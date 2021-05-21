San Francisco calendar: Events coming up

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Francisco calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Francisco area:

Unexpected Pop Up (Home and fashion pop up in SF) San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 149 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Grab your friends and come join us at the Unexpected Popup from May 21 - June 14! Don't need a ticket, just pop in!

Online Dating Profile Critique, Review San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 499 1/2 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Online dating profile analysis, critique & makeover includes app choice, strategy, photos analysis, first messaging tips, timing strategy.

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — San Francisco San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place, San Francisco, CA 94102

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Urban Air Market | Hayes Valley Summer San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Octavia Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Urban Air Market is a one-day sustainable design festival featuring 50+ independent makers of apparel, accessories, art, and home décor.

Hyaluron pen 101 San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: post street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Dermal refuge is now hosting online and Hands-on classes through out the bay area. Most classes comes with starter kits & workbook.