard Backpack Just Sold for $55k

The customized Goyard backpack Kanye West bought at 2010’s Paris Fashion Week has just resold for $55,000. The 1 of 1 'Robot Face' backpack was designed by West himself and reportedly “picked up” while he and Amber Rose were in the French capital for Fashion Week. The piece sold along with a condition report and a number of photographs of West wearing it was sold via streetwear and high-fashion reseller Justin Reed.
Beauty & FashionRochester Sentinel

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner".
TV & Videosthebrag.com

The girl that invented ‘Cheugy’ is selling the word as an NFT

Gabby Rasson, the 23-year-old who claims to invented ‘cheugy’, is selling the word as a 1/1 NFT. On the off chance that you aren’t completely indoctrinated in the TikTok metaverse and have no idea what ‘cheugy’ is, read on. A word to the wise: if you’re a millennial that has any interest in maintaining a shred of self-esteem, close this tab.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Louis Vuitton plane-shaped bag costs more than an actual plane

A Louis Vuitton bag that’s shaped like a plane has become the subject of ridicule on social media.The aviation-inspired men's bag, part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, was designed by Virgil Abloh and sells for $39,000 (around £28,000).The brown bag features Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram pattern and has wings, engines, a tail and a nose to form the shape of an aircraft.French fashion house Louis Vuitton is well-known for its luxury leather bags, but the impracticality of a plane-shaped design and the price tag has caused a stir on social media.One social media user wrote: “You can buy...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Dani Michelle x Tradesy Partnership Has So Many Items Kendall Jenner Would Wear

In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint West Tested Positive For Covid

The final two seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” were filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, with Covid-19 affecting the famous family in a major way. As fans saw last season, Khloe Kardashian struggled with self-quarantine after contracting the coronavirus, while Kim Kardashian opened up last fall about husband Kanye West’s Covid experience. And, in a preview for next week’s “Kuwtk”,
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Kim Kardashian Denies Buying Ancient Roman Artifact

Kim Kardashian denies buying an ancient Roman artifact that the U.S. government is attempting to return to Italy. According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, a statue dating back to first or second century Rome was shipped to the U.S. in 2016. The paperwork listed “Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust” as the importer of the artwork.
ApparelPosted by
pymnts

Roblox Virtual Gucci Purses Sell For Thousands

There was a time when playing a video game meant that your character looked the way the game’s creator wanted it to look. As Polygon reported on Friday (May 21), that can mean buying a virtual Gucci bag for as much as you would for a real one. These days,...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

This Baby Birkin NFT Takes Things Quite Literally

We already knew that NFTs can be basically anything: sneakers, digital T-shirts, memes. However, we did not know that they could also be 3D animations of Hermès Birkin Bags 40 weeks pregnant with a child, but here we are, thanks to artists Mason Rothschild and Eric Ramirez, who are currently auctioning off their 2000x2000 animated Baby Birkin.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Kanye West’s 1 of 1 Goyard “Robot Face” Backpack Sells for $55,000

Kanye West’s famous 1 of 1 Goyard backpack, which he purchased at 2010’s Paris Fashion Week, has been sold for $55,000. The piece was put up for sale via streetwear and high-fashion reseller Justin Reed’s website as part of his latest drop, which also included a number of pieces from the recent Drake and Chrome Hearts collection. “While Kanye West and his girlfriend, Amber Rose, were in Paris during the 2010 Paris Fashion Week, West picked up his 1 of 1 'Robot Face' Goyard Backpack that he designed," the item description reads, including photos of the condition of the backpack and a few photos of Kanye himself wearing it. "The 1 of 1 Goyard backpack is just one of the many limited edition pieces that West has accumulated in his closet."
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

5 outrageous fashion moments the upcoming Cher biopic needs to include

Cher is having a moment right now – although, let’s be honest, when isn’t Cher having a moment. Last month, Zendaya looked to the star for inspiration for her Valentino gown and sweeping hair at the Oscars, while Dua Lipa paid tribute with a Swarovski crystal butterfly motif dress at this year’s Grammys. And now a new biopic all about Cher’s life and six decade-long career has been announced.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Hermès' Birkin Bag Reimagined As NFT in New Auction

From a dictionary definition and viral memes, to phone cases and artworks, the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT) seems to be ever-growing as artists and companies continue to roll out their takes on the recent craze. Now, Hermès‘ iconic Birkin bag has been given the same treatment in a new auction held by e-commerce platform Basic.Space.
Beauty & FashionComplex

The Story Behind MF Blu, the Brand Creating Patchwork Jackets Worn by Gunna, 2 Chainz, and More

Back in March, Gunna posted a photo to Instagram posing in front of a cream Corvette C8. The rapper’s colorful patchwork jacket covered in triangular swatches of patterns like florals and red houndstooth complete with a large red “M” on the left chest was the perfect contrast to the toned-down paint job of the expensive sports car. At the official launch party for Slime Language 2 a month later, Gunna had the “M” on his chest again, but this time the jacket was made of spotted fabric made to resemble a snow leopard. 2 Chainz donned a patchwork jacket of his own in Benny the Butcher’s “Plug Talk” video, and NBA superstars like Carmelo Anthony wore his own variation walking through the tunnel in late April, covered in hexagonal patchworks. No two of the jackets look alike, but all of them were crafted by MF Blu out of an assortment of vintage fabrics in its 40-sewing machine factory in Atlanta. With a new celebrity stepping out in its creations what seems like weekly at this point, the man behind the brand, Blu, says he’s currently getting hundreds of DMs every single day from people who want to purchase their own.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Responds After She's Believed To Have Purchased Ancient Statue Reportedly ‘Smuggled’ Out Of Italy

Kim Kardashian and her family are known for a number of things, whether it be breaking the internet through thirst traps or working through drama on their reality TV show. But this would mark the first time that the SKIMS entrepreneur has been linked to international smuggling, whether intentional or not. Kardashian and her team, however, have a response to the insinuations that she bought an ancient statue that was supposedly "smuggled" out of Italy.