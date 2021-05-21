Coming soon: Los Altos events

newsbreak-logo
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Los Altos calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Los Altos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMgKV_0a7CHkoW00

Fine Art in the Park

Los Altos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: University Ave., Los Altos, CA 94022

Shop for fine art, enjoy music, food, beer and wine under the beautiful redwoods in Lincoln Park, Los Altos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPItd_0a7CHkoW00

Board of Directors

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Unless otherwise noted, all meetings take place at the District Administrative Office - 330 Distel Circle, Los Altos, CA 94022 . Regular Meeting agendas are posted 72 hours prior to the meeting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOxJz_0a7CHkoW00

West Bay Edible and Medicinal Plants Guided Foraging Walk

Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 26870 Moody Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA

Date: May 22nd Price: Adult -$45, Teen - $25, Child- Free (parking fee paid at the lot) Time: 9am- 12pm Group size: 12 Difficulty: Easy Guide: Jacob Location: Mountain View, Hidden Villa We're...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2qlU_0a7CHkoW00

Menlo School Girls Varsity Basketball @ Pinewood

Los Altos Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:45 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 26800 Fremont Rd, Los Altos Hills, CA

The Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, CA) varsity basketball team has a home conference game vs. Menlo School (Atherton, CA) on Friday, May 21 @ 6:45p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kOnb_0a7CHkoW00

VBJ in Palo Alto, California

Los Altos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 4460 El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA

Vummidi Bangaru's next stop is Palo Alto on May 22nd and 23rd. Don't miss this one of a kind opportunity to get exquisite heritage jewellery near you at Indian prices. Come and visit our...

