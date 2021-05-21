newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas events calendar

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MILPITAS, CA) Live events are coming to Milpitas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milpitas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YC0ua_0a7CHrkN00

2021 OK Summer - VBS Rocky Railway at Milpitas Campus

Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 658 Gibraltar Court, Milpitas, CA 95035

2021 OK Summer - VBS Rocky Railway at Milpitas Campus (In Person)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SREG_0a7CHrkN00

Dinner Drinks & Music at Bay View Golf Club

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1500 Country Club Dr, Milpitas, CA

Outdoor dining, fire pit, golf course view, live Rock music with Ruckus XL and The Thursday Band. Lawn seating where the bands will be playing so bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Hope to see...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TU0zf_0a7CHrkN00

NUMMI Reunions - Subscribe to mailing list to keep connected

Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: ., CA 95035

NUMMI Reunions - Subscribe to mailing list to keep connected

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxcBs_0a7CHrkN00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Milpitas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095dZW_0a7CHrkN00

California State University Farmers Market

Milpitas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 882 Great Mall Dr, Milpitas, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, 10AM - 2PM Location: 18111 Nordoff Street

Learn More
The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
299
Followers
149
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Milpitas, CA
Government
City
Milpitas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Rock Music#Speed Dating#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Live Bands#New Music#Gibraltar Court#Nummi#Milpitas Campus#In Person Events#Rsvp Today#2pm Location#Live Content#Ca Outdoor#Lawn Seating#Subscribe#10am#Formats#Live Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Milpitas, CAMercury News

Milpitas community briefs for the week of May 14

Rotocare Bay Area CEO JP Sahi is set to be the guest speaker at the May 17 meeting of the Milpitas Rotary Club. The Zoom meeting starts at noon. The meeting ID is 889 2798 3775; the passcode is 012491.To access the meeting by phone, find your local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbCkRgI9YF.