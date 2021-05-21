newsbreak-logo
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga events calendar

The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 1 day ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Saratoga calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saratoga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ipCe_0a7CHqre00

Delicious Dinner w/ Entertainment - Watch the New Cruella!

Cupertino, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 19550 Vallco Parkway, Cupertino, CA 95014

Our Dinner Event features a 6-course dinner, the new film Cruella, drinks, games, art, music, and a lovely venue. It'll be a lovely night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vx7vr_0a7CHqre00

Sunday Service Reservations

Los Gatos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 Church Street, Los Gatos, CA 95030

We want to resume indoor in-person services in a safe and orderly manner. Thank you for your understanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajwNS_0a7CHqre00

NEEDTOBREATHE Tickets

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 14831 Pierce Rd, Saratoga, CA

Shop Needtobreathe Tickets Saratoga Mountain Winery! Needtobreathe is coming to Mountain Winery during their upcoming Into The Mystery tour! Don’t miss your chance to see the Billboard Music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j30a3_0a7CHqre00

Taichi Push Hands as a Metaphor for Life & Relationships

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 594 Park Meadow Drive, San Jose, CA 95129

How to accept another person’s intention, and then add your own without it feeling like a struggle or fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6Vuf_0a7CHqre00

Middle School Worship — SFC Youth

Saratoga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 20390 Park Pl, Saratoga, CA

Our in-person worship service includes Games, Missions, Teaching, and Small Groups. Please see the Worship Gathering RSVP link at www.saratogafederated.org

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Saratoga, CAMercury News

Saratoga community briefs for the week of May 21

As part of its current lecture series, the Saratoga Historical Foundation has invited Craig Harwood, author of “Quest for Flight: John J. Montgomery and the Dawn of Aviation in the West,” to give a free presentation on May 24 at 7 p.m. Harwood’s presentation is co-sponsored by the California Pioneers...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Los Gatos, CAMarin Independent Journal

NUMU Los Gatos reopens with tribute to women’s work

After being closed for a year, New Museum Los Gatos (NUMU) is reopening May 21 with an exhibit that pays tribute to the unpaid and unseen work of women. In “Carrying Stones,” Bay Area artist Sawyer Rose uses sculpture and photography to show how women’s labor across diverse family structures and racial backgrounds upholds America’s economy and society.
Cupertino, CAMercury News

Nonprofit unveils market for food-insecure clients

In creating a new space for clients to choose their food, West Valley Community Services not only upgraded but rebranded the space in its Cupertino headquarters. Once known as the food pantry, the space is now called the WVCS Market, built as part of an overall renovation to its facilities, where the nonprofit provides food and rental assistance to clients in Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Monte Sereno and West San Jose.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Take a look at these homes on the market in Saratoga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't Forget your tool box for this. Steps from Willow Glen, the proposed Google Campus, San Pedro Square, and new Walmart neighborhood market and shops. This downtown San Jose Single Family home offers a paragon of opportunity to rebuild your dream home to its former glory and even potentially construct a 2 story duplex since it has R2 zoning. This future show stopper has unobstructed views of the city Skyline with a large enough backyard to potentially build an ADU, as an added bonus enjoy the proximity to the Virginia St entrance to the famous Guadalupe River Trail that extends 9 miles through to the heart of the city and walking distance to the Light Rail platform .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Awne Elrabadi, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzUwODglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Stunning Downtown San Jose Condo In Move In Condition! Near San Pedro Square and other popular venues, this modern, end-unit condo sits in small, quiet complex & courtyard. Wonderfully maintained, it's appealing features incld. super low HOA dues, attached one car gar, & additional parkng. Go up a set of stairs to the condo's open floorplan with light and bright living room, sliding windows and glass door opens to a spacious balcony patio. Fresh paint, warm wood floors brighten the space, modern features include AC, stainless steel appliances, dbl sinks in the bathroom, & large laundry room w/washr/dryr/storage. Well-appointed kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, all of your needs and desires will be covered. Beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar & retreat to the owners suite with access to a walk-in closet & large ensuite. Exceptional location,easy access to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain, or nearby freeways, SAP center, Rose Garden, SJSU, SCU, & future Google transit village!<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Endo, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzMwOTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jun Chung, Compass at 408-358-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDE5MTIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This Cheerful & completely remodeled single story home in coveted Waverly Park neighborhood will charm you right from the sidewalk. The well manicured front lawn & formal entry will welcome you to a well appointed & conventional floor plan w/ hardwood floors & natural lighting throughout. Enjoy cooking in the large eat-in kitchen w/ Shaker style cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, chef island w/ breakfast bar & designer pendant lighting. Relax in the Inviting living room w/ brick surround fireplace & a large picture window that overlooks the parklike backyard. Gather in the separate family room w/ sliding doors to a newly landscaped backyard w/ pavered patio, fountain & lush lawn garden, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Generous size bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Hall bathroom w/ double vanity & tile floors. Attached garage w/ additional storage space & paver driveway. Complete w/ Double pane windows, Central air conditioning & prime location on a quiet & friendly street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Royce H. Cablayan, Sereno at 650-947-2900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzYxNzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Los Gatos, CAfuncheap.com

Shavuot Family Festival in Silicon Valley

PJ Library’s Shavuot Family Festival: Celebrate the spring Jewish holiday of Shavuot with hands-on activities, a festive circle gathering with Israeli dancing and other games, and a life-size Story Walk on the field. Designed for families with kids up to age 8 (including babies). Pre-registration required, limited slots per timeframe! PJ Library offers the gift of free monthly books for children ages 0-11 in Jewish families. www.pjlibrary.org.
Saratoga, CAEast Bay Times

New photo book traces history of Hakone Gardens in Saratoga

For decades, Hakone Estate and Gardens has been one of Santa Clara County’s treasures, a traditional Japanese garden nestled away in the hills of Saratoga. Countless people visit every year to see the cherry blossoms in bloom or to just bask in the quiet beauty. It’s one of those places where people say they can’t believe it exists just miles away from jammed freeways and bustling downtowns. But it’s a safe bet that most people don’t know much about its fascinating history.
Santa Clara County, CAlosaltosonline.com

Simitian telephone town hall fields COVID-19 questions

With vaccination rates on the rise and questions remaining, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian – whose District 5 includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View – has scheduled a telephone town hall devoted to answering residents’ questions about COVID-19. Scheduled 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday (May...
Saratoga, CAharkeraquila.com

Saratoga Mayor speaks out against anti-Asian hate at rally and at upper school club event

A sprawling crowd speckled with bold posters before her at Saratoga City Hall, Saratoga Mayor Yan Zhao stepped up to the podium and began her speech on March 27. “America is a place with diversity, a melting pot with many ethnicities, a country where human rights are highly valued and protected,” she said in her address. “But today, unfortunately, we have to come together to fight for one basic human right: that is we can go to public places without the fear of being attacked or assaulted.”
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Top condo units for sale in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Saratoga or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Los Gatos, CAMercury News

Manresa reopens with ‘new ideas for post-pandemic world’

Manresa is set to reopen May 19, and reservations are going fast as foodies ready themselves to revisit the three-Michelin-starred restaurant in downtown Los Gatos. The restaurant has been shuttered since the lockdown began in March 2020. During the pandemic Manresa reinvented itself as a family meal takeout operation with its Manresa Family Meal program.
Los Gatos, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Winery owner David Bruce, a pinot pioneer, dies at 89 in Los Gatos

Medical student David H. Bruce was midway through Stanford when he discovered another passion that would consume his life. He read about a fine French Burgundy, a 1954 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, and bought it from a wine shop for the then-princely sum of $7.50. “I brought it home and...
Saratoga, CAsaratogafalcon.org

Skaters advocate for skatepark due to safety concerns

Sophomore Dan Garniek and freshman Dylan Bryan created a Change.org petition on March 22 asking city officials to build a skatepark in Saratoga. The effort had garnered 335 signatures as of late April. Once the petition reaches 500 signatures, the organizers of the petition plan to email mayor Yan Zhao...
Los Gatos, CAMercury News

Manresa’s 3-Michelin-star Los Gatos dining room will reopen May 19

After a year of cooking upscale takeout meals, the Manresa culinary team will return to creating 3-Michelin-star tasting menus for indoor dining starting Wednesday, May 19. The Los Gatos restaurant will prepare its final takeout meals this weekend. That Mother’s Day menu is sold out and waitlisted. In announcing the...