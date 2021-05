Your blood sugar level varies throughout the day, but when it dips too low (hypoglycemia), symptoms like nausea can occur. Low blood sugar happens in people with and without diabetes. It is defined as a blood glucose low enough that you need to take action to bring it back to your target range, typically when it's lower than 70 mg/dL. Regardless of your overall health, treating hypoglycemia immediately is important because it can lead to serious complications if left untreated. High blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) can also cause nausea, so it’s important to measure your blood glucose to find out which is causing nausea.