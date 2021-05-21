newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 1 day ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Francisco calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Francisco area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9l9b_0a7CHjvn00

Unexpected Pop Up (Home and fashion pop up in SF)

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 149 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Grab your friends and come join us at the Unexpected Popup from May 21 - June 14! Don't need a ticket, just pop in!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCRCE_0a7CHjvn00

Online Dating Profile Critique, Review

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 499 1/2 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Online dating profile analysis, critique & makeover includes app choice, strategy, photos analysis, first messaging tips, timing strategy.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RePAG_0a7CHjvn00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — San Francisco

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: Doctor Carlton B Goodlett Place, San Francisco, CA 94102

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utioR_0a7CHjvn00

Urban Air Market | Hayes Valley Summer

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Octavia Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Urban Air Market is a one-day sustainable design festival featuring 50+ independent makers of apparel, accessories, art, and home décor.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208tfg_0a7CHjvn00

Hyaluron pen 101

San Francisco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: post street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Dermal refuge is now hosting online and Hands-on classes through out the bay area. Most classes comes with starter kits & workbook.

Learn More
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
360
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Design#Art#Online Dating#Live Events#Free Events#Live Music Venues#Live Online#Sun May#Sun Jun#Octavia Street#Goodlett Place#Live Content#In Person Attendance#In Person Formats#Music Clubs#Digital Formats#Hands On Classes#Photos Analysis#Online Class#Post Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Yoga
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.
Napa, CAmusicinsf.com

Bottlerock Lineup Announced

Napa Residents get early access to purchase 3-day General Admission tickets beginning Today, May 17th at 10am PT, while supplies last. All current ticket holders have received an email with their ticket options. If you are a current ticket holder & have not received this information, please visit here to update your email.
San Francisco, CAamericantheatre.org

Lineup Announced for 44th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

This year’s festival will feature works from Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. SAN FRANCISCO: Playwrights Foundation has announced the lineup for the 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be streamed online for a second year. This year’s playwrights include Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. The festival will stream online July 16-25, with tickets available on a sliding scale beginning on June 15.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Cartooning Basics: Intro to Digital Animation (Online)

Are you yourself or your teen interested in animation? This workshop uses a free animation program to teach basic vocabulary, skills and tools that can be used to make hand drawn 2-D animations using digital tools. Every student will complete the workshop with a short looping animation and basic understanding of animation concepts. No experience necessary. (Art programs used will be free. No download required for the program and works on any internet connected device or computer. A sample file template will be sent with the link to attend.)
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Curbside Pickup Now Available at Potrero Branch Library

In 1879, San Francisco opened its first public library on the second floor of Pacific Hall on Bush Street, which moved to City Hall in 1888. In 1918, a library station opened in the Daniel Webster School near 20th and Connecticut streets. Over time, with multiple reconstructions and expansions, this became the light-filled, seed-lending, Potrero branch, which closed, along with all municipal libraries, last March.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

SF’s Chinatown Art Festival: 1st Outdoor Art Event in Portsmouth Square in 1 Year

The 24th annual United States of Asian America Festival (USAAF) is hosting the first outdoor art event in Portsmouth Square since the start of the pandemic. Under the theme of Forging Our Futures, USAAF gives AAPI artists the opportunity to build platforms and tell stories that empower communities beyond the struggles of the pandemic towards recovery and regeneration. They showcase artists representing a diverse range of ethnic and cultural groups and aim to heighten the visibility of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) artists working in all disciplines – theater, music, dance, film, literature, visual arts, and more!The event will take place on May 30th, 2021 in Portsmouth Square. Join them in celebrating Asian artistic identities during Asian Pacifc American Month! Link to USAAF 2021 CALENDAR for the full calendar of events and more information on the artists and programs.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Dogpatch and Potrero Hill Merchant Associations to Receive $100,000 to Support Small Businesses

Roughly $50,000 will be distributed to each of San Francisco’s 33 district merchant associations, including Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association (PDMA) and Dogpatch Business Association (DBA), as part of a $1.7 million donation from Chris Larsen, founder of the blockchain company Ripple. The funding is being provided through the Avenue Greenlight initiative, a partnership between the City and philanthropists intended to help businesses as San Francisco reopens.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Clayroom Molds its Future

Whenever Catherine Rathsam sinks her fingers into a ball of clay the monotony and stress of the pandemic momentarily dissolves, replaced by a calm focus familiar to creatives everywhere. Rathsam engages in her art at Clayroom SoMa, the latest addition to San Francisco’s growing roster of ceramic studios. “It has...
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Dogpatch Paddle Club Wants to Land at Building 49

During the public health crisis, long-time Dogpatch resident Adam Zolot rededicated himself to standup paddle boarding. Living across the street from the newly opened Crane Cove Park, he no longer had to lug his board to Pier 52, instead accessing the Central Waterfront with ease. Zolot saw the park as an opportunity to share his extensive paddle boarding knowledge. Last September, he launched the Dogpatch Paddle Club as a closed group on Facebook; prospective participants have to request to join.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
FanSided

SKYY Vodka evolves its flavor to embrace its heritage

The iconic blue bottle on the shelf has always stood out and SKYY Vodka continues to make its mark on the vodka market with its newest evolution. Although the brand began as a quest to make the perfect martini, beverage trends have steered away from that classic cocktail. Now, the vodka soda fills the glass and the flavors for that drink can benefit from more nuance.