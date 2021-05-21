Newark calendar: Events coming up

(NEWARK, CA) Newark has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newark:

Wellgroomed & The Lost Bangle Annual Sale Newark, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 37420 Cedar Blvd, Suite E, Newark, CA 94560

Mark your calendars everyone! Our California location is excited for our biggest annual sale yet. RSVP Required.

Speed Reading Class - Fremont Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Fremont, CA 94536

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

May flower moon drum circle Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:59 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:59 AM

Address: 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA

May Flower moon drum circle a few days early. I will have some small hand instruments that can easily be sanitized. Bring a chair to be move comfortable an...

Niles Farmers' Market Fremont, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 37592 Niles Blvd, Fremont, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 10AM - 2PMLocation: Main Street to the parking lot by the Plaza

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fremont, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Fremont, Fremont, CA 94536

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.