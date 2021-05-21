newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay events coming soon

Posted by 
HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 1 day ago

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Live events are coming to Half Moon Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Half Moon Bay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xz7yi_0a7CHsd600

As Fresh As It Gets Dinner

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 321 Verde Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Locally-grown farm products will be highlighted at the As Fresh As It Gets Dinner

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4935Gn_0a7CHsd600

Sea Hugger Surfer's Beach Cleanup

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Join us the fourth Saturday of every month for a beach cleanup at Dunes Beach in Half Moon Bay. Bring your own reusable gloves and mask and come help Mama Ocean! Sign the waiver here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRCJq_0a7CHsd600

San Mateo County Farm Bureau Golf Tournament 2021

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

San Mateo County Farm Bureau is a non-profit organization that services the farming community of San Mateo County. Its membership consists of 98% of all county farmers whose dues are the organization’s primary funding source.    The policy making body of the Farm Bureau is the 9 member Board of Directors. Elected by their peers, the Board represents a cross-section of the county agricultural community.    The Farm Bureau works to enhance the agricultural industry in San Mateo County. Many ac

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfJwY_0a7CHsd600

Termespheres are Back! Unique Art of 6-Point Perspective In the Round at Coastal Arts League

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA

Installation Thurs. April 29th, 2021 Opening Reception Sat. May 1st Noon to 4 pm April 29 to May 23, 2021 Open daily except Tuesday and Wednesday. Artist and inventor Dick Termes demonstrates 100...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tf3AD_0a7CHsd600

7:15 am Saturday Turbo Tabata (Sabrina) PLEASE READ CLASS DESCRIPTION

Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 775 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

This 45 minute workout uses Tabata intervals, along with the Aquapole to get a high intensity cardiovascular & strength building experience.

Learn More
HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
53
Followers
129
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay, CA
Government
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
San Mateo County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Bay Area#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Community Events#New Music#The Farm Bureau#Board Of Directors#Sun May#Dunes Beach#Dinner#Ca Installation Thurs#Music Clubs#Sat#Live Talks#Bars#Stand Up Comedy#Live Content#Tabata Intervals#Coffeehouses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Half Moon Bay require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 2. Recent Grad CDL-A Truck Driver - $26 hour 3. Office Assistant (Entry Level) 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year 5. Class A Truck Driver 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Half Moon Bay

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Half Moon Bay: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 2. Med Device Sales Representative - hospital; 3. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 4. Email/Ticketing Member Success Reps Needed!!; 5. Delivery Associate - DXC5 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr*+); 6. Customer Service Representative; 7. Program Assistant II - Full-Time; 8. Mobility Specialist; 9. Administrative Assistant (Care Coordinator); 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week;
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay right now

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Half Moon Bay

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Half Moon Bay: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Med Device Sales Representative - hospital; 3. Route Delivery Driver CDL; 4. Wireless Retail Sales Associate; 5. Shipping Specialist; 6. HIRING EVENT!! PT Passenger Service Agent -$1,000 SIGN ON BONUS; 7. Hiring Caregivers In Your Area - $500 Signing Bonus; 8. Owner Operators Needed; 9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 10. Strategic Account Manager - Aesthetics Sales;
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay weather forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Half Moon Bay: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Half Moon Bay, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Half Moon Bay's nimal sanctuary Sweet Farms offering tours

As pandemic restrictions loosen, Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay is offering up-close tours for people to meet rescued farm animals like goats, cows, chickens and sheep to educate people about animal welfare issues. Sweet Farm encourages people to interact with the animals and tour its sustainable fields to think...
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Check out these Half Moon Bay homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Presenting 117 & 119 N Eldorado St, two homes consisting of a brand new 2 Bed / 1 Bath ADU, & an updated & modern 3 Bed / 3 Bath 2-story single family home, located near downtown San Mateo! 117 N Eldorado St is a newly updated 2-story detached single family home, with 3 beds & 3 en-suite baths, & bonus rooms. Updated living/dining area features soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen, generous counter space & skylights. 119 N Eldorado is a newly built ground up detached 2 Bed, 1 Bath ADU with a private entrance, in-unit washer/dryer, & separate electric/gas meters. Property has a new roof, many new windows, new garage, 2 private yards, & ample parking on newly paved driveway. Historical tax records show #117 is 1,790 sq. ft. Architectural Permit Set Drawings states #117 is 2,027 sq. ft., not including ADU. New ADU #119 is 570 sq. ft. per approved permits. Buyers shall do own research & diligence to their satisfaction. Sellers Agents & Broker do not warrant the info. 117NEldorado.com<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan Ng, Compass SF at 415-738-7000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 1,405 Square Foot Corner 2nd floor unit with elevator. Two Car Parking spaces,Storage Unit, Two Bedrooms,Master with Deck, Two Baths,Dining Room w/Deck,Living Room With Fireplace,Eat-in Kitchen,Condo needs some things to be up graded, Carpets,Paint,Kitchen Appliances & Baths.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rodney Catalano, State Realty at 650-343-8222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> #1 BEST DEAL IN San Mateo...Sunny, 1350sf 2 story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit. Live in style w/hardwood floors, recessed & custom Lighting, Chefs Kitchen u will love w/sunny dining nook/family room option. Large laundry room in half bath. GRAND Living Room w/ custom gas fireplace with double sliding doors leading to large entertainment patio. Vaulted Ceilings upstairs w/2 Master Suites: each with custom-built walk-in closets. Stunning Hotel like Spa Style Bathroom like NO OTHER. Custom Surround Sound and more. JUST professionally Freshly painted and All NEW modern outlets and finishes. Custom security system protects home. Secure underground gated garage w/2 large spaces & a storage closet. Walking distance to Downtown Burlingame & San Mateo. Easy freeway access. Move in Ready!! This sunfilled home offers EVERYTHING for the pickiest buyer wanting ALL the best. BRING OFFERS NOW..<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sam Anagnostou, Compass at 650-434-8014</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MjM1ODglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Luxury retirement living at its finest! The Peninsula Regent is located in downtown San Mateo, walking distance to many restaurants, stores, services and more! This unit is a one bedroom plus den (which could easily be used as a second bedroom), has two full bathrooms, a full sized kitchen, a living and dining room with a terrace overlooking the fountain courtyard! The Regent has a full service dining room, bistro, library, outdoor areas, pool, spa, and car service for appointments! A private community for ages 60 and better with so many amenities, it's almost like living in a five star hotel!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Erik Winkler, Remax Capital at 650-219-8700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzE0NTYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Get weather-ready — Half Moon Bay’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Half Moon Bay: Monday, May 17: Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Francisco, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Watershed access expands in San Mateo County

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has approved a 6-mile public trail extension project in the Peninsula Watershed area that will improve public hiking options and trail access, adding to the existing Fifield-Cahill Ridge Trail. Called the Southern Skyline Boulevard Ridge Trail Extension Project, the project will create a 6-mile...
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Half Moon Bay

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Half Moon Bay: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Med Device Sales Representative - hospital; 3. Sr. Packaging Engineer - Wafer Level Packaging, MEMS, Ultrasound; 4. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 5. Sales Design Consultant; 6. Sr Administrative Business Partner, Ad Sales; 7. Customer Care Representative $100,000.00: Great Sales Opportunity; 8. Operator/Mechanic; 9. Store Manager in Training - $28/hr + Overtime - Mandarin Speaking Encouraged - San Francisco, Cal...; 10. Market Research Assistant;
San Mateo County, CAeverythingsouthcity.com

May 2021 Rentals in San Mateo County: Have a room? Need a room?

South San Francisco, CA May 13, 2021 Submitted by HIP Housing. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
San Mateo County, CANBC Bay Area

San Mateo County Businesses Welcome Yellow Tier Changes

Businesses in San Mateo County officially entered the least-restrictive reopening yellow tier Wednesday. People now have more options and a different attitude as bars and restaurants reopen to bigger capacity. Manuel Martinez, owner and chef of LV Mar bar in Redwood City has had to close and reopen, and layoff...
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Transit, the gospel of balkanization and polls

In the years I was fortunate to work for SamTrans and Caltrain, I would, on occasion, observe that there were a lot of transit experts and, apparently, none of them worked at the transit agency. This thought comes to mind again in the wake of the letter to the editor...
Portola Valley, CAportolavalley.net

Portola Valley Weekly Update May 13

Be Aware of Scams Targeting PG&E Customers as You Race to Meet IRS Tax Deadline. Summer Season Pickleball classes are now available for registration. Older Americans Month Virtual Town Hall - Fighting Back Fraud and Scams. Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program Survey. Join "Communities United" Rally. Midpenisula Open Space District...