Pacifica, CA

Pacifica calendar: Events coming up

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 1 day ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Pacifica is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pacifica area:

Independnce Day Music Festival

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1522 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA

1st Festival since 2019! WHAT?! Bands and BBQ & good times... El Terrible Surf Monster Edgar Blood Control Freaks Greg Hoy & the Boys Hot Laundry Black Crosses

Tripp Distillery Tastings

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1121 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA

Tripp Distillery The Tripp family produces Organic Whisky, Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Gin, etc... by hand in our 220 gallon pot stilled by the ocean in the Sharp Park district of coastal Pacifica. Each...

Tony Saunders & the Rainforest Band

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 180 Eureka Square, Pacifica, CA 94044

Smooth Jazz at it finest with the legendary Tony Saunders

Scott Holiday

Pacifica, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 Old County Rd, Pacifica, CA

Join us for live music on our outdoor ’48 Chevy stage – featuring Singer/guitarist Scott Holiday who performs a variety of songs in many different genres – pop, jazz, country, rock; From the...

(POSTPONED!!) Gondwana/E.N Young/DJ Julicio

Pacifica, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 180 Eureka Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044

Longboard Margarita Bar presents the Lion's Tour 2020 featuring Gondwana and E.N Young plus DJ Julicio on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH at Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica, CA! TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! $27.50 Advance $35 Door $260 VIP Package (Package includes 4 Tickets + 1 Table + 1 Bottle Service) SHOW INFO Gondwana E.N Young DJ Julicio Doors - 8:00pm Show - 9:00pm Ages 21+ ARTIST INFO GONDWANA (SCROLL FOR LINKS) For over thirty years, the Chilean band Gondwana has been touring, performing, and r

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

