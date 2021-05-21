newsbreak-logo
With the PSTH Merger Target Still a Mystery, Who’s to Say It’s Not Domino’s?

ValueWalk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf DPZ and Ackman strike a deal, PSTH stock would become a risky LBO fund rather than a reverse merger. Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) has been in the news quite a bit lately. According to Barron’s on May 17, Ackman was “cautiously optimistic” that PSTH stock, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), could end up reaching a merger deal soon. What’s more, Ackman’s investment firm “bought a roughly 6% stake” in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last week.

