newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

Newark calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 1 day ago

(NEWARK, CA) Newark has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXyPm_0a7CHmZy00

Wellgroomed & The Lost Bangle Annual Sale

Newark, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 37420 Cedar Blvd, Suite E, Newark, CA 94560

Mark your calendars everyone! Our California location is excited for our biggest annual sale yet. RSVP Required.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XP5EM_0a7CHmZy00

Speed Reading Class - Fremont

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Fremont, CA 94536

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOlBo_0a7CHmZy00

May flower moon drum circle

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:59 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:59 AM

Address: 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA

May Flower moon drum circle a few days early. I will have some small hand instruments that can easily be sanitized. Bring a chair to be move comfortable an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GW4nh_0a7CHmZy00

Niles Farmers' Market

Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 10AM - 2PMLocation: Main Street to the parking lot by the Plaza

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCB0q_0a7CHmZy00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
188
Followers
141
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Newark, CA
Government
City
Newark, CA
City
Fremont, CA
Local
California Government
Fremont, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Live Events#Live Theater#Sun Jun#Sun May 05#Rsvp Required#Live Content#Live Formats#Standup Comedy#Sale#Students#Professionals#Flexibility#Lifelong Learners#Social#Ca Season#Time#Fundamental Yoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

TRENDING local news happened around Newark

1. Asian American Attacks: ‘It’s In My Eyes, On My Lips;’ Two Victims Spit On While In Traffic In Oakland and San Francisco | 2. Woman who complained of roaches, bird droppings at Santa Rita Jail dies of possible drug overdose | 3. Undercover operation led to Dublin brothel bust, police say
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Check out these Newark homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Timothy McGuire - 925-895-9950 - This beautiful "turnkey" home on a quiet court location has been renovated throughout with new paint, carpet, laminate flooring, updated kitchen and remodeleded baths. It features a full bed/bathroom on the main level, with formal living room, dining room and family room with woodburning fireplace and wetbar. An eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, recessed LED lighting and SS appliances including gas stove, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Two Anderson patio slidiers open to a tranquil "Tahoe" like back yard with redwood trees, patio and a raised deck that's ideal for outdoor entertaining. Inside laundry with washer/dryer, newer HVAC, water heater and 40yrroof. New redwood fencing and side yard access. Conveniently located within blocks of the Pleasanton Sports Park and the Iron horse trail.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy McGuire, Compass at 925-251-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Built in 2011 with a commitment to ecological sensitivity, this GreenPoint-rated home allows for a walkable lifestyle. An easy stroll to Scott Street Mini Park, Heritage Park, Whole Foods, and downtown restaurants, the location of the home is also unique in offering through traffic for pedestrians but not cars. The rare 10,000 square-foot double lot is framed by a living bamboo wall that opens onto a wood and glass exterior, and interiors that rely on FSC certified bamboo, concrete, wool, and recycled glass. Spanning three levels, the home's design is perfect for today's needs with two dedicated offices, an open study/lounge area, and five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a strong indoor/outdoor connection, and a semi-attached guest house for separate living quarters or additional office space. www.935Scott.com<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mary & Brent Gullixson, Compass at 650-434-8014</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4Mjc1NzMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Jennifer Branchini - 925-577-6113 - Charming single level home in the heart of Pleasanton. Expanded 3 bedroom home with 2 oversized suites and 3 full baths. Updated open kitchen with granite, center island including breakfast bar, newer paint and carpet throughout, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, and newer HVAC unit. Spacious rear yard with gazebo, spa hookup, fountain, patio and storage sheds. Ideal location for freeway access, all levels of school, shopping and downtown.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Branchini, Compass at 925-251-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Edward Jue - 925-980-5380 - Little rough around the edges and maybe a few other places, but what a Deal!!! In Pleasanton, a single level 4 bedroom and 2 bath detach home in Vineyard Heights. This home features, dual pane windows, central heating and air, formal living room with fireplace, large master suite, laminate flooring, inside laundry, 2 car garage and much more. Minutes to grade school, middle and high school. Beautiful Downtown Pleasanton is just a bike ride away for fine dining and lots of open space. Pleasanton also features multiple sport parks, aquatic center, BMX and multiple ethnic shopping centers. Close access to 680 and ACE Train.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Edward Jue, Re/Max Accord at 925-847-8900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Newark, CAMercury News

Newark: More than 200 homes planned for auto wrecking yard site

NEWARK — Plans are in the works to demolish a car wrecking yard that backs up to a flood control channel and replace it with more than 200 homes, according to city documents. Integral Communities, a Newport Beach-based developer, has submitted plans to Newark that call for the demolishing of...
California StatePleasanton Weekly

Flagship Lucky California store opens in Pleasanton

Revamped market to act as testing ground for new innovations for locations throughout state. After years of development and months of construction, a new-concept Lucky California grocery store has opened its doors in Pleasanton, serving as the flagship location for the company's reimagined shopping experience. Doors to the redesigned Pleasanton...
Alameda, CAEast Bay Times

Alameda briefs: Island’s July Fourth parade canceled for second year

The city of Alameda’s popular Fourth of July parade usually attracts more than 60,000 people but will not take place again this year due to the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response. City officials hope to let the parade return in 2022 and urge residents to instead celebrate July 4 with neighbors, friends and family in other activities compliant with pandemic safety restrictions.
San Leandro, CAcpexecutive.com

First Industrial Buys Alameda County Facility for $12M

First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 62,474-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in San Leandro, Calif., for $12.3 million. The seller was e Poly Star Inc., a polyethylene specialty manufacturer, which continues to occupy the property. The current acquisition brings the REIT’s footprint in the Northern California industrial market to...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

52 Bay Area Restaurants Awarded $3,500

The California Restaurant Foundation and PG&E announced Monday that 52 restaurants in Alameda and San Francisco counties will each receive $3,500 to help rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A joint statement from the foundation and PG&E said the utility giant donated $500,000 to the program, which awarded...
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Top condo units for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Newark’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
Newark, CAMercury News

Person on tracks killed by Amtrak train near Fremont, Newark border

NEWARK — A person was killed after being hit by an Amtrak Capitol Corridor train near the Fremont and Newark border Friday afternoon, authorities said. Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said the person “was trespassing on the tracks” when they were struck at 2:24 p.m. by train 541. The train was stopped near the intersection of Cedar Boulevard and St. Isabel Avenue in Newark.
Alameda County, CAindependentnews.com

Niles Canyon 6-Mile Trail Project Gaining Momentum

REGIONAL — Tri-Valley residents are one step closer to enjoying the recreational beauty of Alameda County. During a recent public forum, officials from several local and regional organizations discussed updates on the plan to link six miles of trail from the Niles District in Fremont to the unincorporated community of Sunol.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Live events on the horizon in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Newark is ready for live events. With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
California Stateintelligence360.news

RK Logistics Group to occupy 269,000 square feet of space in Newark California.

Newark, California — According to state and local economic development sources RK Logistics Group plans to build out 269,000 square feet of new space in Newark. The company plans to occupy the new space at 6753 Mowry Avenue in Newark, on or about October 1, 2021. According to the company website RK Logistics Group is a 3PL-provider and an innovator in full-spectrum supply chain support services. Our ongoing efforts to exceed our clients’ expectations has led to significant growth and expansion of services for almost 35 years. Today, RK Logistics’ mission is to re-define third party logistics, with our new trademark 3PL+ service level, which sets a new benchmark in the supply chain industry. It demonstrates our commitment to our customers to go far beyond typical warehousing and transportation. As a minority-owned corporation, RK Logistics Group improves your company’s supplier diversity ratio but the difference is deeper. Our team offers a rich diversity of cultures and experiences that lead to out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to helping our clients solve their complex logistics problems.