With the PSTH Merger Target Still a Mystery, Who’s to Say It’s Not Domino’s?

When it comes to PSTH stock, there’s an anonymous quote that’s brought to mind for me. It goes like this: “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen — it will. At the right time. At the right place. For the right reasons.” Of course, we don’t know who said these words, but investors in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) stock are hoping against hope that the saying rings true.