Birkin NFT Featuring Baby in All Stages of Pregnancy Sells for Thousands of Dollars

Back in March, Gunna posted a photo to Instagram posing in front of a cream Corvette C8. The rapper’s colorful patchwork jacket covered in triangular swatches of patterns like florals and red houndstooth complete with a large red “M” on the left chest was the perfect contrast to the toned-down paint job of the expensive sports car. At the official launch party for Slime Language 2 a month later, Gunna had the “M” on his chest again, but this time the jacket was made of spotted fabric made to resemble a snow leopard. 2 Chainz donned a patchwork jacket of his own in Benny the Butcher’s “Plug Talk” video, and NBA superstars like Carmelo Anthony wore his own variation walking through the tunnel in late April, covered in hexagonal patchworks. No two of the jackets look alike, but all of them were crafted by MF Blu out of an assortment of vintage fabrics in its 40-sewing machine factory in Atlanta. With a new celebrity stepping out in its creations what seems like weekly at this point, the man behind the brand, Blu, says he’s currently getting hundreds of DMs every single day from people who want to purchase their own.