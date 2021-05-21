newsbreak-logo
San Mateo, CA

Live events on the horizon in San Mateo

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 1 day ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Mateo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhUKP_0a7CHlhF00

Central Park, San Mateo Mini Sessions — Alex Gale Photography

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 50 E 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA

Bring your whole family for a quick photo session in a timeless, centrally located park in the San Francisco Bay! Easy to park, dogs allowed, and easy to access!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNobN_0a7CHlhF00

Nature Quest; Ent Grade 3/4 - San Mateo, CA 2021

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1651 Coyote Point Dr, San Mateo, CA

Whizz! Bang! Splat! Design and launch rockets, create a roller coaster for marbles, and map sun spots! Campers explore electricity, find out about flight, and play with chemistry. This camp is all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aU7e_0a7CHlhF00

The Groovy Judy Band

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 36 Hillsdale Mall, San Mateo, CA

Saturday, May 22 Pinstripes – San Mateo Hillsdale Mall 36 Hillsdale Mall Upstairs Balcony San Mateo, CA 94403 650-781-4720 6:00pm – 9:00pm All Ages, FREE Reservations Highly Recommended

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un0pY_0a7CHlhF00

French Macarons

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Address: 18 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA

Note: Face masks are required for all participants. Short on ingedients and long on technique, these addictive little treats, crunchy and chewy at the same time, are simply irresistible. A fully...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJTey_0a7CHlhF00

Auto Broker 101 San Mateo

San Mateo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 120 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo, CA

Learn How To Become a Licensed Auto Broker One Day Broker / Dealer Seminar Best in the Golden State of California Get Your Auto Broker Bond Activate Your Brokers License Insurance Schedule Your...

Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

