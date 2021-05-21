Half Moon Bay events coming soon

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Live events are coming to Half Moon Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Half Moon Bay area:

As Fresh As It Gets Dinner Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 321 Verde Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Locally-grown farm products will be highlighted at the As Fresh As It Gets Dinner

Sea Hugger Surfer's Beach Cleanup Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Join us the fourth Saturday of every month for a beach cleanup at Dunes Beach in Half Moon Bay. Bring your own reusable gloves and mask and come help Mama Ocean! Sign the waiver here...

San Mateo County Farm Bureau Golf Tournament 2021 Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

San Mateo County Farm Bureau is a non-profit organization that services the farming community of San Mateo County. Its membership consists of 98% of all county farmers whose dues are the organization’s primary funding source. The policy making body of the Farm Bureau is the 9 member Board of Directors. Elected by their peers, the Board represents a cross-section of the county agricultural community. The Farm Bureau works to enhance the agricultural industry in San Mateo County. Many ac

Termespheres are Back! Unique Art of 6-Point Perspective In the Round at Coastal Arts League Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA

Installation Thurs. April 29th, 2021 Opening Reception Sat. May 1st Noon to 4 pm April 29 to May 23, 2021 Open daily except Tuesday and Wednesday. Artist and inventor Dick Termes demonstrates 100...

7:15 am Saturday Turbo Tabata (Sabrina) PLEASE READ CLASS DESCRIPTION Half Moon Bay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 775 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

This 45 minute workout uses Tabata intervals, along with the Aquapole to get a high intensity cardiovascular & strength building experience.