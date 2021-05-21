Saratoga events calendar
(SARATOGA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Saratoga calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Saratoga area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 19550 Vallco Parkway, Cupertino, CA 95014
Our Dinner Event features a 6-course dinner, the new film Cruella, drinks, games, art, music, and a lovely venue. It'll be a lovely night!
Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 111 Church Street, Los Gatos, CA 95030
We want to resume indoor in-person services in a safe and orderly manner. Thank you for your understanding.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 14831 Pierce Rd, Saratoga, CA
Shop Needtobreathe Tickets Saratoga Mountain Winery! Needtobreathe is coming to Mountain Winery during their upcoming Into The Mystery tour! Don’t miss your chance to see the Billboard Music...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 594 Park Meadow Drive, San Jose, CA 95129
How to accept another person’s intention, and then add your own without it feeling like a struggle or fight.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 20390 Park Pl, Saratoga, CA
Our in-person worship service includes Games, Missions, Teaching, and Small Groups. Please see the Worship Gathering RSVP link at www.saratogafederated.org